TagMeADate.com Is Like eHarmony For Lonely Wrestling Fans And Hey, Stop Laughing

Do you like pro wrestling? Are you having trouble finding a significant other who appreciates Dolph Ziggler’s workrate as much as you do? Can’t find anyone on Match.com to be the sexual Virgil to your Million Dollar Man of love?
Get ready for TagMeADate.com, the Internet’s first dating site for wrestling fans, set to launch on Tuesday October 14th. That’s almost a week and a half before Hell In A Cell, which should work out well for a bunch of weird, budding romances. The site’s tagline is “wrestling night just became date night,” which would be easier if wrestling didn’t air on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and some Sundays. Suggested slogan: “Tuesday is the only day you’re allowed to be by yourself.”
TagMeADate CEO and founder (and, I’m assuming, executive vice president of talent relations) Steven Glenwick recently spoke with Manhattan Digest about the site. No, he didn’t start it with WELL LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING, MANHATTAN DIGEST.
“The basic concept of this site is to connect people that share a similar passion of professional wrestling. I, along with the rest of my employees, have been life-long wrestling fans. This is our main passion and we are quite proud of that! I’ve been fortunate enough to meet the woman that would later be my wife, and learn on the first date that she was a wrestling fan. I want the same thing for all single wrestling fans. How great would it be to find someone that shares that very same passion?
“What makes our site different from the rest is that it mostly centers on wrestling-related questions. Our Q&A is much shorter and to the point and removed are many questions we feel are redundant, petty, and downright too personal that many other sites do. Our site will allow people to find matches based on questions such as favorite wrestler, favorite manager, and favorite tag team. We also provide space for users to talk about what drove them to wrestling and to discuss the experiences of any live events they may have been to.”
To reiterate, this is a totally real thing and not a gag where I write up fake dating profiles for Gene Snitsky and Samuel Shaw. It’s a nice service if you need it, but I’d hope “we’re both interested in the same lowest common denominator entertainment thing” isn’t a make or break for your relationship. As someone who is well known for being a colossal wrestling nerd, I’ve dated women who hated wrestling and who loved it, and it’s honestly never made much of a difference. Like, I can get excited for Cesaro vs. Sheamus without having the person I’m sleeping with match that enthusiasm, you know? A great way to get dates is to be confident in what you think about stuff and not feel like you have to explain, defend or qualify it to everyone you meet. Confidence goes a lot farther than “I can name all the members of the Truth Commission.”
Regardless, here’s our suggested TagMeADate Q&A:
1. Who was better, the Road Warriors or Demolition?
2. When The Rock called John Cena a Kung Pao Bitch, did you think that was funny? Explain.
3. Do you own any CM Punk shirts? If so, do you still wear them? Why?
4. Name a Japanese wrestler who has not appeared on WWE, WCW or TNA TV. Just one.
5. Is Randy Orton great or boring? Use the space below to answer in 8000 words or less.
h/t to ME
1 – Trick question? Surely the answer is The Rockers.
2 – I don’t think I was watching wrestling when this occurred, but hopefully I felt a little sad for a moment, without knowing why.
3 – I own no wrestling shirts, but that Vaudevillains one looks nice.
4 – Uh. Ah. Honda? Is there a Honda?
5 – In a word, boring. In 8000 words, the word ‘boring’ 8000 times.
Brandon has to want to date me know. Sorry to everyone else who fancies him.
Good for you, man. I hear he has a bigger than average wang. (SOURCE: Stroud, B, September, 2014, online chat)
My answers with first date chatter to complement – you dont want the conversation to be all one way…
1. Road Warriors (and then go into a little chat about Rocco – ah ss92)
2. Funny (but then contrast it with previous money Rock promos i enjoyed more)
3. I dont (talk about how Colt Cabana needs to diversify again or start grovelling to Mr Levesque)
4. Kensuke Honda (?) (seqway chat about UStream/Bullet Club)
5. Boring (state that this is a deal breaker)
Oh man, uhhh, Sniper, Recon, Kurrgan the Interrogator, the Jackal … was that it? I think there was one more.
If you’re not down with EC3 then I can’t be DTF
There are people who aren’t down with EC3? Terrible.
I’ll always be a fan of his as we had a conversation about chess on twitter.
I wonder if wrestling dating site marriages end like normal wrestling marriages.
Domestic violence?
I don’t know how they end, but this is how they begin.
The oddly intense fist bumps really sell the excitement.
Has there been a wrestler called “the catfish”?
Damien Sandow?
Nevermind. I red goodly.
Man the lucky soul who snagged the username Sexual Chocolate must be raking in the ladies
I choose to believe Poor Nattie is registered as “Sexual Tapioca”.
Does this lead to a wedding interrupted by Bischoff in disguise and what remains of 3 Minute Warning? (90second warning?)
I assume this is a bunch of men trying to match with Sunny
Well, this is going to be the sausage party to end all sausage parties.
Say “sausage” one more time.
I’m into it. I’ve been in a lot of relationships, but only one of them had a passing interest in wrestling. But even then, it was purely “ironic,” and she quickly revealed herself rather turned off on the whole thing. I guess when you actually care about something like that, you’re suddenly weird as shit. Oh well!
I mean, there are a lot of times when I’ve gone to a show, thinking, “Hey, it’d be awesome if I met someone at this show, like the people in movies and television shows do.”
But things like that don’t actually happen. So maybe this website is a good idea? Based on the description, it sounds like it needs some work.
Brandon, please join and spotlight the funniest profiles from the Site.
John Cena is no-selling the hell out of that kiss.
John Cena is incapable of genuinely kissing somebody with natural breasts.
1) Demolition
2) No. Especially since the Rock is well in his 40’s.
3) No.I don’t care for how much the WWE advertise their logo.
4) Manami Toyota
5) No he is not. Randy just doesn’t care because he’s being poorly booked. When he is motivated, he’s actually one of the best entertainers the WWE has. The problem is, the WWE became obsessed with blue chip prospects in the early 00’s and began shoving guys like Orton, Lesnar, Cena (to a lesser extent at the beginning), etc down our throats through a tube. Kind of like what they do at Gitmo.
We have burned out from Cena and Orton. Orton looks burned out and could use a sabbatical. Personally, I think if the WWE were to challenge Orton to re-establish the IC division to make it must watch TV, similar to what the X-Division was like or the cruiserweight division in WCW was like, he would be down for it as soon as someone explains to him that it would look amazing on his Hall of Fame resume to be seen as the savior of the IC title. Even if the WWE were to give him more money as an incentive to do it, I think Orton is the perfect guy to elevate the IC title.
I had the same idea about the IC title but with The Rock, he’d never do it, but his angle would be “I beat all these guys, let my cousin Roman have ’em. The Rock’s having a midlife crisis and he decided he wants his IC belt back.” Rock wrestles Cesaro, Ziggler, Rusev, etc. Fans cheer, belt saved. Works just as well with Orton, or even Cena since he never took the IC strap.
I really hope the Rock’s next comeback promo is entirely about his midlife crisis, if only to hear him talk about it in the first person. “The Rock says this; the Rock is aware of the Rock’s own mortality!”
Question: Cena ghey?
hahahahaha
This is only going to lead to some poor sucker being lured into a shed by Doug and Danny Basham where it’s going to get super weird.
Austin 3:16 says Are you DTF?
Jesus I’ve evolved more on Randy Orton than the country has on gay marriage.
Two years ago I was plotting how to inject him with steroids before his next PED test, now I’ll fight anyone that bad-mouths him.
Call me crazy but I think it’s kind of a fun idea.
You don’t break up with somebody, you “future endeavor” them!
And you can get all this for just $39.99 a month!
There’s gonna be a lot of totally not gay mansex come out of this endeavor.
Main Event is live on Tuesdays.
A gold star for the first dude on this site to send a message, cc’ed to every single woman who signs up, about how he wants to date “EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU”!
So, what’s the better prank: signing a friend up for A) tagmeadate.com; B) farmersonly.com; or C) ourtime.com ? Show your work.
will danielle be joining?
this site is a complete JOKE! this is the biggest troll job since CM Punk “quit” WWE.
