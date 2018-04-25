Samoa Joe’s ‘Transformers’ Project Has A Trailer, And It Looks Incredible

#Transformers #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
04.25.18

YouTube

We learned a little while ago that Samoa Joe would be joining the cast of Transformers: Power of the Primes. In fact, we learned about it the same day we learned Samoa Joe suffered a foot injury that ended up keeping him out of action until after WrestleMania 34. It was a real mixed bag of news that day!

But yeah, if you haven’t been keeping up with the extremely a-lot-of-stuff-to-keep-up-with franchise, there’s a new Transformers trilogy that’s currently ongoing on the go90 app and platform, and on Tumblr(?) of all places. It’s called Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy, and it looks like straight-up G1 Transformers, but with better animation than even Transformers: The Movie.

The first series in the trilogy was eight episodes, the second was 10, and the third will also be 10 episodes. The last part of the trilogy, which features Samoa Joe as Predaking, will drop on May 1, and the episodes run about 11 minutes long, so you can binge all the way up to the new series in just a matter of hours if you were so inclined.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Transformers#WWE
TAGSSAMOA JOEtransformersWWE

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 24 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP