Spotlight, Please: Aiden English Of The Vaudevillains Is Marrying Into The Guerrero Family

Here’s today’s happiest and most random news: NXT’s Aiden English, one half of The Vaudevillains, is marrying Eddie and Vickie Guerrero’s daughter Shaul Guerrero. In a related story, Simon Gotch is marrying a lion.

Shaul and Matt are engaged!! Time to plan a fairytale wedding. I love you both very much! #ShesaidYes http://t.co/XO56cHNQ51—

Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) December 17, 2014

English (real name Matt Rehwoldt) has been with WWE since 2012 and recently challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Guerrero has had multiple runs with WWE developmental, first in 2010-2012 when she became “Ultra Diva” Raquel Diaz. She left WWE in September of 2012 — reportedly on a leave of absence to attend school — and returned a year later, although she never reappeared on television. She left the company a second time in August of 2014 to deal with personal problems.

We certainly wish the couple of the best. English is marrying into the Guerrero family, and Guerrero’s marrying one of the most entertaining guys on NXT. That’s a good combination. Just stay away from Chavo.