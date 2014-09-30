Stephanie McMahon Responds To A Question About CM Punk’s Future Like The Boss She Is

Stephanie McMahon stopped by Chicago’s WGN News studio to talk about WWE’s continuing partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to promote breast cancer awareness.
Because this is Chicago, the conversation took the inevitable turn to the issue of CM Punk’s future with WWE:
“CM Punk is an incredible character. We’ve had a lot of fun with him and who knows what the future holds.”
And then she pedigreed him through a table.
Just kidding! But really, the interview is a fascinating example of what happens when you get the guy with a tertiary knowledge of wrestling from his childhood in the room with a real-life wrestling professional. Stephanie McMahon is incredibly adept at pointing out the differences between what is real-life and what isn’t when it comes to the Authority, but still emphasizing her high position in the company and reminding him what she’s actually there for. In the beginning of the interview, he wants to ask about old wrestling but treads lightly because he “knows how ladies are with their age.” Her response? A terse “…I’m 38.”
Stephanie McMahon vs. Fake Wrestling Boys might just be my new favourite thing.
adam schefter works for a chicago news station? makes sense.
Yeah sick burn Danielle, I’m sure he felt thoroughly put in his place. Or he didn’t give a fuck, because most people don’t hold wrestling on the same ridiculous pedestal that you do and he was just trying to get through an interview with a list of questions someone else prepared.
Whoa hang on their internet commenter bro. I think its basic professionalism to understand at least a little bit about the person you are interviewing even if you despise their product.
Also maybe some basic interview prep to not treat a person like they are ancient when they are only 38.
Why so angry, guy?
*heavy and angry breathing*… hhhh… hhh…. y’kn…. hhhh… hhhhhhh… you kn’… hhhhhh… hhh… ugh… hhhh…. hhh…. ARGH YOU KNOW SOMETHIN’ I COULD WRITE ARTICLES FOR ONLINE WEBSITES TOO!!! YOU’RE NOT SPECIAL LADY!!!
I now wonder if he comments on all the KSK articles talking about how not everyone cares about football as much as Christmas Ape.
Wait, someone actually thinks Ape cares about football?
@judasdubois Having worked in media, unfortunately there are times people get misassigned, or they’re short a person and need to fill in, stuff like that. You see plenty of interviews where the hosts are big WWE fans, but that doesn’t really make for a good, clickable headline, see.
Man, that was amusingly awkward. That bro needs to go back to journalism school.
“Journalism school” = “bachelor’s degree in journalism + experience as a grunt for a newspaper”
Guys, WWE just apologized for jingoism.
[www.wwe.com]
So is hunter just making a blanket apology for all of that jingoism or is he going to apologize to the individual women.
Oh wait you said Jingoism…
It’s hard not to imagine that WWE had their statement written before that segment even aired last night. Because, I mean, c’mon. *Of course* they were going to have to apologize.
Yeah, they knew that was stepping over the line but given the current global political climate, it’s not the worst line to be stepping over right now and that weak-ass pre-planned apology would suffice.
As usual, the comments from the page are gold.
Mike DeAngelis
lol did rusev ever pull down the us flag? zeb colter disrespected russia aswell and its not our problem that you start ur stupid USA chants and then get upset when your guy loses so deal with it
Tony Moquin
it was not a stupid chant if you dont like America than dont watch are entertainment we never asked you to watch and criticizes are chants no that chant means more to my country than you will ever know let me remind you that your countrys theme is the same theme as it was when the soviet union was in control
I’m 38 and she makes me look like shit. That leather thing from Summerslam? Hot damn.
Stephanie is the best McMahon. Sorry, Vince.
…oh yeah, you too, sorry Shane.
She’s just aces across the board.
King of the Ring 2001 still seals it for Shane. And of course, HERE COMES THE MONEY!: [m.youtube.com]
I mean, Vince yeah because outside of his tv character the guy is a genuinely horrible person. Shane? Maybe, I think I’ll take Shane’s insanely uncalled for bumps and matches he never needed to do but did anyway over Steph’s awesomeness.
Also, Shane has the best entrance music of all the McMahons and I cannot wait to mark out like crazy when he eventually returns *fingers crossed*
Also shares his name with one of the best Westerns ever, the ending from which is how we all felt when he left: “Shane, Shane, come back”
She a baus.
I would love to be the McMahon family plastic surgeon…lifetime contract.