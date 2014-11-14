Rut Roh Brother, Scooby-Doo WrestleMania Mystery Is Getting A Sequel Starring Hulk Hogan

Hold onto your wraparounds, kiddos. Hulk Hogan is headed back to Hollywood. Well…sort of. Hogan will appear in the sequel to Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery. Hogan, himself an actual living cartoon, broke the news from Hulkamaniac Base Camp – Hogan’s Beach:
The sequel is set to be released in Spring 2016. But fear not! If you’re double, nay triple pumped for another Hanna Barbara-WWE crossover, The Flintsones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown starring John Cena and “other WWE Superstars” will be available for your viewing pleasure in Spring 2015. Yabba Dabba Rappa-doo!
Now I’m hoping for a Scrappy-pi Strap Match, brother.
WWE can have all of my money now.
I am so pumped for Scooby-Doo: Hell in a Cell Mystery!
Didn’t realize Flintstones was in production still. That’s good news
Yes but will Sin Cara return to Scooby Doo? (Quick question, does Freddie Prinze Jr. Still work for WWE? ‘Cause if he does, have him make a cameo seeing as he’s appeared for both WWE and Scooby Doo in the past.)
#BeefedBurgers
But Cena doesn’t care about Smackdown
God I hope it’s about the mystery of Andre the Giant’s ghost haunting Dean Ambrose.
I hope this all ends in a wacky races. Or at least super Cena no selling an el kabong shot