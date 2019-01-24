Ronda Rousey’s WWE Run Could End As Soon As WrestleMania, Says Report

Pro Wrestling Editor
01.24.19 2 Comments

WWE Raw

The first sentence of this week’s Observer newsletter is a doozy: “There is a very good chance that Ronda Rousey will be finishing up with WWE at WrestleMania.”

According to the report, Rousey — who has often talked about WWE as a temporary stop but signed a full-time contract with the company last year — is looking to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. Rousey had previously teased Browne just joining WWE alongside her.

Here’s how they’re saying the Rousey story could finish up at WrestleMania 35, set for April 7 in New York (New Jersey):

