Seth Green, Host Of The WWE Slammy Awards, Thinks Batista Is An ‘MMA Fighter’

Next Monday, actor and former Raw guest host Seth Green will host WWE’s annual Slammy Awards. He once teamed up with John Cena and Triple H to main-event Raw against Legacy and punched Cody Rhodes in the face. More than any of us, this should qualify him as a wrestling expert. At least someone vaguely familiar with it.
Green made an appearance on Ora TV’s Larry King Now to talk about Ben Affleck being cast as Batman. Like most dorks, he believes the casting is all wrong. To illustrate why, he namedrops former WWE Champion and current Destroyer Dave Batista, referring to him as neither.
“I’m never going to play, um, you know, an MMA fighter, because I’d step into the ring with an actual MMA fighter like Batista and I wouldn’t look correct.”
Theories:
1. Seth Green is an MMA elitist, and considers Batista’s 2012 TKO victory over can and possible homeless person Vince Lucero at CES MMA’s Real Pain important enough to overshadow the “pro wrestler” or “actor” parts.
2. Seth Green is a huge wrestling fan but didn’t start watching until Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn were gone, so Batista is the only guy who’s done MMA he can name.
3. Batista introduces himself to fellow actors as a former MMA fighter and never mentions pro wrestling, because he’d have to explain it and have that awkward conversation. I know how this feels. Sometimes somebody will stop me and be like “hey, cool shirt, what’s Kingston?” and I just say “a band” instead of “this independent pro wrestler who is sometimes good.”
4. Seth Green should not be making analogies.
At the very least, let’s go with number four.
I can already sense another ‘SUMMERFEST” bit but with TLC maybe he thinks the actual R&B group TLC will perform for the WWE Superstars.
I hope the Slammy’s are disastrous as ever, they only bring it upon themselves for continuing to bring back this thing and terrible hosts to boot, I still have nightmares of Dennis Miller’s hosting duties at the ’09 ceremony…oof
OMG, THEY’RE GONNA DO BEST TWERK, AREN’T THEY? “WHO DO YOU THINK WINS BEST TWERK, THE BULL, NAOMI, OR ME MAGGLE!?”
Well, Chilli from TLC is a shoot fan, so she’d totally be up for it. They could even use Bray Wyatt/The Quicken Loans Arena’s projectors to bring back Left Eye.
If TLC performed at TLC I would forgive WWE for EVERYTHING
I highly approve of the multiple mentions of Dan Severn on WS so far this week.
Hulk Hogan? Wasn’t he in that No Holds Barred movie??
I’m beginning to think you don’t care for the Slammy’s or Seth Green!
Seth Green is a weird one as far as why we should know him and consider him famous. Family Guy is passe and Chris was never anyone’s favorite character. Robot Chicken is watched exclusively by stoned college students who eventually age out of Adult Swim and don’t look back. Let’s be honest, his claim to fame is “Dr. Evil’s son” and that’s it. It’s not as bad as Janeane Garofalo though. I have no idea why I know her, I just do and so does everyone else. Reality Bites, I suppose?
No love for Sunnydale’s favourite werewolf?
Green was on Buffy and Garofalo was on The Ben Stiller Show. Lifetime passes for me.
“Dr Evil’s Son” is absolutely the reason he was invited to do this, mostly because Vince knows us Millennials love us some Austin Powers in 2014.
I have a confession. I’m a grown up woman in her 30s who is not in college and has never done drugs in my life and … well… I kind of like Robot Chicken.
I’m with Ally. He’ll always be Oz to me.
Robot Chicken is funny if you’re stoned? That’s like the best argument against pot I’ve ever read.
Garofalo was also on The Larry Sanders Show for half its run. She’s done some things, just not in this century.
Someday I’m going to out grow adult swim?! Aw man that will be a sad day
I’ll never forget his run in Byrds of Paradise. Him and JLH. They would work together again (sorta) in the teen high school classic, Can’t Hardly Wait.
This was a dumb story. I’m mad at myself for reading it.
If MMA stands for Muscular Marauding Asshole fighter, then technically Batista would be an MMA fighter if you put him against Seth
And for those keeping score at home, 2014 was the year that CM Punk left wrestling, Daniel Bryan got hurt indefinitely, The Shield broke up, they turned Erick Rowan babyface, the world championship was held for most of the year by Mr. Never Give Up and Mr. Never Shows Up, and Raw wound down the year by being hosted by a meme cat, a fictional redneck utility installer, and Seth Fucking Green. On the flip side, we got Lucha Underground, so that’s something.
:(
holy fuck this year sounds depressing
though in-ring wise, (and especially including NJPW’s offers), it a very, VERY STRONG wrestling year. even WWE did great between the ropes! (although it was much less frequent than what it should be like, and the bad far outweighed the good)
I was saying Ro-BOO-t Chicken.
You’re Canadian then, eh?
That’s the funniest description of Eddie Kingston I’ve ever read.
and the most accurate
Seth Green was kind of famously a big wrestling fan. He’s done plenty of wrestling sketches on Robot Chicken. Batista, while never a big MMS star, is a proper MMA fighter. He’s spent years by now training in it. My guess is Seth is such a big wrestling fan and not an MMA fan at all that Batista is the first name he could think of when he thought of a dude who did MMA. Hey, remember when he hosted Raw and even fought in a match? He looked pretty damn excited to me. Not a lot of the guest hosts actually got in the ring. Usually just the ones that really wanted to.
He meant MMORPG.
To be fair, when Seth met Dave Bautista he was training at the Gracie school to be an MMA fighter.