Days after getting pinned with one hand by Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, Sami Zayn revealed he’ll be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.
Zayn missed the Monday Night Raw following his pay-per-view loss, and rumors started to trickle out that he was exploring opinions on possible nagging injuries. Apparently, Zayn wasn’t just getting information — he was actually undergoing the first of two shoulder surgeries.
Here’s what Zayn said in an interview with WWE.com:
All that goddamn sarcastic skanking. Nothing but trouble I tell ya.
So THATS why he didn’t do the obstacle course
That’s a real tough recovery.
Ouch. What in the name of Randy Orton is going on here?
I’m not surprised.
Anybody trying to carry Lashley through a match is bound to hurt themselves.
+1
Man… vertigo really takes a toll on a guy
Wait, he’ll be out for the rest of 2018 and possibly until 2019?