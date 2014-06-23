Say It Ain’t So: Kevin Hart Hates Wrestling And Has Been Working Us This Entire Time

Dramatic situations like this call for dramatic, possibly-misleading headlines!
Last Monday, Kevin Hart hosted Monday Night Raw. We applauded him for being a fun, willing part of the show. A few days later he went on ‘The Daily Show,’ talked about loving the NWA when he grew up — coming up on guys like Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes — and made us like him even more.
Prepare to grasp at your pearls, because this was ALL PART OF THE SCAM. He’s not telling the truth, he’s just here to promote a movie! WATCH OUT I’M GONNA FLIP THIS TABLE.
Jump to the 2:00 mark of this interview with HOT97′s ‘Ebro In The Morning’ for the truth: Hart knows nothing about wrestling, thinks it’s embarrassing for people to like wrestling (but makes sure to say “no but wrestling is great” in case anybody’s listening) and SITS ON A THRONE OF LIES. I am going to return those tickets I never bought and DOUBLE not see Think Like A Man Too. Never again will I believe Kevin Hart. Never again too.
(I guess the whole “he’s a big fan/has no idea what’s up with regular characters” and “thinks Adam Rose is Fandango” things should’ve tipped me off.)
I feel so betrayed. At least I know in my heart Betty White and Aaron Paul are real fans, right?
As long as Jeremy Piven legitimately loves wrestling and ordered Summerfest we’re all good.
If Buzz Aldrin doesn’t watch Raw every week my heart will be broken
Unfortunately, I don’t get audio at work…but wasn’t Peter Rosenberg around to slap him?
If you’ve watched Kevin Hart’s appearances on that show before, he’s always making fun of Rosenberg. I’m sure he doesn’t watched it and he said on The Daily Show that he only watched it as a kid, but he was probably just fucking with Rosenberg on this one.
Well you think you know a guy..
Mean Gene interviewing Andy Warhol is still one of my favorite non-wrestling fan being passed off as a wrestling fan interviews: [www.youtube.com]
This post is throwing too many big words at me, and because I don’t understand them, I’m gonna take them as disrespect.
See, you was lookin’ for a jobber? Jobber here now!
Excellent, excellent work from both of you.
The “ALL IS LOST” Moment!!!
“It’s embarrassing to like wrestling” Kevin says from his dressing room, as he prepares to go on set for the billionth ‘men and women aren’t the same’ comedy no one will remember in a year.
I’m not even being a dick here (well, not entirely). Who even likes those paint by number movies, much less remembers them? I genuinely forgot “Think Like a Man” was a movie that existed up until TV spots started playing for the sequel.
It’s so funny you say that, because a few years ago a friend of mine had Kevin Hart tickets to a local show. We went, and he was filming for his stand-up movie that he released in theaters (two summers ago, maybe?). Tickets were free, and while I’m not a huge Kevin Hart guy (he’s basically a shorter, male version of Whitney Cummings, who is also loud and grating. Or maybe Whitney is the taller, female version of Kevin Hart..I dunno, I digress) I figured some of the opening acts might be enjoyable.
I was dead on. The only thing I remember about Kevin Hart is that he was 30 minutes late on his own stage as a headlining act, for a movie he was filming. I remember zero jokes he told. It was awful.
I really was hoping he’d trip on a microphone cable or something.
What’s next, Jon Heder reveals that he doesn’t care about Friendship?
We’ll always have JACKMAN.
I just expected more from one of Stu’s grandchildren.
Who the fuck is Kevin Hart?
The black sheep of the Hart family.
This feels appropriate
When going to watch this, an ad for a different Kevin Hart movie played.
I still don’t get why Kevin Hart got to host his own episode of Raw when all the other Muppets had to appear together.
At first I thought Kevin Hart was the white guy in the pic, the heir to the Hart Foundation. Then I realized he’s just some guy that said some things. Moving on.
In a couple of months, when Think like a man too is on stores; I will illegaly download it, burn it to a DVD and then proceed to break such DVD without even watching it; that’s how mad i am!