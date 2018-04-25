YouTube

We learned a little while ago that Samoa Joe would be joining the cast of Transformers: Power of the Primes. In fact, we learned about it the same day we learned Samoa Joe suffered a foot injury that ended up keeping him out of action until after WrestleMania 34. It was a real mixed bag of news that day!

But yeah, if you haven’t been keeping up with the extremely a-lot-of-stuff-to-keep-up-with franchise, there’s a new Transformers trilogy that’s currently ongoing on the go90 app and platform, and on Tumblr(?) of all places. It’s called Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy, and it looks like straight-up G1 Transformers, but with better animation than even Transformers: The Movie.

The first series in the trilogy was eight episodes, the second was 10, and the third will also be 10 episodes. The last part of the trilogy, which features Samoa Joe as Predaking, will drop on May 1, and the episodes run about 11 minutes long, so you can binge all the way up to the new series in just a matter of hours if you were so inclined.