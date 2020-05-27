The death of 22-year-old pro wrestler Hana Kimura started a conversation about online harassment that has some Japanese politicians talking about cyberbullying laws, and much more immediately, it has begun to have consequences for Terrace House. Kimura performed on the reality show from September 2019 until it went on a production hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, and received increasing harassment as the show went on, which she mentioned in social media posts shortly before taking her own life.

Terrace House‘s distribution was quickly paused after Kimura’s death, and earlier today, the show announced that it will not resume production on its current season. The rest of the already-filmed episodes also will not be broadcast on Fuji TV, and no further episodes of the season will be released internationally on Netflix.