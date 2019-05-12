Silver King, Lucha Libre Legend And Former WCW Star, Has Died

WWE Network

Silver King, the lucha libre legend and former WCW star known for his many appearances on Monday Nitro during the ’90s, passed away due to complications from his match with Juventud Guerrera in London on Saturday. He was 51 years old.

Per a video circulating on social media that we won’t be sharing here, King hit the ropes and connected with a flying clothesline on Guerrera. He got on all fours to make the cover, but when Guerrera kicked out, Silver King’s body appeared to shut down completely. CPR was administered in the ring and the remainder of the show was canceled.