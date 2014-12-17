Spotlight, Please: Aiden English Of The Vaudevillains Is Marrying Into The Guerrero Family

#Pro Wrestling #WWE NXT #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.17.14 50 Comments

Here’s today’s happiest and most random news: NXT’s Aiden English, one half of The Vaudevillains, is marrying Eddie and Vickie Guerrero’s daughter Shaul Guerrero. In a related story, Simon Gotch is marrying a lion.

English (real name Matt Rehwoldt) has been with WWE since 2012 and recently challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Guerrero has had multiple runs with WWE developmental, first in 2010-2012 when she became “Ultra Diva” Raquel Diaz. She left WWE in September of 2012 — reportedly on a leave of absence to attend school — and returned a year later, although she never reappeared on television. She left the company a second time in August of 2014 to deal with personal problems.

We certainly wish the couple of the best. English is marrying into the Guerrero family, and Guerrero’s marrying one of the most entertaining guys on NXT. That’s a good combination. Just stay away from Chavo.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSAIDEN ENGLISHEDDIE GUERREROENGAGEMENTSPRO WRESTLINGRAQUEL DIAZSHAUL GUERREROTHE VAUDEVILLAINSVICKIE GUERREROWWEWWE NXT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP