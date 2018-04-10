Watch Ronda Rousey Wreck Stephanie McMahon Once Again On WWE Raw

#Ronda Rousey #WWE Raw #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
04.09.18

USA Network

On Sunday, Ronda Rousey had maybe the greatest pro wrestling debut match of all time at WrestleMania 34. She finished that match off with a brutal armbar to Stephanie McMahon for the submission victory. And it appears that was just the beginning of Rousey ruining McMahon’s life.

Monday’s always-eventful Raw after WrestleMania opened with a surprisingly chipper McMahon coming to the ring with her arm in a very serious sling. True to character, she took credit for Rousey’s debut going so well, and praised Rousey for her ability and her early success. She then asked Rousey to come down to the ring. After a moment, Rousey obliged.

McMahon continued to praise Rousey for being a star and savvy, and said that Rousey should team up with her, because they can do a lot of great things together and put the past behind them. She said that Rousey is a smart businesswoman, so she should know this is a great opportunity. McMahon then introduced her “friend,” Ronda Rousey.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYSTEPHANIE MCMAHONWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP