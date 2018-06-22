Sami Zayn Has Injuries That Could Keep Him Out Of Action Until 2019

#WWE
06.21.18 2 hours ago 8 Comments

YouTube

Days after getting pinned with one hand by Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, Sami Zayn revealed he’ll be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Zayn missed the Monday Night Raw following his pay-per-view loss, and rumors started to trickle out that he was exploring opinions on possible nagging injuries. Apparently, Zayn wasn’t just getting information — he was actually undergoing the first of two shoulder surgeries.

Here’s what Zayn said in an interview with WWE.com:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSinjuriesSAMI ZAYNWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP