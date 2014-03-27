Thanks For The Botched Memories: WWE Has Released The Original Sin Cara

Sad news for anyone who likes being jarred out of a wrestling match by injury or horrible failure today as WWE has released the original Sin Cara, aka lucha libre superstar Mistico.
The most thrilling part of the release is the announcement on WWE.com, which is as unceremonious as you’d expect. Just a giant stock WWE graphic and no mention of what the guy actually did in the company:
WWE has come to terms on the release of Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde effective on March 26, 2014. We wish Luis the best of luck in his future endeavors.
WWE made headlines when they signed Mistico and rebranded him as “Sin Cara” back in 2011. He was a proven commodity, one of the biggest box office draws in the professional wrestling world and a sure-fire replacement for an aging, on-his-way-out Rey Mysterio. There were rumors that WWE wanted to break the “most masks worn at an event” world record at a WrestleMania by pitting Sin Cara and Mysterio against one another, but it never materialized … despite a few exceptions, Sin Cara’s WWE career was marred by ridiculous mess-ups and injuries, including a Raw match where he hurt his fingers and couldn’t go on. It was all really sad, and the kind of thing you make 1960s Spider-Man memes out of.
The writing was on the wall, though, as “replacement during injury” Sin Cara, aka WWE superstar Hunico, had taken over the character full time in recent months. Sin Cara suddenly had giant tattoos, but nobody really minded. This version of Sin Cara won a match this Monday on Raw, with Scooby-Doo in his corner. Wrestling is weird.
On top of all that, Mistico is currently in a legal battle with WWE, alleging that he “owns” the Sin Cara character and can use its name and likeness whenever and wherever he wants. WWE, a monster conglomerate that owns everything, disagrees. We’ll wait and see where that goes, but it’s sure to involve a lot of falling down.
RIP, original Sin Cara. Heaven needed somebody to barely clear the top rope off a trampoline bounce.
Well at least they kept the yellow lighting for his matches. I really enjoye-wait, that’s just Christian’s glow.
+1 charisma
It makes him set up the Killswitch quicker so it stays
Was Mistico ever that good or did he just begin to suck really badly when he came to WWE?
I think it’s more that nobody in WWE during his time there had much of any experience wrestling lucha style and things just didn’t mesh.
He had a few good matches with Cesaro on Main Event I think, but that’s because Cesaro’s experienced in lucha style/is a wrestling god.
@Mmmm-Puf-nu-fu: ADR?
@DocZeus: I read somewhere that it was the difference in the WWE ring surface and the tension in the ring ropes that were giving him fits. Still, though, I think he knew after screwing up so early that he was never going to fulfill his initial hype, and just half-assed it from there, hence why he never really got any better.
I read ADR and Sin Cara original flavor had beef from there time in Mexico so ADR probably didn’t do him any favors when they had matches together.
His style lends itself to a lot of crashing and burning which isn’t as big a deal in Mexico, as I understand it. The real problems were short matches make it so you can’t erase a mistake with an awesome moment later on so easily, a shortage of compatible opponents and some bad luck with injuries. Once the confidence left, the writing was really on the wall.
I think Sin Cara, (Azul. Not Negro) would have been a success if he had gone through developmental first. What do you guys think?
Agreed, the failure here is as much one of timing as it is Mistico being REALLY BAD
I say get rid of the Sin Cara character period when the original Sin Cara was on he was on and Hunicara moves too slow to be exciting plus everyone knows it’s not the original and they devoted 6 months of storytelling telling us such. I say develop Kalisto some more in NXT and then call him up.
Kalisto doesn’t need any more developmental time. Why? Because ‘Kalisto…está…listo.’
Please, someone put together an “in memoriam” tribute video with sad music that is nothing but slo-mo Sin Cara botches. Thank you.
Preferably with a Spanish language version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” by Boyz 2 Men.
Only instead of Spanish Spanish just Google Translate Spanish.
Or Cross Roads by Bonez Thugz and Harmony. Yeah, I spell checked.
I was down when he was first came through because why not? A luchador is a rare thing in mainstream wrestling; something people should experience. But maybe that style just didn’t work with the modern, WWE style. And, if we’re to believe rumors, he apparently suffered from delusions of grandeur and an Esse Rios style of arrogance. Hell, now that I think about it, who got the longer run?
And both of them also got replaced with a better version with arm tattoes. Shit Hunico will be in the HOF one day.
Essa Rios was there longer but he had even more stints of inactivity than Mistico did. I’d call it a wash.
Essa Rios was the vehicle by which Lita was introduced to the WWE. Regardless of how anyone feels about Lita (personally, I’m a fan, though I acknowledge all her botching) that’s more significant than anything Sin Cara did.
RIP Sin Cara – When there was only one set of tire treads, it was because you were being carried backstage on a stretcher.
I liked it.
I hope they give “new Sin Cara” a proper push
What is Sin Mística doing in the CML zone?
“sabemos quién es, Tazz!”
Surprised it took this long, seems like Hunico’s been under the mask and Mistico’s been back in CMLL for a few months now.
They just let his contract run out.
@Axiel I figured, that makes the most sense.
He’s in AAA, not CMLL. That’s the whole reason why he is fighting over keeping the Sin Cara name. Ownership of most characters in lucha libre belongs to the promotion and not the performer. Thus, he can’t use the Mistico gimmick. CMLL has had a 2nd Mistico for almost 2 years now. I guess he ended up pissing off CMLL on his way out so AAA was really his only option.
Not to say he didn’t have a poor attitude, but WWE really didn’t do him any favors. And they ended up screwing things up for at least one other guy. Remember they signed Averno around the same time so Mistico/Sin Cara would have someone to work with? Averno, he of “I was the opponent in Mistico’s breakout match in 2003,” fame. Averno, who agreed to lose his mask in Mexico because WWE wasn’t going to have the heel in this tandem under the hood. I really do hope there was a long span of time where they were paying him something to do nothing.
Or 2005, rather.
His greatest legacy is and always will be the Peen Cara shirt. I’m still pissed I didn’t order one quick enough to get it before they took it down.
The Shockmaster finds this development…SHOCKING!
Hunico is actually a really good wrestler who deserves better than Sin Cara II. I just don’t see how WWE thought a character who didn’t/couldn’t speak was getting over with such little effort.
They seem to have a lot of faith in the power of mood lighting.
@Brad Curran – Mood lighting has been a significant contributor to my thoroughly lackluster sex life.
Having read that out loud, I now realize that it’s not much of a testimonial to the power of mood lighting.
So how does this reflect on triple h? because wan’t Mistico his first pet project?
HHH’s success with NXT negates a whole lot of his misses. I think the WWE under HHH is going to be really great. No troll, I really feel that way.
I’m just pissed we never saw him go 1-on-1 with Rey.
This dude was just about a decade and a half too late is all.
I woulda loved seeing him get smoked by Ultimate Dragon, Psychosis, and La Parka back in the day before getting squashed by Buff and Big Poppa Pump!
