Ronda Rousey’s First WWE Match Is Officially Set For WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey will be wrestling at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. We already knew that. We’ve known it since before she showed up at the Royal Rumble to menacingly point. But on Monday during WWE Raw, the match itself was made official.
We got an inkling of the match during her contract signing at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as Kurt Angle helped her run afoul of the purported machinations of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. That contract signing, of course, ended in violence.
Angle laid down the official challenge to open up Raw on Monday, and threw his hat in the ring to be Rousey’s partner as she takes on the Authority of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. As you might imagine, this ended up leading to a lot more violence. And Rousey’s first in-ring pro wrestling move on WWE television!
This is somehow the first time I’ve ever noticed Ronda’s beginnings of cauliflower ear.
She has been a Judoka her whole life. I’m only surprised it’s not worse.
That Samoan drop looked pretty sloppy. I’m keeping fingers crossed that she’s been training.
It really didn’t
For a Non-Samoan, non-wrestler, that Samoan drop looked pretty good.
She’s got some time to get better at the actual pro wrestling thing before Wrestlemania, plus Kurt and Haitch can do most of the heavy lifting that match. If nothing else, Ronda has the “I’m going to MURDER you” death stare on lockdown.
It was a pretty bad segment. I know sending her to NXT is just dumb but she needs to learn a lot
I’m calling it now, she turns on Angle at WrestleMania.
ugh great more “we’re the authority and you better listen to us and get in line” bull shit.
Match is totally gonna end with Angle having H in the ankle lock while rousey has Stephanie in a submission and Stephanie taps cuz triple h can’t reach her or whatever