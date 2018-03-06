Ronda Rousey’s First WWE Match Is Officially Set For WrestleMania 34

USA Network

Ronda Rousey will be wrestling at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. We already knew that. We’ve known it since before she showed up at the Royal Rumble to menacingly point. But on Monday during WWE Raw, the match itself was made official.

We got an inkling of the match during her contract signing at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as Kurt Angle helped her run afoul of the purported machinations of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. That contract signing, of course, ended in violence.

Angle laid down the official challenge to open up Raw on Monday, and threw his hat in the ring to be Rousey’s partner as she takes on the Authority of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. As you might imagine, this ended up leading to a lot more violence. And Rousey’s first in-ring pro wrestling move on WWE television!