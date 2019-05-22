Bryan Cranston Sat On A WWE Champion’s Lap On Broadway Without Even Knowing It

So this is kind of a random one, but stick with me. Bryan Cranston, best known as Walter White on Breaking Bad, is currently starring in a Broadway stage production of Network, based on the 1976 movie. That’s what he went on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night to discuss. As part of the play, Cranston goes out into the theatre and wedges himself between two audience members for an improvised conversation. Seth showed a photo of one such moment, and the audience member to his right was unmistakable to wrestling fans. Sure enough, Seth confirmed her identity by pointing out that she’d tweeted about the experience.

