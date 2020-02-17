Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Appear In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Two

If you watched Season 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney+, you know that a lot of unexpected people made appearances in small roles, broadening the scope of the Star Wars universe. Some were recognizable, like comedian Brian Posehn as a taxi driver, legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog as an Imperial Officer, and Pillboi from The Good Place in a fishing village. Others were more hidden, like Horatio Sanz as a fishlike alien and Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally as masked Stormtroopers. Via wrestling media, we’ve learned one surprising person who’s expected to appear in Season Two: WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

It was the Mat Men podcast that initially reported that The Boss will appear alongside Baby Yoda and his helmeted guardian. That sounded pretty iffy, but Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed it with his own sources. And yeah, Satin’s gotten things wrong about Sasha in the past, but these days he literally works for WWE, so you have to think he would be in a position to confirm that WWE stars are making other media appearances (WWE usually keeps close tabs on these things, after all). Apparently not only is she in The Mandalorian Season 2, but she’s already filmed her scenes.

Of course assuming it is true, we have no idea what character Sasha Banks will play. Since she’s a professional wrestler, it would make sense if they gave her a fight scene. It would be awesome to see her go up against ex-MMA fighter Gina Carano, who plays the recurring character of Cara Dune in the series. Or she could be a Mandalorian too. There’s a precedent for female Mandalorians with blue hair, after all. We’ll find out exactly what her role is when The Mandalorian Season 2 is released on Disney+ in October of this year.