Stephanie McMahon Responds To A Question About CM Punk’s Future Like The Boss She Is

Stephanie McMahon stopped by Chicago’s WGN News studio to talk about WWE’s continuing partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to promote breast cancer awareness.

Because this is Chicago, the conversation took the inevitable turn to the issue of CM Punk’s future with WWE:

“CM Punk is an incredible character. We’ve had a lot of fun with him and who knows what the future holds.”

And then she pedigreed him through a table.

Just kidding! But really, the interview is a fascinating example of what happens when you get the guy with a tertiary knowledge of wrestling from his childhood in the room with a real-life wrestling professional. Stephanie McMahon is incredibly adept at pointing out the differences between what is real-life and what isn’t when it comes to the Authority, but still emphasizing her high position in the company and reminding him what she’s actually there for. In the beginning of the interview, he wants to ask about old wrestling but treads lightly because he “knows how ladies are with their age.” Her response? A terse “…I’m 38.”

Stephanie McMahon vs. Fake Wrestling Boys might just be my new favourite thing.