Back in mid-January, during a taping of Impact Wrestling, a bat spot went horribly wrong following a match between Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan, which resulted in the former suffering a broken orbital bone, broken nose and he apparently lost “a ton” of blood. The match was finally shown in its entirety Thursday night, and the footage is just as gross as was reported.
After Edwards picked up the victory, Callihan brought a chair and a bat into the ring, where he placed the chair on Edwards’ chest and aimed to slam the bat into the chair, which would theoretically do damage to the midsection. Not the facesection.
Unfortunately for Edwards, the bat bounced off the chair and smacked him in the eye, and he immediately covered up and slid out of the ring. Even as he was being transported in an ambulance to the hospital, Edwards found time to stay in character, telling Callihan he’d be back for him.
I wonder who’s idea this was? Doesn’t seem like Eddie is holding any ill-will towards Sami. Why wouldn’t you just lay the chair flat and hit that with the bat??
Impact did 365,000 viewers though [www.pwinsider.com]
Firstly, why on earth would you think it makes sense to stand a chair on someones stomach and hit it with the bat? Are the legs meant to crush your chest? Why wouldn’t you just smash him with the bat? I absolutely bet that was something he just thought of on the spot. Fucking ridiculous.
“Are the legs meant to crush your chest?” – In theory, there’s a cross-bar at the base of the chair legs and it would that which crushes the opponent’s chest.
The problem here is Sami did it from the wrong angle, so the bat slipped off the seat. Had he did it horizontally, that wouldn’t have happened.
I’ve seen so many posts saying Sami should be fired for the botch, but botches happen and this was a freak accident.
Vince busted Austin open with a botched chair shot, Triple H had his throat crushed by RVD, Joey Mercury got his face caved in with an errant ladder spot, Sting was blasted in the face with a baseball bat by Kurt Angle, Sting was hurt by Rollins, Cena was hurt by Rollins, Cena was hurt by Nakamura (and so many other accidents over the years that have happened due to either poor timing or just an unpredictable freak occurrence).
No-one is saying they should’ve been fired for it. Botches happen (Maffew has made a career out of it), so you learn from the mistake and don’t do it again.
but Sami has been acting like a huge douche about it, fucking jumping on twitter to brag about it. You know how hard it is to make Jim Cornette the good guy? You dont do stupid spots like that and then brag about how hardcore you are. Youre just an idiot who no one is going to want to work with.
Isn’t he doing that in character though?
He’s the first gaijin to win the GHC Heavyweight Champion, dunno why people always omit that
Callihan has never been good though, and he’s a shit person. People bought into his shit because he “chose” to return to the indys. And now he just tries to make every show the Sami Callihan & Friends show. Fuck Sami.
