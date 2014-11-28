Ryback Responded To CM Punk’s Negative Comments About Him In The Most Immature Way Possible

STUPID!
As we reported earlier this morning, CM Punk finally broke his silence yesterday on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast, and he had a lot of cutting things to say about WWE and many of its employees, but arguably nobody got drenched in as much bile as The Ryback.
Punk was generally dismissive of Ryback, referring to him as “The Steroid Guy” more than once throughout the interview, and claims The Big Guy injured him multiple times throughout their relatively short feud, going so far as to say he took 20-years off his life. Punk was particularly perturbed by a spot where Ryback was supposed to press-slam him through a table, but somehow missed the table altogether, going so far as to accuse Ryback of trying to injure him on purpose.
“First night out, he’s supposed to gorilla press me through a table…f*cking misses the table. Dumps me on the fucking concrete ground. Tilts my f*cking pelvis. F*cks me up for weeks. I walk up to him and go, ‘You can’t tell me you didn’t do that on purpose because you’ve done it so many times now. You’re either dumb as f*ck and you suck or you did it on purpose.’ And he was like, ‘I’m dumb as fuck. I’m sorry.’”
I still vividly remember that spot, because yeah, it looked horrific and it was pretty obvious Ryback wasn’t taking proper care of his opponent. I believe the spot in question is at the end of this clip…
So, how has Ryback responded to these allegations? Basically be reverting to his Internet troll gimmick. First he Tweeted this pic, which is admittedly sorta funny…
Note the lovingly twisted pelvis on action figure Punk.
Then went on a bit of a Twitter rant, which, surprise surprise, has since been deleted. Here it is for posterity…
“For the record if I quit for being fragile and insecure I would make up excuses too. Things didn’t go my way for a long time and I kept going day in and out. Slander is a powerful thing and to state complete made up nonsense for no reason shows his insecurities. I will continue to bust my ass study matches every chance I get, cut promos when driving and push myself for hours on end even when hurt. Thank you.”
Yeah, because getting hurt when some oaf drops you hip-first on concrete from 10-feet up means you’re “fragile”. Also, ass-busting and studying is great and all, but it doesn’t seem to have had much effect. Ryback, buddy, the crowd isn’t giving you tape recommendations when they chant “Goldberg”.
The Wrestling Hipster will brook no mockery of his favorite fap-fodder, the Wrestling Fairy. Just send CM Punk a marriage proposal. The good news is he has an open schedule, so you can plan for whatever day you like for the ceremony!
I recognize these words, but this comment makes no sense.
@Nate Birch Ryback hasn’t quite figured out UPROXX yet.
@Nate Birch , the Derp is strong in the comments section today.
Punk’s already married, duh.
I was going to make a well reasoned argument about how you’re being kinda unfair to Ryback, but then I realized it’s probably just going to be lost in people, like the above poster, implying you’re a gay hipster. But…yeah, your being kinda unfair to Ryback.
How is posting a picture of a bunch of action figures mocking a guy’s injury you caused not childish and stupid?
Yeah, because calling him steroid guy and calling him fucking stupid isn’t childish.
@Jonbon52 Irrelevant. Ryback is openly mocking a former coworker who Ryback himself injured through carelessness. Punk has every right to be pissed off here and Ryback’s response has shown a complete lack of class.
It’s because CM Punk could run over oprhans and still find himself beloved on the internet. And Ryback just happened to have the gall to defend himself against an asinine claim that he intentionally tried to injure someone when his job is to *not* intentionally injure someone. How dare he.
Punk exhibits, in spades, the same qualities we deride pampered celebrities for showcasing without any self-awareness.
How is it irrelevant? This post is about how Ryback responded, and my comment was about how Punk should hardly be praised for the way he responds to people. I’m not saying that Ryback is right and Punk is wrong. Just because Punk is correct in what is he saying doesn’t make him immune to being an asshole. For some, it doesn’t matter what Punk does or how he goes about doing it; if you criticize him, you’re wrong.
What Punk said doesn’t matter. Even if you don’t like what Punk said, there was an adult way to respond to it, and Ryback didn’t do that.
