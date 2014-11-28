Ryback Responded To CM Punk’s Negative Comments About Him In The Most Immature Way Possible

STUPID!

As we reported earlier this morning, CM Punk finally broke his silence yesterday on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast, and he had a lot of cutting things to say about WWE and many of its employees, but arguably nobody got drenched in as much bile as The Ryback.

Punk was generally dismissive of Ryback, referring to him as “The Steroid Guy” more than once throughout the interview, and claims The Big Guy injured him multiple times throughout their relatively short feud, going so far as to say he took 20-years off his life. Punk was particularly perturbed by a spot where Ryback was supposed to press-slam him through a table, but somehow missed the table altogether, going so far as to accuse Ryback of trying to injure him on purpose.

“First night out, he’s supposed to gorilla press me through a table…f*cking misses the table. Dumps me on the fucking concrete ground. Tilts my f*cking pelvis. F*cks me up for weeks. I walk up to him and go, ‘You can’t tell me you didn’t do that on purpose because you’ve done it so many times now. You’re either dumb as f*ck and you suck or you did it on purpose.’ And he was like, ‘I’m dumb as fuck. I’m sorry.’”

I still vividly remember that spot, because yeah, it looked horrific and it was pretty obvious Ryback wasn’t taking proper care of his opponent. I believe the spot in question is at the end of this clip…

So, how has Ryback responded to these allegations? Basically be reverting to his Internet troll gimmick. First he Tweeted this pic, which is admittedly sorta funny…

Note the lovingly twisted pelvis on action figure Punk.

Then went on a bit of a Twitter rant, which, surprise surprise, has since been deleted. Here it is for posterity…

“For the record if I quit for being fragile and insecure I would make up excuses too. Things didn’t go my way for a long time and I kept going day in and out. Slander is a powerful thing and to state complete made up nonsense for no reason shows his insecurities. I will continue to bust my ass study matches every chance I get, cut promos when driving and push myself for hours on end even when hurt. Thank you.”

Yeah, because getting hurt when some oaf drops you hip-first on concrete from 10-feet up means you’re “fragile”. Also, ass-busting and studying is great and all, but it doesn’t seem to have had much effect. Ryback, buddy, the crowd isn’t giving you tape recommendations when they chant “Goldberg”.

