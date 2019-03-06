Samoa Joe Captured His First Main Roster Championship On WWE Smackdown

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.05.19

WWE Smackdown Live

R-Truth might’ve been trying to emulate his “childhood hero” John Cena, but his United States Championship open challenge only lasted two weeks.

Truth’s open challenge was answered by Samoa Joe this week, as well as Rey Mysterio and Andrade, and Joe was able to walk away as the new WWE United States Champion. It’s been a long time coming for Joe, who before tonight had (somehow) not won a championship on the WWE main roster, and hadn’t held gold since Shinsuke Nakamura unseated him as NXT Champion in Osaka, Japan, way back in 2016. 2016, you guys.

The finish of the match saw Zelina Vega get involved to take out Truth with a flying headscissors off the ring apron, which in turn got her superkicked in the face by Carmella. That distracted Andrade long enough for Mysterio to take him out with a 619 and a frog splash, but Joe was able to stop the pin with a massive senton and plant Andrade into the ground with an ura-nage slam to win the match and the championship.

Check it out below:

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSJohn CenaR-TRUTHSAMOA JOEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