Yes, Ryback responded in a childish way with the action figures. I agree with that. I don’t agree with the idea that it doesn’t matter what Punk said, because if Ryback is expected to be an adult in his response, then Punk should be expected to be an adult in the way that he talks about it. We can agree to disagree. At the end of the day, it’s not important. Punk was hard to work with, but he was definitely mistreated and he’ll be missed. I’d rather have him than Ryback.
@Baltimore Dan HOW Ryback said what he said matters. He’s openly mocking a former coworker who he injured because he (Ryback) was careless. Have another look at the link Lester posted below:
[i.imgur.com]
This one’s on Ryback. Punk has every right to be upset.
Funny. I can’t post a GIF when I try. That was supposed to be a link.
“So what Punk said doesn’t matter, but what Ryback says does matter? Am I getting this correct?”
This post is about Ryback. And no, what another person did doesn’t matter — you’re responsible for your own comments/actions.
All I was implying was that you were kinda taking a lot of potshots, and all he was really doing was deflecting the situation. I can’t imagine any way Ryback the person wouldn’t be upset or hurt by the podcast comments made about him, and he seems to be just trying to address the situation in a lighthearted way to keep it from blowing up further.
If I’m Punk, and this guy who has been known to be stiff and has injured others before, fucked me up like that I would be pissed too, and call him a dumbass. It is what it is. As the wronged party, he has a right to be pissed.
Openly mocking the dude the day after he says you injured him is ridiculous.
If Ryback is as bad as he is making him to be then why hasn’t he hurt anyone else? Couldn’t be anything on Punks side? Punk came off as he disliked the guy. Professionally and Personally. So I’m not really trusting his assessment of a dude he doesn’t like. Especially when i have heard DB talk about how good of a wrestler Ryback is and how good of a person he is as well. Just comes off weird.
I think he had put Kofi on the shelf for a bit too.
He also gave Ziggler a concussion. Probably more unreported stuff. Dude is well-known for being reckless.
Concussed Ziggler, did not protect DB on a table bump iirc, and ‘shook’ Swagger up a bit in a match.
And Ziggler’s bomb-going-off bumping style hardly contributed, I’m sure.
I can count on two hands, in any given match, the number of times he’s missed landing on his head or neck by an inch.
Swagger also gave Ziggler a concussion and put out multiple people, most recently BNB. I’m not defending Ryback because I do think he can be reckless, but acting like he is the only one doesn’t help anything.
@illcosby @Jonbon52
It’s been documented for months leading into 2014 that Ryback is green/reckless/careless etc. And no, I am not outing Ryback as the only one (as you brought up Swagger who has a list of his own as well)
It’s worth noting that within the last two years or so, it’s been reported that the higher-ups want things to be less straightforward and “snug”, and more overtly stiff or loose (depending on what the guy brings to the table) because they think that it looks better. That’s going to cause a hell of a lot of injuries. Not an excuse for repeat offenders, but you just have to love the WWE.
1. I’ll just copy and paste what I posted earlier:
“I fully believe that Punk got beat up while wrestling Ryback and now Ryback’s just pissed off because he got called out. I mean… Look… The guy’s a professionally trained wrestler, yes, but he doesn’t strike me as the most… Polished guy in the ring.”
Addendum: Fuck Ryback.
2. Are those action figures in accordance with the wellness policy? I want to see the picture where a Triple H figure makes them all take a piss test.
Yea ryback seemed kind of rational in his response
Fun fact: Ryback took that picture MONTHS ago and has been waiting for a reason to post it. He also has one of his action figure standing over The Undertaker’s in front of a homemade WrestleMania set.
Man, I wish Punk were still around, but Ryback is right. Punk took his ball and went home, and Ryback has worked to make his way back into a TV role. The latter is more admirable than the former. As for Punk getting banged up, doesn’t that come with the territory? I know for a fact that Vince doesn’t let guys who are injury risks to others keep working, and dragging private, backstage issues into the public sphere in order to justify yourself to the fan base that loves you and that you no longer want to perform for seems like a dick move.
There’s nothing shameful in quitting a job for your mental and physical well-being. Ryback didn’t work his way back into a high profile role, he was just arbitrarily given it — he’s no better than he was when he was a jobber.
If you can listen to that 2-hour Punk podcast and still come away spouting that tired “took his ball and went home” cliché, you’re an idiot.
@Zacsoto Doesn’t let guys who are injury risks to others keep working? As Jonbon52 said earlier, Jack Swagger is still on TV. Explain. And show your work.
I mean, if you can listen to 2 hours of self serving, conveniently well framed “truth” spouted by someone with as much of an agenda as anyone involved and assume that it’s entirely accurate, honest, or fair, the same could be said…
What agenda does Punk have in your opinion? The dude is a millionaire with a hot wife, and all the time in the world to finally be happy and read comics and go to hockey games. Hell, he didn’t even bother speaking out on any of this all year until now. Dude’s just living his life, and not dealing with bullshit anymore. It comes off as less of an agenda, as just finally giving everyone on the internet what they wanted.
First people whine and complain about him not saying anything, and nobody knowing what happened… now when he finally speaks, he is self-serving and has an agenda??
@KSChris Why do you assume that “those who complain when he says nothing” and “those who complain when he speaks up” are the same people? Lots of people post comments on the internet and it should be obvious by now that they often don’t see things from the same point of view.
@Lester or that he’s not a Punk fanboy and is looking at this objectively. We are only getting one half of the story after all.
I’m not exactly sure how that table spot is supposed to be performed in a manner in which Punk doesn’t take a hard bump. He certainly doesn’t miss the table as Punk claims. I guess Ryback must be stupid, if he can’t reliably predict how a folding table will collapse when impacted by a 200 pound man. Yes Ryback is a trained professional, but I’ve seen spots where Punk tries to crash through a table and the table fails to break due to his lack of impact/force/weight/proper angle (see so-called 5-star WrestleMania 29 match with Undertaker elbow drop on Spanish Announce Table).
I would also point to the stage dive Punk commits in the Raw clip above in which he lands directly on his pelvis, which is tilted. Perhaps Ryback could have protected him better on the fall. Perhaps this is actually where he injures his pelvis. I’m not calling Ryback a supreme technical wrestler and I’m not saying Punk wasn’t mistreated/misbooked by WWE. But in the podcast Punk doesn’t exactly take any responsibility for any of the misfortune that came his way. To me CM Punk became a victim of his own hubris. In all the instances of Vince saying he would, “Owe him one,” Punk simply could have said “No,” but his pride kept getting in his way. In his desire to be the Best in the World and maintain his spot, Punk obviously made poor decisions that cost him his health at the time (And apparently 20 years from his life, if he is to be believed). If he was genuinely concerned about the lump on his back, he could have just seen another doctor. Hell the doctor he eventually sees is AJ’s personal doctor. AJ has access to all the same medical care granted to Punk by the WWE, but she is still smart enough to have her own doctor away from work, and she’s been in the business a fraction of what Punk has. My only hope is that when Punk finally returns to the wrestling business, he puts his health ahead of his pride to give us inspired and well-executed programs, as opposed to the sloppy goose-shit he performed the last year and a half he was in the WWE.
I was wondering the same thing. How does Ryback protect punk on that slam through the table? There’s concrete under that table no matter how you look at it. If his hips hit the meaty part of the table isn’t his shoulder/head area exposed?
Here’s a better angle on the table spot: [i.imgur.com]
He clips the edge of the table, it’s gimmicked so it breaks, but he mostly just lands on the concrete.
Tables cushion your fall — they’re basically a crash pad. Ryback should have thrown him through the table but tossed him so he barely grazed the side and landed on his hip. Pretty clear cut.
yeah, from the first video I couldn’t tell how much Punk misses the table. That gif really shows how he barely clips the side.
This isn’t meant to sound like a defense of Ryback, but the fact that the spot was designed without two tables being there is ridiculous.
Also after seeing this post, I can’t believe WWE doesn’t book Ryback to appear in all the backstage segments, where performers play with action figures. It’s quite clear the dude keeps a vast collection available to him at all times.
