Ronda Rousey Debuted Custom Roddy Piper Shoes At WrestleMania 35

04.07.19 1 hour ago

Long before Ronda Rousey claimed the Raw Women’s Championship and put together a remarkable unbeaten streak on the WWE roster, she often discussed her idolization of WWE legend Roddy Piper.

She used Piper’s “Rowdy” nickname beginning early in her days as an amaetur mixed martial arts fighter, and cut promos she learned from wrestling to become a pioneer for women in the UFC. So when her career transitioned to the WWE, it was a natural move for Rousey to pay homage to Piper with gear that matched the WWE Hall of Famer.

That’s what makes the custom shoes she’ll debut at WrestleMania so special.

