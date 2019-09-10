It’s been almost twenty years since Stone Cold Steve Austin set foot in a WWE ring inside Madison Square Garden, but from the look of things, he hasn’t lost a step.

Raw opened their first episode in the Garden in years with Austin moderating a contract signing between upcoming Clash of Champions Universal Championship opponents Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Austin shared stories of some of his most memorable moments in the arena — cleaned up for television, he noted — and seemed to be going well enough, “what” chants and all, until an interruption from The O.C.

As usual per Raw openings, the war of words got physical, with Austin moving the contract signing table to the side but letting Rollins and Strowman handle the heavy lifting. When it looked like Styles was going to come out on top in the fight, he made a big mistake: forgetting that the Rattlesnake was still standing in the ring behind him. You know how this goes. Tale as old as time.

That led directly into a Styles vs. Cedric Alexander match, because sadly a Stone Cold Stunner is the most in-ring work we’re gonna get from Austin these days. Still, catching a Stunner from Steve Austin in Madison Square Garden is another great moment Styles can add to his resume.