YouTube

Days after getting pinned with one hand by Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, Sami Zayn revealed he’ll be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Zayn missed the Monday Night Raw following his pay-per-view loss, and rumors started to trickle out that he was exploring opinions on possible nagging injuries. Apparently, Zayn wasn’t just getting information — he was actually undergoing the first of two shoulder surgeries.

Here’s what Zayn said in an interview with WWE.com: