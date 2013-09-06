Stacy Keibler Is Doing Spokesperson Work For Charmin, Because Her Entire Life Revolves Around Her Butt

It’s not every day you get a PR e-mail about how much Stacy Keibler likes wiping her ass, but here we are.
Former pro wrestling personality/’Dancing With The Stars’ star/George Clooeny girlfriend Stacy Keibler launched the next step of her “look at how great my butt is”-centric career yesterday by helping open the ‘Charmin Restrooms’ at the Denver Broncos/Baltimore Ravens game in Denver, participating in an “Inaugural Flush and Ribbon Cutting.”
One of my greatest failings in life was missing this.
With the NFL football season fast approaching, fans around the country are eagerly anticipating that first crisp fall day at the stadium – complete with tailgate parties’ hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and barbecued ribs. Tailgating is a big part of fans’ football experience. But, despite the fun, tailgating also brings along an unhappy reality – the trip to the porta-potties!
So this year, for the first time ever, Charmin wants sports fans to “Enjoy The Go” with Charmin Tailgating Potties!
Charmin is providing 20 beautiful, clean and fresh-smelling portable restrooms that are anything but the much-dreaded porta-potties of tailgate parties from years past. We’ll be providing fans and families with a clean and upscale experience outfitted with attendants, snacks and branded bottled water at four NFL venues this year – kicking off with the season opener on September 5th in Denver.
Here’s a picture of her playing catch with a bear in the ‘Charmin End Zone,’ which is such a lovely play on words I think God himself must’ve written it.
I’d love to have been in the room when ad executives pitched this to her. “Okay, Stacy, we here at Charmin love keeping asses clean, and your ass is the ass we’d most like to keep clean. How would you feel about spending four hours outside of a toilet paper-themed trailer with a guy in a bear costume?” At that point I like to think Stacy opened up her day planner, saw “NO SUCCESSFUL SITCOMS” written across both pages in red ink, and said, “sure, as long as there are snacks.”
George Clooney’s gonna miss out on a lot of free toilet paper.
Clooney doesn’t use toilet paper, he uses thousand dollar bills.
US 1000’s are too chafey. He uses 500 Euro notes.
The Charmin bears are creepy. Something wrong about a family of bears obsessed with wiping their asses.
But the rabbits are thankful.
Fun fact: “Enjoy the go” was actually their second choice – there were originally going with “Re-visit the anal stage of your psychosexual development,” but decided against using Freud as a spokesperson.
Ain’t that video quality the truth. Any clip you find of Stacy Keibler in wrestling looks like it was recorded on a VHS tape in 1988 over somebody’s home videos and then left to collect dust and degrade till today.
So like all my non sears catalogue porn from the 90s?
If there was any kind of person who would be really concerned about keeping their ass clean, it would be a girlfriend of Clooney’s. . . Or Osi Umenyiora
And she’s wearing PANTS??? You don’t hire a gardener and tell them to leave their tools at home, all I’m saying…
^^THIS
That bear has the same look on his face that I’d have if I was allowed to stand that close to Stacy Keibler.
Bonus points for them having cornhole games set-up at a toilet paper advertisement party.
I was happily pondering the intricacies of Stacy Keibler’s anal hygiene, when I noticed the toilet lid on the cornhole game. Now I’m pondering drunken rednecks taking a dump in it, and I’m no longer happy.
I have read this site for years, but never commented until now. It’s just too much.
“Enjoy the go”? This just confirms how worthless ad execs are, and how stupid they think we are. Off the top of my head, here are better football-related slogans:
– Losing streak!
– Stop the run
– Go long
– Quick out
– Go for 2!
That took 3 minutes, yet some Manhattan Yupster made six figures on Enjoy The Go.
Haha, awesome. You should comment more often, my friend.
I read Stacy Keibler and butt in the lede, and here I am. Still waiting for Chet Manley to put together a 20 page GIF salute to Stacy’s rear-end. I’ll wait a little longer.
Stacy Keibler’s Ass GIFS or I riot.
just have to say — some of these posts are hilarious! and I will NEVER buy Charmin ever again — it clogs the toilet anyway
Are you sure that’s the Charmin? :)
This doesn’t make any sense. Hot girls don’t poop.