The Wrestling Episode: ‘Steven Universe’ Gets Over As A Heel

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch these episodes on Hulu here and here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.
I’ve Never Heard Of Steven Universe. What is it?
It’s kind of a superhero show, kind of a sci-fi show, very much a coming-of-age story, and probably the gayest children’s cartoon ever made. (So far.)
Steven Universe is an adolescent boy whose father was a human, but his mother was a superheroic alien named Rose Quartz, the leader of the Crystal Gems. Steven inherited his late mother’s powers and is being raised and taught to use them by the other three Crystal Gems: Pearl, Garnet, and Amethyst.
Together they defend the world from monsters, while also dealing with the rulers of their home planet, who want them dead and still wouldn’t mind conquering the Earth. Pearl is over-protective and anxious, and still more than a little sad because she was in love with Rose Quartz. Garnet is powerful, level-headed, and usually soft-spoken. Amethyst is the youngest, and often rebellious and self-destructive.
All of these characters have secrets (especially Garnet), and there’s a lot of details I’m leaving out here. On the off chance that you haven’t watched Steven Universe, I’m not going to spoil it for you, because you really should.
Steven Universe is currently on hiatus and in the midst of its 5th Season. Cartoon Network can be a little unpredictable with when they air it, but in the meantime you can catch up on Hulu.
And There’s A Wrestling Episode?
Actually, there are two. “Tiger Millionaire” was the 9th episode of season one, and “Tiger Philanthropist” was the 18th episode of season four. Although they aired three years apart, they go together as a unit, and I’m going to talk about both of them. After all, Cartoon Network shows like this are half-length, so it’s the equivalent of one regular half-hour episode.
I think The Loud House has a better claim for gayest children’s cartoon, what with the canon interracial gay couple and teenage rocker bisexual. Sadly I don’t think it has a wrestling episode yet.
Anyway, nice write up. Teen Titans Go! has a fairly amusing wrestling episode.
So the Good Looking Gang are basically the Golden Lovers?
With a little Midnight Express thrown in
This was great. My spawn used to watch this show and i never really paid attention. i just loved the theme song. I know what i have to watch after work.
Love this show, loved this episode, loved this write-up! Can I put in a request for Regular Show’s “Really Real Wrestling?”
Regular Show is the best!
Lars is the smarkiest smark and it is perfect.
“I love you Tiger Millionaire.”
Damn this show seems like it really nailed it. From the great move names, “Star crossed lovers” and “small business loan elbow” to the spot on Paul E. Dangerously look, they really seem like they know what they’re talking about. Also, going out on your back as a lesson to kids, priceless.
Sadie Miller is a dirt sheet reader. That is all.
Late to the party, but wanted to say that this was very well done. It made me feel stuff