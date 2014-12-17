Spotlight, Please: Aiden English Of The Vaudevillains Is Marrying Into The Guerrero Family

Here’s today’s happiest and most random news: NXT’s Aiden English, one half of The Vaudevillains, is marrying Eddie and Vickie Guerrero’s daughter Shaul Guerrero. In a related story, Simon Gotch is marrying a lion.
Shaul and Matt are engaged!! Time to plan a fairytale wedding. I love you both very much! #ShesaidYes http://t.co/XO56cHNQ51—
Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) December 17, 2014
English (real name Matt Rehwoldt) has been with WWE since 2012 and recently challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Guerrero has had multiple runs with WWE developmental, first in 2010-2012 when she became “Ultra Diva” Raquel Diaz. She left WWE in September of 2012 — reportedly on a leave of absence to attend school — and returned a year later, although she never reappeared on television. She left the company a second time in August of 2014 to deal with personal problems.
We certainly wish the couple of the best. English is marrying into the Guerrero family, and Guerrero’s marrying one of the most entertaining guys on NXT. That’s a good combination. Just stay away from Chavo.
Wrong wrestling dynasty,
Whatever you do, keep Chavo away from the folding chairs.
Selfish of me to say, but I wish Shaul had stuck in NXT. Would’ve been awesome to see a respect-type feud with her and Charlotte. (with Ric and Vickie at ringside, screaming in each others faces)
Only for Ric and Vickie to eventually realize they’re a lot alike and make out. Three months later, Shaul and Charlotte are sisters! Legacy tag team, female exition, commence!
How do these 2 comments make me smile more than anything on RAW?? Story. Development.
She’ll be back. Hopefully she’ll be 100% mentally ready and not falling into old habits.
Which are what, being a little thick (this part is actually directed at WWE)? WWE’s gonna have to get used to the fact that signing a Guerrero woman means you’re getting a little something “extra”. (I mean for god sakes, look at Vickie. Damn, mmm)
@Johnny Slider It’s the opposite, actually. Shaul has suffered with eating disorder issues for years. (If you remember, a lot of people thought that the joke from the RAW in June where Reigns gave Stephanie food poisoning, who then puked all over Vickie was incredibly tone-deaf for this reason.)
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside
I didn’t know that and now I feel like a jerk.
aka “Cesaro circa 2006”
English vs. Kidd in a “Guerrero” vs. “Hart” But Not Really match please!
*Ring Bearer Simon Gotch walks into the cathedral with a director’s cone, tripping on a chicken on the way*
“Gather round everyone, and see a matrimonial coronation of such exquisite sophistication! Shaol Guerrero! Matt Rehwoldt! The bride and groom!”
*jaunty tune plays them out: [m.youtube.com] “
Meanwhile, Simon Gotch continues to look like Eddie.
Raquel Welsh was pretty awful. I recall her doing the screaming thing and it didn’t work.
Pish-posh, she was wonderful in Rochelle-Rochelle.
They’re going to fire him on his wedding day for that Tweet he dropped during Raw
What’s English’s weight class? He can make Light-heavy, probably. Gentlemanly uppercuts to Jon Jones!
Good for English, she’s quite the looker
William Regal is clutching a rose in his stairwell office, crying himself to sleep
You betcha. I call him, “Baby Cesaro.”
I could swear I read awhile back that Gotch is dating Bayley. Now those two have got to be ADORABLE together.
DO NOT DESTROY MY BAYMI PAIRING, I SWEAR TO GOD
No, but I thought she was with some developmental gut…Aaron Solo or something.
Actual Cesaro with hair could not look any more like Aiden English: [www.youtube.com]
I bet the wedding ends with Chavo and Pentagón Jr giving English a Conchairto
Hey, I have that TPI on tape! Yeah. I said tape.
Congrats to the couple.
Here’s hoping Shaul can get things figured out and returns to the WWE.
Congrats all around!
Did a quick image search on Shaul and I have to say: DAMN. Quite the lovely latina lady.
Leave it to fucking Aiden English of all people to fill my Wednesday with a sense of hope, as I pretty much look just like him….
Minus, y’know, being a pro wrestler.
I also fully expect him to protect to the business by attending his own wedding shirtless and wearing a beret.
I will also accept him looking like this
maaaaaaan, I can totally understand William Regal’s feelings for English. dude looks so handsome.
@Marc Aralius AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!! LOOK HOW YOUNG AND HAPPY THEY LOOKED <3 <3 <3
Isn’t Sherilyn Guerrero (Shaul’s younger sister) goin’ steady with Gunner Calaway? Those Thanksgiving dinners must be amazing.
Also, I swear, if the next Vaudevillain Pictures movie has the mini Lucha Dragons tying her down to railroad tracks, I will buy every single Vaudevillain shirt in the shop.
+1. That, or those pesky Lucha Dragons crashing the wedding in a Low Rider.