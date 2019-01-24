Ronda Rousey’s WWE Run Could End As Soon As WrestleMania, Says Report

The first sentence of this week’s Observer newsletter is a doozy: “There is a very good chance that Ronda Rousey will be finishing up with WWE at WrestleMania.”
According to the report, Rousey — who has often talked about WWE as a temporary stop but signed a full-time contract with the company last year — is looking to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. Rousey had previously teased Browne just joining WWE alongside her.
Here’s how they’re saying the Rousey story could finish up at WrestleMania 35, set for April 7 in New York (New Jersey):
Not having Ronnie and Shayna on the main roster at the same time would be a waste.
Obviously the family thing is understandable, but man this is a surprise given that the more recent reports made it seem like she was enjoying WWE and wanted her run to last longer than originally planned.
I do hope this isn’t the last we see of Rousey forever though. For whatever her shortcomings, she put on some really fun matches and there is a lot of stuff still to mine from her, especially with Baszler only now building up the other Horsewomen in NXT. Have that 4 on 4 match seems like a must, as does her and Baszler eventually coming to blows over the leadership of the group.