The Seattle Seahawks Congratulated WWE’s Daniel Bryan On Their Super Bowl Win

If you’re a football fan, you may know WWE’s Daniel Bryan as the proprietor of the YES! chant, a movement that has taken over the Michigan State football and basketball teams and works as an explosion of joy in almost any situation.
He’s also a native of Aberdeen, Washington, and an OG Seattle Seahawks fan. He even gave them a shout-out on WWE Raw during his Slammy Award acceptance speech. It’s like the wrestling Grammys, don’t ask.
Like most Seahawks fans, Bryan’s having a great f*cking day today. Unlike most fans, though, the Seahawks are enjoying him, too.
Via Twitter:
That’s all well and good, but the best wrestling-related Super Bowl tweet of the night goes to Chris Jericho:
[cut to HHH, refreshing Twitter, tapping his finger on his desk]
STEPHANIE: Hunter? Hunter, I think it’s time to come to bed.
HHH: NOT. YET.
I really can’t wait for WWE to somehow make this about themselves and not Bryan lol
Wow, that’s more than merely a shout out. That’s an entire graphic.
There’s a Daniel Bryan/Russell Wilson comparison in there somewhere…
If Bryan doesn’t say “Why not me?” at some point soon, somebody’s sleeping on the job.
Sure Daniel Bryan got a shout out from the Seahawks but lets not forget that they were playing in the big GAME — Triple H’s inner monologue
I fully intend to get a YES chant going at the parade on Wednesday.
We got a nice “Yes” chant going after the Rangers beat the Islanders Friday night.