Seth Rollins Blamed The Red Lights For His Hell In A Cell Match Being Such A Mess

It’s been two months now since Seth Rollins defended the Universal Championship against the Fiend Bray Wyatt in a much-reviled Hell in a Cell Match, and there’s been no shortage of discussion about what went wrong in that match, from the excessive red lighting to the sort of ref stoppage that’s not specifically not supposed to happen in Hell in a Cell (even though it’s now happened two years in a row).

On this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, Seth Rollins himself offered his take on what went wrong, and he pointed out how hard it is to work under all-red lights, especially when also dealing with a red cage around the ring.

So that was a mess for me, because first of all, you’re in this dark red. The cell is also red and so you’re trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it’s very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess. It was very difficult to deal with especially not knowing what was going to happen. I for one am not a fan [of the red light]. I think it affects my performance personally.

We’ve just about reached the Sell-By date on rehashing this particular Hell in a Cell match, especially because the Fiend won the Universal Championship soon afterwards anyway, but it’s interesting to hear Seth’s perspective, and to know that it’s not just fans and Corey Graves who didn’t like the red lights.