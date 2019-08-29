Seth Rollins Made History By Topping This Year’s ‘PWI 500’

WWE Raw

Pro Wrestling Illustrated‘s PWI 500 is still somehow a thing we read and react to every year, with its kayfabe ranking of the 500 best pro wrestlers in the world; mostly the United States, with a cursory glance toward Japan and an even more cursory glance toward Mexico. The top 10 list always brings ragings of, “HOW COULD ____ BE RANKED BELOW ____, DO THEY EVEN WATCH WRESTLING, THIS LIST IS STUPID AS _____.”

Still, here we are. This year’s list is topped by Seth Rollins, who is officially four wrestlers better than Kazuchika Okada, but only one wrestler better than Daniel Bryan. Bryan is two wrestlers better than Kofi Kingston who, of course, is four wrestlers better than last year’s #1, Kenny Omega. It’s science. Here’s the top 10: