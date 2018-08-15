McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 47: Sami Callihan

Twitter

Guard your face from any oncoming blunt objects because this week’s With Spandex podcast guest is none other than the Callihan Death Machine, THE DRAW, Sami Callihan. You’ve seen him on Impact Wrestling, you’ve seen him on Lucha Underground, you’ve seen him in NXT. We sit down with him to talk being a bad guy, and so much more. Callihan’s an extremely interesting dude, so if this is your first time clicking through on the podcast, make sure to check it out and give it a listen.

We’re also in the studio to talk up this weekend’s big shows, running down the cards and our predictions for NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4 and WWE SummerSlam 2018. Spoiler alert: we’re excited for almost all of it. Let’s all fantasy book Money in the Bank scenarios forever!

