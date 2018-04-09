Ronda Rousey’s WWE Debut At WrestleMania Was Incredible

WWE Network

Sunday’s WrestleMania 34 featured at least three legitimate main events, and one of those has been several years in the making. Ronda Rousey, lifelong pro wrestling fan, made her first official WWE appearance during WrestleMania 31, when she appeared at ringside and helped the Rock take Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to task.

Of course, Rousey finally signed full-time with WWE in January of this year, appeared at the Royal Rumble in the world’s most obvious but still welcome surprise, and finally got her WrestleMania match against Stephanie McMahon, as she teamed with Kurt Angle against McMahon and Triple H. This was not only Rousey’s first WrestleMania match, but was also her first official pro wrestling match, ever.

Many fans thought (or perhaps feared) that this match would end up being the true main event of WrestleMania, but it went on before the show was half over. And as usual, because it’s WrestleMania, it featured a big old stupidly amazing Triple H entrance. It once again involved motorcycles, because nothing is cooler than a motorcycle. (Citation: Triple H.)