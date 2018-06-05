WWE

The list of professional wrestlers who retire and actually stay out of the ring is awfully short. Usually “retire” is a nice term that is used to indicate that a wrestler gets to hang out at home and pop up in the ring every now and then when the opportunity presents itself. Or they go full Ric Flair and join TNA, because the memories can never truly be left alone.

But one wrestler who has managed to retire and keep it that way has been Shawn Michaels. While his name pops up for one-off matches every now and then, whenever the situation has come about the Heartbreak Kid has managed to shoot down speculation. Everything that led up to his retirement in 2010 — whether it be the story leading up to his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI or the match itself — was damn near perfect, so why invalidate that and come back to the ring?

It turns out that Michaels might be getting the itch again if the situation is perfect. Now 52 years old and working down in NXT, Michaels told Sky Sports that he could be convinced to give it one final go.