Sting Just Made A Surprise Appearance At WWE’s Comic-Con Panel

From left to right: Paul Heyman, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Daniel Bryan. So, uh, that picture’s blowing my mind.
The story so far: pro wrestling legend Sting has never wrestled in WWE. NWA, WCW, TNA, sure, he’s wrestled in all of those. Never WWE. He made a cryptic tweet earlier this month with the date 7.7.14. It was a Monday, so people thought he was gonna show up on Raw. It turned out he was promoting himself as a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K15, but it was Sting on WWE TV. He’s so close to being a WWE thing, now more than ever, and everything they tease from here on out is getting the “maybe it’s STING” treatment.
WWE held their Comic-Con panel today, and WHOOPS, HERE’S STING FOR REAL.
To make matters worse (or better), this popped up on WWE’s Instagram:
I will give Triple H $1,000 if he closes out SDCC with “Sting vs. Undertaker confirmed for WrestleMania 31, get hyped.”
STING?!
Triple H: …and STAY hyped! Please love Mojo Rawley guys…but seriously he’s awful but we’re in too deep at this point with him.
Mojo as the special guest referee. He gets confused as soon as the bell rings and starts throwing his ass at ‘taker and Sting.
Clearly this means CM Punk is going to show up at Summerslam
Nope, at the RAW after SS.
#SwervedYoAss
dammit russo!
I hope the entire panel only discussed the WWE comic books!
Isn’t it a little sad that Sting has been basically in the same get up since he became crowe sting? I mean even Austin would wear different marketing stuff and went corporate.
If nothing else came of his TNA run, they at least tweaked the look a bit at various points.
@The NME Yeah, Joker Sting was awful, but I liked how they occasionally added some red to his gear and paint.
If Sting comes back, he has to come back full Crow and there will be nothing sad about it at all. He’s old. I don’t care about him doing new stuff. I just want him pointing at people with his bat and staring impassively while heel’s comically oversell it.
MEM Sting (the original MEM) was handsome alright
It’s…A MAN CALLED STING!!!
I imagine him like Krusty the Clown. The make up is the real person at this point.
I think that picture above confirms the IWC can no longer complain about anything. Let’s keep complaining regardless of how awesome this moment is and how grateful we should be to all parties involved.
Man, Sting should had hit Hogan upside the head with his bat.
Seeing Paul E and Sting brings up one question: Do you guys think Heyman is still pissed at Larry Zbyszko for Wrestle War 92? I bet he is. I would be.
I mean I know its tough to tell with the tshirt on, but Im not the only one that thinks Sting looks a bit thinner? A bit more… svelt… if you will. Looks like that gut he had in TNA is gone. Like he actually WANTS to put on a good show in WWE.
I’m holding out hope that Sting’s lackluster TNA performance of the last couple years was because it was TNA, where nobody really gives a damn, including Sting. I hope that he does wrestle, and that he’s been working to get in the best shape he’s been in years because he wants to perform his best on the biggest stage. Cap his career with a run on top, instead of lowest bottom.
How do we know that’s The Real Sting from the 90s?
I love everything about that picture…