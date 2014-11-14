Rut Roh Brother, Scooby-Doo WrestleMania Mystery Is Getting A Sequel Starring Hulk Hogan

#Scooby Doo #Cartoons #Hulk Hogan #Pro Wrestling #WWE
11.14.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Hold onto your wraparounds, kiddos. Hulk Hogan is headed back to Hollywood. Well…sort of. Hogan will appear in the sequel to Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery. Hogan, himself an actual living cartoon, broke the news from Hulkamaniac Base Camp – Hogan’s Beach:

The sequel is set to be released in Spring 2016. But fear not! If you’re double, nay triple pumped for another Hanna Barbara-WWE crossover, The Flintsones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown starring John Cena and “other WWE Superstars” will be available for your viewing pleasure in Spring 2015. Yabba Dabba Rappa-doo!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Scooby Doo#Cartoons#Hulk Hogan#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSCARTOONSHANNA-BARBERAHOGAN'S BEACHHULK HOGANMoviesPRO WRESTLINGSCOOBY DOOSCOOBY DOO WRESTLEMANIA MYSTERYWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP