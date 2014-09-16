If You Were Wondering, Rowdy Roddy Piper Supports Scottish Independence

The next few days are going to be pretty interesting for the nation of Scotland. As you’ve probably heard, Scottish citizens will be voting on Thursday as to whether they will remain a part of the United Kingdom or break away as their own independent country. If you haven’t already, watch John Oliver’s great Last Week Tonight segment explaining the details. This is a time of complex questions. Does an independent Scotland still belong to NATO? What currency would they use? And where do professional wrestling legends of the 1980’s weigh in on the vote?

Mercifully, we know the answer to at least one of those questions. On Twitter, a Scottish independence supporter asked Hot Rod to support the cause, and he was happy to oblige.

This just feels right, you know? Wrestlers divulging their social and/or political opinions on Twitter can sometimes get weird, like Frankie Kazarian’s 9/11 truther message or TJ Perkins’ crusade against the horrors of misandry, but Piper’s cry for independence seems safe. And yes, let’s clear the elephant from the room now – although Piper is of Scottish descent, he was actually born in Canada. I see no reason why that should disqualify him from the discussion, though. If you’re The Rowdy One, then heck yes, you get a say in the Scottish independence debate. And if you’ve got the kind of kilt knowledge that Piper displays in this Storage Wars clip, I’d say your vote counts double.