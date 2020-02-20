Samoa Joe Is Back On The Shelf After Yet Another Injury

Since his signing with WWE in 2015, Samoa Joe has seemingly had as many injuries as he has held titles in the company. Most recently, he suffered a concussion during a tag team match on Monday Night Raw just last month. He was able to recover from that and appear on Raw two weeks later, but viewers this past Monday probably noticed Joe conspicuously absent in the ongoing Seth Rollins/Kevin Owens main event angle. It’s likely that is because Joe has sustained yet another injury.



According to Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet, Joe was recently re-injured on-set during a WWE-related commercial shoot. It is unclear what the commercial is for, but according to the report, Joe hit his head badly during a table-break stunt, and according to Satin’s sources, “Joe could be out of action for a considerable amount of time.”

While we certainly hope it’s not the case, this might mean Samoa Joe will once again miss WrestleMania. Since being called up to the main roster in 2017, Joe has been left off of three consecutive WrestleMania cards. With the 36th installment of the Show Of Shows only 44 days away and counting, the clock is ticking. Everyone at With Spandex wishes Joe a speedy recovery and we hope to see him in Tampa healthy and kicking ass.