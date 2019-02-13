Sonya Deville Is Joining The Cast Of Total Divas, Replacing Cast Members Removed By E!

Season 9 of Total Divas is beginning filming for release on the E! Network later this year, and that means we’re starting to get new about changes in the cast. The first thing that came out was on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, where Lana revealed that she and Rusev were taken off the show because E! says viewers simply don’t like them. (thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcript)
…Apparently, they had a meeting with the E! [Network] executives, and there’s a whole bunch of new E! executives now, and when Kevin Dunn told me that E! Executives took a poll and we are strongly disliked by the E! demographic. They do not like us, and that, basically, I’m hated, we’re hated, and the E! executives thought our stories were very slapstick. They were a strong no. The executives were a strong no. I was shocked.
The E! audience hating Lana and Rusev
of course
The E stands for “Estúpidos”.
I’m guessing they hate Rusev because he’s too handsome
That’s probably why Vince hates him too.
Vince: “I hate this mysteriously handsome man and his young sexy blonde, I used to be handsome with all sorts of blondes dammit!”
Steph: “You meant blonde in a singular, as in mom, right daddy?”
E! Audience:
-Hates Rusev and Lana
-Is perfectly ok with Natalya
…holy shit, who watches this, other crazy cat ladies?!
@dave yea idk who the audience is either the ratings are always horrible im surprised its not a network exclusive yet
The weird thing here and forgive me if this has changed but i have no idea who their audience is suppose to be its not a reality show they always splice in wwe content so people interested in reality tv arent going to watch it and wrestling fans know its a work and i cant imagine them liking to watch wwe clips they saw 6 months ago…..so um yea who exactly are they appealing to? The ratings are awful they make raw look like the superbowl
Especially as people who are introduced to wrestling by Total Divas then find none of the cast are the big names on Raw/SDL – all four Horsewomen have said they’re not interested in joining the cast (as have the Iiconics, presumably because the revelation that Billie is married – to a man – would ruin everything)
But on the flipside, the huge decrease in female viewers of WWE TV over the last 12-18 months has been partially put down to the audience brought in by the show drifting away.
Squared Circle Sirens, which breaks a good number of female-related stories, says Rousey is going to be in this season too.
Given every episode in the season just ended had fewer viewers than what before it started was the least watched ever episode, this is the last season of the E! contract and Bunim-Murray Productions are casting for a Don’t Call It A Diva Search, I can only see all this as a last ditch hail mary.
Kevin Dunn – “uh yeah, the executives umm, they did a poll…yeah that’s it, a poll and they…the executives at E! well THEY decided that they don’t like you and Rusev….yeah it was all THEIR decision….”
I’m sad about Rusev and Lana, that the E! demo hates their relationship almost as much as Vince, but good for Sonya! If they bumped Natty for Sonya, I might be inspired to watch Total Divas more, but taking away Rusev hurt. It cut deep. Maybe Rusev and Lana can get a Miz/Mrs. type show on a different network.
