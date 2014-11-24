Here’s A 2008 Video Of Sting Explaining Why He’d Never Go To The WWE (Hint: It’s The Rock’s Fault)

So apparently Sting showed up at Survivor Series last night. It was all of our hopes and dreams until Bret Hart came out and stopped the bell from ringing after a totally normal Nick Patrick count. That’s how it happened, right?
For people like myself who swore by Sting in the 90s, this has been a long time coming and a moment we never thought we’d see. Especially after this interview he did in 2008 explaining why he didn’t want to go to WWE.
A couple of things to keep in mind, thought:
1) This interview took place while Sting was in TNA so it’s what you’re supposed to say unless your name is Kurt Angle.
2) I have no clue what this moment is he’s talking about. I’m pretty sure he got some moments wrong because below is Booker T and The Rock’s first meeting. It went down a little differently, though Rock does treat Booker T pretty dismissively through the whole segment.
Either way, I’m glad Sting changed his mind because I shed a thug tear last night watching Sting in a WWE ring for the first time and I’m not ashamed to say it.
Well, the key take-away from Sting’s tale of the first Rock / Booker meeting is that Rock effectively buried Booker T (in terms of his importance or relevance among the top guys in WWF at the time) just by acting like he had no idea who Booker T even was. The implication that Booker T is such a nobody that the fans shouldn’t even expect the Rock to know who he is a deeper burial than if the Rock squashed Booker in a match.
You said it sir.
Did you really have to explain that? I think Sting said it pretty clearly. Lol.
Yeah, I did @native, because the person writing the article seemed to miss the important part (the verbal burial).
It’s still weird that Sting has this idea of a big brawl and Booker T ending up back to back with the Rock, when in reality it was just a promo.
Yeah, I hear you but, in Sting’s defence, he’s probably had enough concussions over the years to scramble his memories.
Sting is one guy I think the WWE wouldn’t have botched. Thank Christ he didn’t pollute WWE TV for all these years.
With that said, as long as his run is really temporarily, I’ll be fine with his being in the WWE to get inducted into a make believe Hall of Fame.
Screw that, she should have nice long final run in wwe before leaving.
I can totally understand his point of view, look at how Dwayne treated Jericho. Dwayne IS the black hole of heat, and promoing against him is never fun because he just tries to bury to you. Look at his promos against Cena, he literally told people if the were over the age of twelve, they were stupid for liking Cena, and tells Vickie Gurrerro she’s a dumb old fat ass.
There’s an old saying in wrestling that says while you can trash talk your opponent you have to add an element of respect, and fear to the other character, otherwise you’ve just beaten someone who’ve you convinced fans of, that he sucks.
The only person I’ve seen straight up shut Dwayne’s bullshit down was CM Punk.
He and Austin had some great promos back in the day. I mean them singing country music is pretty awesome.
True, BlackToothGrin, but that’s because The Rock knew that he couldn’t talk shit against Austin, cuz Austing very well may beat him their next match. No fear of that when talking to (early) Jericho or Booker.
Exactly, Dwayne kind of HAD to respect Austin or Taker, or someone of that caliber, but anyone coming in, or that wasn’t a completely established wrestler… he could care less and just completely buried them.
Also, Austin was put over so much back then that it was kind of hard to bury him without breaking kayfabe.
God, the way Punk shut Rock up again and again and humbled him on the mic was glorious and still is to this day. every week he went out there and shoot hot fire on him and Rock just could not look any more lazy, foolish or out of touch.
Punk was amazing cutting promos on the Rock, but don’t forget about Cena. In the horrible build-up to their first once-in-a-lifetime match, Cena tore into Dwayne pretty good once, that time he said Rock writes crib notes on his hand or some such thing. Similar to a stopped clock being right twice a day, Cena can be cool sometimes.
@Sebastian Howard You are talking as if these interactions are all real. It was the nature of Rocks character at times to be that way. But there are just as many times where his opponent went toe to toe with him. And it was a nice even back and forth. Its happened with Taker, Austin, Cena, Punk, Jericho etc. List goes on. No one was really getting buried.
@Goat Faced Killer Never understood why they went with the notes on the wrist thing. It was highly unbelievable that Rock would need something like that, seeing as his profession is acting in movies. But that was the point, to get Cena some more support and it worked well. Rock was able to rip into Cena pretty good last year on the 2nd go round anyway.
@themosayat The stuff with Punk was pretty good. People kind of overrate it a bit though. The first promo with the box with god line was really the only highlight. It wasnt like Punk was killing him every week. Plus I remember a promo on Smackdown where Rock got the best of Punk that gets overlook anyway. Good thing about Punk/Rock was that it made Punk look very good despite his loss. Both by Punks promo skills and Rock enforcing time to time how good and dangerous Punk was. Or how historic his reign was.
This kind of shoots down this whole Rock just buried people talk some people are having on here.
Jesus, we got a Rock mark. Just because you stated your opinion intelligently and I’m obviously not going to change your mind, I’m not going to give you the grief of arguing with you…. however I do want to mention on thing. Chris Jericho’s debut, look at how Dwayne just verbally buries him on his first night.
@Sebastian Howard Im not even a Rock mark. Try again. No need for grief. What you said was off base. And Jericho was buried that night? From that one promo? Please. You need to check what being buried REALLY is.
In general, Sting just didn’t like the Invasion angle and he feared that they make him job like the other WCW talenot in the invasion. Remember what they did to DDP?
Sting sounds exactly like Jim Carrey. I can’t possibly be the only person who’s noticed this.