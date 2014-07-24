So, What The Hell Is Going On With #WWETransformed?

WWE isn’t great at being cryptic. Over the last ten years or so, the only answers to cryptic photos, videos or tweets have been, “it’s Chris Jericho,” or, “it’s the Undertaker.” That’s it. There’s always an IT’S STING element, but a video game pre-order bonus is the closest that’s ever come to being true.
The hashtag #WWETransformed made its debut on @WWE on Wednesday, accompanied by an image that got people talking. If you missed it:
There seemed to be two schools of thought:
1. It had something to do with WWE getting a new logo, because that would “transform” some aspect of the company, and a new logo/championship belt are confirmed and expected after SummerSlam.
2. It had something to do with Bray Wyatt, because he’s the “eater of worlds,” and the graphic is the world with a bite taken out of it. Plus, he transformed into a creepy butcher character once during his run on NXT.
Also, The Undertaker and Sting. Chris Jericho was left out of the conversation because he’s already back, but hey, maybe they’re teasing his NEXT post-vacation return.
WWE elevated the conversation with a followup tweet on Wednesday, and … well … it sure doesn’t look like it’s about a logo.
Now there are a thousand possible solutions, including:
– A new logo still, somehow
– A Bray Wyatt repackaging
– A Kane repackaging
– The Undertaker returning with hair like a member of Slipknot
– Sting, still, because it’s always Sting
– An entirely brand new character
My theory is that the bad art style suggests it has something to do with the WWE Superstars comic book. WWE experimented with having a non-wrestling bad guy in Slam City, so why not here? Especially if they’re doing a proposed ‘Secret Wars’ style legends vs. current superstars story. That needs a Beyonder, right? Besides, if this was a thing that was important to WWE TV, wouldn’t it be, you know, on TV?
Who knows. We’ll keep you updated no matter where it goes.
Man, they’ve obviously dusted off the old Legion Of Doom shoulder pads and given them to Kane.
I would absolutely love it if it was related to Kane. You know they have to be unnecessarily descriptive lately when they talk about Kane. “The Demon Kane”, “Corporate Kane”
I’d die a happy man if Stephanie came out one night and said “Your opponent tonight?….Kane…WITH SPIKES ON HIS SHOULDERS”
Secret of the Oooze Kane? AKA just Kevin Nash in Shredder suit?
Yeah, it’s definitely got something to do with Kane. The silhouette is not Bray’s build. There’s a Kane style glove on the right hand an not the left. And, as others have pointed out, the clear outline of a mask.
I think the second image is very likely Kane, but my gut tells me the first one is Bray Wyatt. They may be unrolling a series of images like this to hype a new comic/cartoon/etc.
It looks like it could easily be Sting with spikes on his shoulders.
Definitely not getting hopes up about this being anything remotely good/interesting.
See that dent in the middle of the hair in the second picture? That’s a mask, so NOT STING.
Fuck I hate that old bastard.
But he did have a mask for a while in WCW if I’m remembering right.
Yes, I’m just trying to rile you up about Sting :D
Repackaged super pissed off at the world Captain Planet
So…emo Captain Planet?
There Is No Captain Planet B
Darker CJ Parker GO.
The font used certainly seems very comic-booky. That’s where I’d put my money, if I had any.
Road Warrior Neville?
the font and design are a bit too goofy to have anything to do with sting/taker/kane/wyatt
It’s probably a cartoon coming to the WWE Network. The shadow dude could be Cartoon Sting, furthering Vince’s effort to milk his in-ring return to the maximum degree
Again, as I said to one of the other commenters, there’s a dent in the middle of the hair on the second image that’s pretty clearly a Kane/Mankind-style mask strap, so it’s NOT STING.
Yeah it’s probably not Sting. It’s also a shadow of a thing nobody knows about, and the entire point of this article/comment section is to throw out wild speculations.
It’s Kane people.
Lets think of the most under-whelming answer possible, so that the eventually answer with either a) excite us, or b) enable us to say “i told you so”
The first picture had me convinced it was Jericho, because the hair and etc of the silhouette, but that’s because I’m not watching WWE these days, so I didn’t realize he was back.
Man. What has the World … Wrestling Entertainment come to that even Jericho can’t bring me back?
This second picture is clearly Kane. Look at the top of his hair. That’s Kane’s hairline in some of his masks.
#WWETransformed….
The first syllable to Transformed is “trans”
Chicago is known for it’s elaborate public TRANSportation train system run by the CTA (Chicago TRANSit AUTHORITY)
CM Punk is from Chicago
CM PUNK SUMMERSLAM RETURN CONFIRMED, TO BATTLE WITH AUTHORITY
CM Punk is a woman now?
You just made me long for Half Life 3, Jeri.
Idk why but the font and the silouette remind me of chikara
The top of the head reveals that this dude is definitely wearing a mask of some sort. But yeah, it never really is a new, debuting character, is it? If I were to guess, it’s probably an Undertaker comic book thing. Remember the original Undertaker comic from 1998? I still have “edition 0,” in which it was revealed that Paul Bearer is actually an incredibly high-ranking demon and has summoned his minions to fight The Undertaker (because he betrayed him, of course), and in which the monsters Kane and Mankind were true wild cards in the battle between Hell and The Undertaker.
I really wish that was canon.
SHOCKMASTER!!!!
Kane’s been rebranded as an S&M gimp.
Fifty Shades of Grey tie in
Kane as an S&M gimp would make me like his character again. How did someone not use that as a gimmick in the Attitude Era (well, besides Goldust briefly)?
The font style definitely makes me think it’s a comic or cartoon related thing
You guessed it: Frank Stallone
Ahhh…that reference makes me both happy and sad.
Far From Over is a pretty boss tune.
Nice, a new belt is confirmed after SS? So there will only be one belt for the WWE WHC? I sure hope so! I hate that they carry two belts.
It’s clearly the first ever Transformer wrestler.
Danzig?
Given WWE’s track record of drastically overhyping minor announcements (see: the “revolution” teaser for the WWE ’13 game), this probably just means the offices at Titan Tower are getting new carpet.
Guys, clearly it’s WILLOW!
Nah Willow is waaaaay too UNPREDICTABLE for WWE’s PG programming. You never know what Willow might do. He might jump off the top rope or even use a CHAIR
Imagine the least exciting possibility and that is what it likely will be
Now all I want is a “Secret Wars” style comic with old/new wrestlers …
It’s a thing that’s happening, as I mentioned.
Should’ve phrased that better … what I meant was that I want that comic book. In my possession. Right now.
Well, there’s a new TMNT movie coming out so… Nash as Super Shredder?
Nah they’re saving that for when Punk comes back and has too much momentum going for him. Regular Nash won’t be enough this time.
I would mark the fuck out if it were Nash as the Super Shredder. Not for Nash but I love those TMNT movies, goofy as they are.
Dustin’s going to outdo his little brother and bring back Black Reign.
Either that, or KILLER SPELLED BACKWARDS grew out his hair and put on a shirt.
BAH GAWD, ITS STEVIN KEEN!
Maybe a new animated show for the Network? I don’t think WWE would use that font for something we’re meant to take seriously.
Cena wins lol
Jeez, it couldn’t be more obvious that it has to do with Kane
I totally want Bray in his butcher get up, but the second picture makes it clear that either A) It has nothing to do with Bray or B) Bray is officially the new Kane.
But yeah, safe money is that it isn’t TV related. Unless they start playing it on Smackdown tomorrow and Raw on Monday.
Meanwhile, it seems like they’re splitting the roster again, if you go to the website and check out the superstars tab, you have a little drop down menu thing where it allows you to pick Raw, Smackdown or NXT. Raw, for example has Cena, Miz, AJ while Smackdown has Sheamus and the Usos…
Maybe it was always that way and I just never noticed but…
It doesn’t seem like it’s just what the old rosters used to be because there are newer people in them like Emma (RAW) and the former shield guys (also RAW).
Until the second teaser was thinking maybe KENTA. Now I’m thinking they’re rebranding KENTA as the rare evil LIGER (I can’t be bothered to look up the alternate name but evil Liger is badass)
[youtu.be]
Maybe they fast tracked Solomon Crowe?
NO. Please god no.
A new diva?
Death Rey would be amazing but no.
And here I was hoping that the awful writing/booking was gonna be transformed into something better.
I don’t think they are going to be announcing the death of Vince McMahon like this.
KENTA Kane?
KANETA?
Speaking of Kane repackages… he has lost all presence he once had. He looks like such a dumb old goon in the banner pic for Best and Worst Of Raw this week. I don’t even know how you would dress him up to not make him just look like 50+ Year Old Glenn Jacobs In A Mask anymore.
Put him in a tutu
Kiss Demon
So Damien Sandow’s gonna be one of those weird humanised Megatrons that were really popular on Geocities back in the late 90s?
I’m okay with this.
Three words:
Road
Warrior
Heidenreich
It’s been pointed out that the original font looks like the Angry Birds font.
the wait’s over! WWE.com exclusive!!
CONCEPT ART Y’ALL!
[www.wwe.com]
submit wanking gifs below
Welp, THAT was a disappointment.
I kind of dig the look they gave Bray.
Also it’s hilarious that they made sure to give Nikki bigger tits than her sister.
They look like poorly designed mortal kombat characters
HAha… that outcome was even worse than expected.
It’s the same Malibu Stacy as before!
ITS GOT A NEW HAT!
Corey Graves!
wow somehow worse than Corey Graves..
…Muhammad Hassan?
Looking forward to “What would WWE Superstars look like as tiny-feeted Rob Liefeld characters?” next week.
Pouches. Pouches everywhere.
So…are they coming out in these new outfits? Because i’m game with that!