Japanese women’s wrestling company Stardom is the cancelation of several shows due to the coronavirus outbreak into a unique promotional opportunity – an empty arena show that will stream for free on YouTube this March.

There have been hundreds of reported cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Japan, causing many public events to be altered or canceled, including some pro wrestling shows. New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have both issued health-conscious guidelines for fans attending events and NJPW has canceled autograph signings on its current tour. Joshi promotion Stardom has taken stronger measures, canceling multiple fan events and wreslting shows scheduled for late February and early March.

One show that Stardom didn’t cancel, though, is their event at Korakuen Hall on March 8. Instead, the company announced it will be an empty arena show with no fans in attendance. Stardom later named the event “No People Gate” and announced that it will stream on the Stardom YouTube channel for free.

At a press conference today (also with no fans in attendance), Stardom revealed the card for No People Gate, which will consist of six matches:

an opening battle royal, the participants in which will be announced as they enter

Hana Kimura and Jungle Kyona vs. Giulia and Maika

Goddesses of Stardom Championship (tag title) match: Bea Priestley and Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashishita

Wonder of Stardom Championship match: Arisa Hoshiki (c) vs. Natsuko Tora

a non-title lumberjack match between Saki Kashima and World of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani, the fallout from Kashima’s recently betrayal of Iwatani’s babyface faction, STARS, to join heel faction Oedo Tai (the women’s stablemates will be the lumberjacks)

Aside from Japanese TV, Stardom is usually only available to watch on the streaming service Stardom World, so for any lapsed fans interested in finding out what’s going on in Stardom right now or other wrestling enthusiasts interested in checking out the promotion, this could be one of the easiest ways to see a whole Stardom show, albeit one with a different atmosphere than usual. No People Gate will take place at 11:30 AM in Tokyo on March 8, which translates to 6:30 PM PT/9:30 PM ET on March 7.