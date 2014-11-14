Rut Roh Brother, Scooby-Doo WrestleMania Mystery Is Getting A Sequel Starring Hulk Hogan

Hold onto your wraparounds, kiddos. Hulk Hogan is headed back to Hollywood. Well…sort of. Hogan will appear in the sequel to Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery. Hogan, himself an actual living cartoon, broke the news from Hulkamaniac Base Camp – Hogan’s Beach:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The sequel is set to be released in Spring 2016. But fear not! If you’re double, nay triple pumped for another Hanna Barbara-WWE crossover, The Flintsones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown starring John Cena and “other WWE Superstars” will be available for your viewing pleasure in Spring 2015. Yabba Dabba Rappa-doo!