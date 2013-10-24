Shawne Merriman Is Training To Become A Wrestler At WWE’s Performance Center

Shawne Merriman, aka Lights Out, aka Gigantosaur, hasn’t been in the NFL since 2012. “What’s he been doing with his time?” you may ask. “Choking out Tila Tequila? Feuding with people over Wal-Mart t-shirts? Maybe trying his hand at foxy boxing?”
You weren’t far off with the last one. Yesterday was Shawne Merriman’s first day at WWE Performance Center, a new facility in Florida that trains people to become pro wrestlers. No, seriously. Merriman posted this pictured on Facebook, and as someone who has been through training himself, I can verify that it’s only one of a thousand bloody selfies to come:
A hard days work 1 down 364 to go #PainWhatPain #LightsOut
If you’re wondering what caused that kind of marking, it was running the ropes, believe it or not. When your body isn’t used to hitting a trio of tightly strung-together cables it bunches up and bruises like that until you’ve trained it to get beaten up. It’s one of the most painful things about wrestling school if you don’t get used to it quickly.
WWE fans may remember (yeah right) that this isn’t Merriman’s first attempt to get into a match … back in 2008 he assisted CM Punk in attacking Chavo Guerrero with a singapore cane.
It’ll be a while before we know if the former football star ends up more like Vader or Mongo, but we’ll keep you updated.
So…is his ring name or finisher gonna be called “Lights Out”?
/ugh
Feud with Maurice Jones-Drew imminent
Suspended for steroids? Domestic battery charges? If this were the 1998 locker room, he’d fit in perfectly.
His ring name will be something boring like Trevor McDavis but they’ll still mention all the time how he played in the NFL
I would argue, because he was an NFL star, they’ll keep his name
Maybe. But I’m leaning towards ‘probably not’. WWE can’t copyright his real name. And that copyright gives them ownership of his ‘character’, his WWE-related ‘image’ and whatever else so they can make all of the dollars off his merch, licensing him to video games etc. etc.
A slight alteration and he’s Shawne Merman. They could bill him as being from Atlantis!
If Brandon Jacobs can be Brandon Jacobs on TNA, Shawne Merriman will be Shawne Merriman in the WWE.
Then again, Brandon Jacobs has 2 rings. Shawne Merriman is only All-Pro.
I hope he is Brodus Clay’s eternal rival. Funkosaurus vs. Gigantosaur in a first to 2000 series.
Scott Hall’s not going to like the Lights Out taunt before finisher
Surprised it took him this long.
The best thing Jerry Jones did was talk Bill Parcells out of drafting Merriman and drafting Demarcus Ware instead.
He should use pretend that Monty Brown ever existed and use The Pounce/Lights Out
He can debut Monday and claim responsibility for the power outage at Battleground, then get wellnessed and do a couple “tequila shots” with Rosa.
He’s taken enough Tequila shots.
Wasn’t there a twitter dust up between him and cm punk at some point?
Pretty sure there was. Merriman was hitting on the Divas, Punk backed him off, and in a show of pure creativity, Merriman’s insult to Punk over Twitter was “punk without the C M”
It’ll be a huge achievement if he ends up anywhere Roman Reigns is right now, let alone Vader.
You think so? He’s a legitimate world class athlete (albeit one that flamed out without his performance enhancers) and he is only 29 years old.
It’s too bad Tequila Sunrise is already a finisher.