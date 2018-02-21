Make no mistake: Regardless of his position on the card at any given moment, Rusev is always in the main event of the collective heart of the With Spandex staff. Since entering WWE via NXT back in 2013, we’ve watched him throw a fish and drive a tank and hold a gun and — man, is there anything Handsome Rusev can’t do?
Now, he’s reinvented his character with three simple words: Happy Rusev Day. His merch is flying off the virtual shelves of WWEShop, and arenas across the country are cheering him more than ever before.
So of course, it’s worth checking in with Sweet Baby RuRu to see if he was surprised by the overwhelmingly positive reaction he’s been earning recently. Wrestling Inc. did just that, and here’s what the Bulgarian Brute had to say:
“No, no, it didn’t take me by surprise. I mean – yes and no. It’s because they think I’m more than [a foreign heel]. They think I’m more than a stereotypical guy from a country that speaks broken English. They see more than that. They see my passion and connect with me, and I connect with them. That’s why, now, instead of boos, you hear the Rusev Day chants. So, I’m still Bulgarian, and I’m still speaking, and I haven’t changed anything. But it all happened organically, and that’s how the best things happen.”
Rusev’s right: While he was first built up as the evil Russian Bulgarian that John Cena had to slay at WrestleMania 31, he has developed a more nuanced character since then, and has avoided many of the classic “evil foreigner” stereotypes that have plagued pro wrestling as a whole for decades. Here’s to a lifetime of Rusev Days, each one happier than the last.
Weird to think that a character can grow a fan base and connect without having to shove him down people’s throats, eh? I’m sure WWE loves that.
That’s got me worried, when fans were chanting Rusev Day a couple weeks ago during one of Shane’s boring passive aggressive speeches and apparently he let out a super pissed, “Noted.” Like even though Rusev is raking in the cash for WWE by selling all that merchandise, I still fear that they will somehow hold him being more popular and beloved than dudes like Shane or Roman against him, like Rusev is somehow flaunting it to spite them, instead of just enjoying a well deserved moment he brought about by being his awesome goofy self.
@Endy_Mion everytime I think about that it just reminds me of the “You made this?… I made this” meme, but with Vince and his weirdly-muscular 70 year-old body in places of the stick figure.
Saddled with the evil foreigner gimmick, lost manager Lana and he still comes out on top. Happy Russev Day, indeed.
Rusev – a living legend !
He’s the hero we deserve. Imagine a situation where a group of villains are laying into a beloved (or at least respected) babyface, and then RUSEV MAKES THE SAVE! The pop, the Rusev Day chants, the moment he finally, officially, turns into the ultimate babyface; pure wrestling catharsis.
Basically the thing the WWE refuses to accept until they’re backed into a corner, pretend like they wanted it all along and then quickly making sure no one else does it again.
That day is gonna be the best Rusev Day yet!
The hero we deserve…but not the one WWE is willing to push right now. So we’ll celebrate Rusev Day…cause he can take it. He’s not an American Hero. He’s a Bulgarian Brute. A Super Athlete. The Good Rusev Night.
Personally I’m thrilled about it as the foreign heel shit is garbage to begin with and Rusev was being wasted in it. He’s far too skilled in the ring, talented on the mic, and charismatic in general to be saddled with such an antiquated yoke around his neck.