Shawn Michaels Has Entered The Competitive World Of Herbal Snuff Shilling

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has worn many hats; he’s been a petulant primadonna champion, a workhorse veteran, a television outdoorsman, a referee in short-shorts, the list goes on and on. Here’s a new one to add: herbal snuff salesman.

The Heartbreak Kid has teamed with Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff for the kind of amazing, redneck-baiting press release that makes Monday morning worth waking up for. Via KCTV5:

Having already been using Smokey Mountain Wintergreen Herbal Snuff, the Smokey Mountain and Shawn Michaels’ partnership is a natural fit. With a lifestyle dedicated to health and fitness, Michaels found Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff to be a great tobacco-free and nicotine free alternative to smokeless tobacco. “Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff has been a great product that I’ve incorporated into my life,” Michaels said. “As someone who has spent their life and career dedicated to staying healthy, as well as being cognizant of what I put in my body, Smokey Mountain fits into that category perfectly.” “I’m always on the go either traveling or making my way through the woods while hunting, and it’s very easy to bring a Smokey Mountain pouch with me,” said Michaels. “It travels well and is something quick and easy to reach for when I have a craving.”

First of all, anybody who’s spent more than 30 minutes looking up wrestling gossip on the Internet knows Shawn Michaels didn’t dedicate a huge chunk of his life and career “dedicated to staying healthy.” Not to throw any snuff salesmen under the bus or anything. Second of all, I WISH Shawn Michaels talked like he does in this press release. I’m not believing he said that verbatim unless they preface it with “y’know something” and “Hunter.”

Also, let’s say “pro wrestling” and “snuff” isn’t enough for you. How can we crank up the southern culture?

“As a brand enjoyed by outdoor enthusiasts, Smokey Mountain is proud to partner with MRA Hunting,” said Dave Savoca, President of Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff.

A huge NASCAR supporter for many years, Michaels’ passion for the sport has grown since 2001 and now he shares it with his family and certainly his teenage son.

Nailed it.

We’ll keep you updated on any further developments. In fact, I’m going to star typing “now Hulk Hogan wants to be a snuff spokesperson” and the press release should be out before the end of the sentence.