During the backstage segment where Cody Rhodes and Goldust were playing with action figures until Bad News Barrett came to the room and kicked them off the table earlier this year, they should’ve had BNB enter the room and say I’M AFRAID I’VE GOT SOME BAD NEWS! And from out of nowhere Ryback appears and kicks the action figures off the table.
Two questions:
1. Why does Ryback have so many action figures of himself, and
2. Does he just sit around playing with them when he is at home?
Actually, I could also add the questions 3. Does he take his action figures on the road with him, and 4. Can we see an album of his action figure fantasy wresting match photos, please?
because it’s so depressing, I’m trying to forget this hate and Ryback’s twitter post are about real life shots, and just laugh at this photo and love Ryback for playing with actual figures.
Punk is one of my favourites of all time, I believe 100% of what he said on the podcast and I agree with over 90% of his opinions in it… BUT, I don’t need to hate Ryback only because Punk hates him. I can love both even when they both hate each other.
Meh. I hated Ryback before all of this.
Sooooo, just how many WWE interns/work experience kids/employees have accounts or have created accounts here? Since you’re here, can you confirm if this is accurate: [i.imgur.com]
LMAO
Jesus does no one remember when he had heat backstage for being reckless as fuck
Yeah, that’s what I don’t get. People are acting like Punk’s accusations are coming out of nowhere, but Ryback has been accused of this stuff for years now. I get the impression that Ryback’s improved since then, but still, I don’t understand how people can act like Punk’s comments are in a vacuum.
I am not sure I agree with Nathan Birch on this one. I actually think Ryback’s response was fairly tame compared to what I was expecting after reading the headline.
I think it’s funny to be honest! I laughed a lot. but then again, I’M an immature prick so Punk dissing Ryback an Ryback replying with action figures is all I want from wrestling in this world
As someone who believed only about 45-50% of Punk’s podcast appearance, I will say that one thing FOR SURE I believed was his shit on Ryback. He has no reason to throw him under the bus if it wasn’t true. I don’t think Ryback did it on purpose but he is well known for being incredibly reckless. And it’s not really below the belt to say he’s a steroid guy, I mean come on people be serious.
Ryback isn’t horrible sometimes but if he is injuring his fellow workers he should be sent back to NXT or fired. If the WWE knew this was going on multiple times and still decided to push him then that is ridiculous.
I think that Ryback has probably gotten backstage heat at some point for dropping people. Big E Langston was probably in the same boat for a while.
Big E’s the ultimate blood summoner during matches
Also, even though this revolves around injuries, who actually uses “fragile” as an insult in a physical context? Ryback is pretty well-known for having gotten injured, often seriously, a bunch of times– he just came back five weeks ago after a multi-month recovery from surgery. He’s also very much of the “I’m either a pro wrestler or I’m a high school janitor” mindset and takes immense pride in having been able to come back from those injuries. He’s definitely not good enough of an actor for things like his joy after his first match back in San Antonio to have been insincere.
I think that he’s calling Punk emotionally fragile… which is absolutely correct. He shouldn’t “call him out” for leaving when they have entirely different mindsets, though. Punk has gotten almost everything that he wanted out of wrestling, and he’s decided that it’s just not worth it any longer. Ryback’s very far from that position.
Fragile is a common adjective for people who get injured often. It might be the most common descriptor used for that.
It IS, but how often have you heard it used as a direct insult towards someone? I think that Ryback would have just called him “soft” or something more untoward (like calling him a pussy) if he meant it that way.
Whoa, I love CM Punk and dislike Ryback pretty strongly, but really — if you think Ryback is acting like the 12-year-old here, your bias is showing big time. This is a pretty calm, level headed way to respond to someone making an attack on your character when you’re not in the room and nothing like what I pictured when I clicked on your headline. Even stranger is that the part you liked is the *least* mature part of the response.
Why do they have Ryback work a program with Cena after he just injured Punk? That makes no sense
Cena is a near-indestructible cyborg with a mutant healing factor. It makes perfect sense.
According to Punks story, Ryback apologized immediately after being confronted. Am I the only one who saw that? Ryback could’ve copped to it, and is mad now that CM Punk is treating him badly after the confrontation between two professionals.
THIS.
The most childish way to respond would’ve been to call Punk a f—-t. Or to cry and wet himself. I was expecting quite a bit more when I read that headline.
Agreed. I came away from this thinking Ryback handled it a hell of a lot better than most people in his profession might if put in similar situations. Punk pissed all over him in a forum where he couldn’t defend himself, and he responded with a humorous photo and a message declaring his continued commitment to a job that Punk walked away from when he didn’t get his way. I was expecting a lot worse, but then I didn’t take author slant into account when I read the headline.
“would’ve been to call Punk a f—-t”
A what?
@Stupendous Silver Hard-on
A “ferret”.
@Remo Williams If you think he left just because he “didn’t get his way” then I don’t think you listened to the podcast.That or you have a business card that says WWE on it.
I don’t know why he left, but I imagine Ryback has a little more insight on it than you or I. That’s neither here nor there, the point of this particular article was for the author to blast Ryback for being an asshole when it appears to anyone reading from a neutral position that he probably handled an ex co-worker shitting on his reputation about as gracefully as could be expected, given the circumstances.
Frankly I don’t care why Punk left, or if he ever comes back in a wrestling capacity. Dude was as good as they came on the mic and that’s something the product can never have enough of, but let’s be honest, he just wasn’t that great in the ring. You didn’t come for the wrestling, you came for the pipe bombs. Unless lazy, awkward spin kicks and the looks-scared-to-do-it elbow drops are your thing.
They need a poster backstage that keeps track of the number of days since Ryback’s ineptitude injured someone. I bet it rarely hits double digits.
The othe way around, it would never hit zero, since he has never put anyone on the shelf lately.
Calling a bodybuilder a steroid guy (if it is untrue) is a much lower blow than anything Ryback said. I like CM Punk, but the guy held the belt for over a year and wasnt even trusted to main event a Wrestlemania. He clearly has a lot of bitterness and Ryback just got caught in the crosshairs.
But wasnt he complaining about being injured prior to the Ryback Program? Blown Spots happen all the time, thats the nature of the business, why Smear the guy now, other than WWE is deciding to give him another look and run… Who knows is might work in Ryback’s Favor as an FU to Punk. I think Ryback threw a small amount of shade but im glad he has that loose cannon respond 1st spirit….
Punk is like Ryback apologized and took accountability for his mistake, even self-deprecated for the sake of his C.M. Punk Ego (allegedly, – C.M Punk) … But then he has never apologized?…
Punk is the one of most entitled Superstars on the books…. Wow you had to take a backseat for once… Its the nature of the business. Didnt this guy have a title reign for over a year? There are just as many other HUNGRY superstars in need of those moments too…. Someone needs to go to the Chris Jericho school of Humility….
Ooooooh the hypocrisy! If CM Punk posted the same picture at someone else’s expense, you would think it was comedic gold. You’re right though, Ryback should have acted like an adult and called him a vagina.
This reminds me why i like The Miz. Miz reacted in a far more mature way when Punk was talking smack about him.
Miz always gave polite responses whenever someone asked him about it, to the point that it kinda made Punk look like a jerk.
I haven’t listened to the CM Punk Art of Wrestling podcast yet, but given the full quote of Ryback apologizing to him backstage, it doesn’t make Punk look good for calling him out again in public. Ryback’s response isn’t great, but Punk should be getting more flak for doing something that hurts an active wrestler’s appeal and ability to draw (SMARK WORDS).
For the record, I love CM Punk.
I don’t get this. You can hear Punk talk about this in his own words, it’s just a couple of mouse clicks away. This is like arguing about how the weather is without bothering to open the curtains because you heard someone say it was cloudy.
There were numerous incidents involving Ryback which he did not apologise for, including kicking Punk in the stomach so hard it broke his ribs. The apology came after the botch table spot which tilted Punk’s pelvis, and only because Punk confronted him and said “either you’re dumb as fuck and terrible at your job or you did that on purpose” and Ryback copped out and said “I’m dumb as fuck, sorry.”
It’s not like Ryback sought him out to apologise. He apologised because Punk was in his face flat out demanding him to take responsibility for what he did.
@Lester And he did, it’s not like he refused to apologize.