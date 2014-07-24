Sting Just Made A Surprise Appearance At WWE’s Comic-Con Panel

From left to right: Paul Heyman, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Daniel Bryan. So, uh, that picture’s blowing my mind.

The story so far: pro wrestling legend Sting has never wrestled in WWE. NWA, WCW, TNA, sure, he’s wrestled in all of those. Never WWE. He made a cryptic tweet earlier this month with the date 7.7.14. It was a Monday, so people thought he was gonna show up on Raw. It turned out he was promoting himself as a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K15, but it was Sting on WWE TV. He’s so close to being a WWE thing, now more than ever, and everything they tease from here on out is getting the “maybe it’s STING” treatment.

WWE held their Comic-Con panel today, and WHOOPS, HERE’S STING FOR REAL.

To make matters worse (or better), this popped up on WWE’s Instagram:

I will give Triple H $1,000 if he closes out SDCC with “Sting vs. Undertaker confirmed for WrestleMania 31, get hyped.”

