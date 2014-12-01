So AJ Styles Almost Killed Another Guy With A Styles Clash This Weekend

It might be time to have a conversation about the Styles Clash. One where we don’t yell at each other on the Internet, I mean.
The former TNA stalwart’s been one of the best performers in the business since heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but his finish came under fire last month when it broke two bones in former WWE talent Yoshi Tatsu’s neck. The move’s had a history of accidentally breaking necks, but when we posted a link to the match and a GIF of the botch, we made sure to point out why it happened: the person taking the move is supposed to tuck their head back, not forward, and if you tuck it forward (like you would on any number of other bumps) you’ll get your neck broken. Despite explaining that and linking to videos where Roderick Strong, Kazarian and British wrestler Lionheart all did the same thing, people still got defensive and claimed we were “blaming” Styles.
If you want a Styles Clash botch where we’d blame AJ Styles, try this one.
Styles tried to execute the move on Satoshi Kojima during a match on 11/29 and things went awry yet again. This time, Kojima did what he was supposed to do. He held his head back, and didn’t tuck it. When he did that, AJ slipped and fell backwards instead of forwards. You can guess how that went.
The good news is that as bad is it looked, Kojima walked away without injury. “Being Kojima” probably helped. The phrase “almost killed another guy” in the headline is a little hyperbolic and I’m not gonna tell a guy who’s botched his finish 5 notable times in probably 10,000 attempts to stop wrestling how he wants to wrestle, but dude, be careful with peoples’ necks. Maybe that springboard forearm you do could be a finish? Half the guys you’re wrestling use a clothesline. Hell, Scotty 2 Hotty made all the money in the world hopping in a semi-circle, doing the worm and dropping a light chop. You’re doing a move that best case scenario drops a guy on his face from a few inches up and lands with all your body weight on their legs. You probably should’ve switched it up years ago. Maybe do that now, when it’s endangering more than a few people in a row?
Let’s move the conversation from “who’s to blame for THIS one” to “what can we do to keep this from happening again?” If we can’t, we’ll be back here in January with a GIF of him accidentally paralyzing Captain New Japan.
It definitely seems like an unnecessarily dangerous move considering how, when completed properly, it doesn’t feel like it would actually do all that much damage.
I guess you could argue that the guy’s flailing arm may have tripped him up, but mostly 1) that move seems dangerous, and 2) doesn’t look cool, anyway.
It’s hard to argue that when the point of his leg being there is to trap his opponent’s flailing arm, though.
@Brandon it was a far-fetched argument. Again, I think the move’s goofy to begin with, and I’m all for not killing people in the ring (or in general, I guess).
Counterpoint: Killing a guy would only add to his mystique. Continue doing it.
Worked for Benoit.
He’s gonna be “Flashy” Ox Baker, Ox Baker killed two motherfuckers with his Heart Punch, watch as AJ kills 20 motherfuckers with his Styles Clash. Not since Hiroshima has a Yank killed so many Japs.
if anything else kurt angle could recruit styles to use that move telling other people “now you have a broken freaking neck”
all this talk of finishers leads to q question. whats the lamest finisher
Byron Saxton’s, easily. [www.youtube.com]
Brandon already brought back the byron saxton finisher and yea it the lamest.
@Brandon Are you serious, bro?!? That is/was his finisher? Good God that’s horrible!!
The Overdrive.
@Harriszilla yeah, it’s unbelievably bad. Be sure you’re reading the NXT game show season recaps for this and other SMH gems [uproxx.com]
For me it’s Big Show’s punch. First of all, he should be DQ’d for a closed fist. Second, it’s the most basic move in anyone’s offense. Why doesn’t he just punch everyone immediately like he did at Survivor Series? Kills the suspension of disbelief for me.
@indieguy
[www.gifsplosion.com]
besides Cena’s no question about it, the worse.
In defence of the Hulkster’s leg drop, he’s a 310 lb. dude landing in your neck from, like, 5 feet up in the air so…also WHATCHAGONNADOOOOOO, BROTHER?!
Yeah Hulks leg drop would legit hurt. The people’s elbow on the other hand…
Plus Hulk would usually set up the leg drop with a big boot. The combination of the two is a pretty solid finish. Kinda like Warrior’s gorilla press into a splash.
My vote is for John Morrison’s Starship Pain. He still uses it on Lucha Underground and he still can’t hit it cleanly after all these years. Just change it to something else flippy that you can execute properly dude!
In kayfabe terms, Big Show (in a match) can’t usually hit the knockout punch straight away as the opponent is fresh and could see it coming, dodge out of the way and hit a counter.
Later on in the match or during a surprise attack, then it’s more effective.
Any forms of Eat Defeat
I think that side axe kick that CJ Parker uses looks pretty useless. And X-Pac’s X-Factor never looked like it had all that much impact. Johnny Yuma’s Sex-Factor looks like it does a little more damage.
Does VIsc-agra count?
What about best finisher people hated?
I am split between Wasteland and Samoan Spike. Both were awesome and people hated on them hard.
And on the topic of Styles, I am more concerned that he has hurt three people this year after doing it safely for almost a decade.
You could see the Spike being seriously debilitating ( did I spell that right?). I see a lot of hate on Wasteland, but it’s kinda like Edge’s Spear. Goldberg does it? YIKES. Edge does it? He half shoolboy-ed you and went away.
The wasteland seems even less damaging than Cena’s AA. The samoan spike wasn’t that bad, but it seemed kinda dumb.
Mankind’s Mandible Claw always struck me as dumb. It was even worse once it got gimmicked to all hell with Mr. Socko.
@Iron Mike Sharpie Yeah the mandible claw, without the knowledge that it’s a paralyzing nerve hold invented by the guy “The Fugitive” was based on, it pretty silly. I’ve only dug it all these years specifically for the backstory.
I have no idea how the Mandible claw could be considered “dumb” in any way. Dude jams two fingers down your throat and presses them against his thumb that he positioned bellow your chin. It seems both disgusting and painful at the same time.
I think I would say the GTS was fairly hated on because Punk never pulled it off quite right. KENTA’s looked way better. Just like Ricochet’s Benadryller looks better too. But everything Ricochet does looks better.
For Brandon, I start this argument: While Byron’s is clearly terrible, and a mix-up of wtf to do, the armpit claw is the dumbest shit I’ve ever seen by someone who should know better.
I never thought such a stupid move could be so deadly, but here we are.
“The phrase “almost killed another guy” in the headline is a little hyperbolic”
sooooo let’s USE IT
Soo… was that a 2 or a 3?
I’m assuming his partner broke the pin, maybe
If AJ harmed a hair on Captain New Japan’s perfect head, I don’t think I could ever forgive him.
Oh I don’t know, I’ve always thought the Boston Crab (or “Walls of Jericho” or any variant thereof) was the lamest finisher. LAY ON YOUR STOMACH WHILE I BEND YOUR LEGS IN A COMPLETELY NATURAL WAY does not seem like the most horrifically painful thing in the world.
If you’ve ever seen Jericho doing it originally (when he was kneeling on the back of an opponents neck while doing it) it’s legitimatly painful/dangerous, which is why he had to turn it into a regular Boston crab I’m guessing. I’m pretty sure if you ask one of your friends to stick you in a Boston crab it might not feel all that natural though…
Don’t hate on the original Walls of Jericho. That was more LET ME HOLD YOUR LEGS FOUR FEET ABOVE YOUR HEAD WHILE YOU’RE WHOLE BODY WEIGHT RESTS ON YOUR ADAMS APPLE.
There’s the Liontamer, and then there’s the Walls of Jericho. Jericho was still using the Liontamer until 2004 or so, we just called it the WoJ.
I like half-crabs more than the double-legged one, though, because it looks like it does damage to the knee and the back while nobody ever makes the double-legged crab look like it damages the knees.
Yea, the Boston Crab is lame, but the original Walls of Jericho was boss.
I feel like this is all his hair’s fault. He can’t see what he’s doing cause of his Beiber cut.
+1
It’s more like it’s crawling in his skin.
But his opponent’s neck injuries, they won’t heal.
@Lulzovich It’s partially because fear is how his opponents fall. I don’t know man, it’s confusing as to what is real.
He can keep it until he paralyzes Jeff Jarrett.
STRONG TAEK.
How has the Ultimate Warrior’s splash not been mentioned?
Michelle Mccool > AJ Styles.
Who knew The Landing Pin was dangerous? I could never win a match with it in the WWE games.
maybe he should use the Pele Kick or the Lightning Spiral until this all blows over? I mean, is that so unreasonable to ask?
Styles could get away with the Springboard Elbow as a finisher, or maybe even the 450 Splash. Tanahashi was using the Styles Clash as a transition move last year!
Styles should just change his finisher since Japan doesn’t seem to care about how flashy a finisher move is. I mean Okada’s finisher is a wristlock into a clothesline and people go nuts over that.