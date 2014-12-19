The 10 Best (And Worst) WWE Performers Of 2014

Without further ado, here’s the top ten Best and Worst WWE performers of 2014…
Note: I’m sticking to main roster names for this list, since comparing WWE and NXT talents is kind of an apples and oranges thing. Also it would have made the list harder to do, so to heck with it.
#10 Worst: AJ Lee
It pains me to include AJ on the Worst half of this list, because come on, I like AJ. Well all do! For nearly a year I tried to deny my feelings as I slogged through two-minute matches, disinterested promos and dumbshit storylines, but somewhere along the way I finally cracked. I’ve enjoyed watching AJ on TV about as much as she’s enjoyed being on TV this year, which is not high praise.
#10 Best: Nikki Bella
Come on now, you already knew Nikki Bella was making my Best list. I bet a few of you are surprised she didn’t rank higher. Hell, I’m surprised she didn’t rank higher, but I suppose I need to appear semi, sort of objective. Over the past year Nikki has developed into a legit hoss who knows her limitations and works smartly within them (you’ll note she rarely, if ever, throws a dropkick any more) and looking back, almost all my favorite 2014 main roster Divas moment involved Nikki in some way. Growing Up Bella, helping Stephanie McMahon murder Brie and the list goes on. Sure, she had the most room to grow, but that doesn’t change the fact that she was probably the most improved talent on the main roster this past year.
#9 Worst: Adam Rose
I feel a little bad picking on Adam Rose, because he’s a genuinely talented guy who’s been stuck with a garbage one-note gimmick, but a talented guy should be able to wring something usable from even the worst dross. Health Slater made “thinks he’s playing a guitar but isn’t” work. Damien Sandow has turned “does the exact same things as the least likable guy on the roster” into genius. It seems pretty clear Rose got one look at his PG Russel Brand gimmick and immediately thought “well then, ‘spose I never have to try again” and for that you’re banished to partying on the Worst side of the tracks, buddy.
#9 Best: Dean Ambrose
Admittedly, Dean Ambrose isn’t a personal favorite, but there’s no denying the guy stepped up to the plate, particularly when Roman Reigns was out of action. He’s also, wisely, created a unique, not easily replicable persona for himself, so he won’t be so easily shunted to the side now that his big hunky buddy is back.
#8 Worst: Cameron
Cameron doesn’t understand pro wrestling. I don’t mean she doesn’t know how to do it, which she obviously doesn’t, I mean I don’t think she understands, on a basic level, what this thing she does for a living even is. If you asked her to describe what wrestling is she’d probably tell you about her schoolgirl outfit, the time they gave her a mirror to carry around and then gurl bye you until you left her alone. Apparently everyone was so flabbergasted when she said Melina vs. Alicia Fox was her favorite match, nobody actually sat her down and told her “no, that wasn’t a good match, and here’s why”. Poor girl probably still thinks that’s her gold standard.
#8 Best: Triple H
2014 wasn’t the banner year for the Authority version of Triple H (that was 2013) but he still turned in solid performances week-after-week as the guy who’s been through the curtain, seen how the wrestling biz works at the highest levels and pities and resents all us naive rubes as a result. He also stepped up big time when his buddy Batista bombed out earlier this year – Triple H was almost as important to the last-minute success of Wrestlemania this year as Daniel Bryan was.
LOLCENAW…
loses?
In all seriousness, Cole really deserves this distinction.
I’m on the fence with Kane, I still get a kick out of him in business slacks, just keep him out of matches
@Romosexual Chocolate Cole’s been the worst thing about WWE for literally years now. Even worse than Cena still being shoved down all of our throats.
I’m now imagining Kane developing a repulsion towards shirts that rivals Orton’s hatred of pants and I love it.
I love mean old Mr Kane as a character, but his matches are kind of the worst.
Awww, poor Bray. It’s cool, man. Take my inhaler. We’ll getcha fixed up for 2015.
Completely agree with the Miz pick—his willingness to let Sandow overshadow him is under-appreciated.
I’m not saying that Cena should be on the Best list, but his biggest problem is WWE’s vacuum of creativity, unlike other people on the list (Cameron, Swagger, Fandango) who just aren’t trying.
Yeah, but in the past you’ve been able to say “okay, ignoring the crappy booking Cena still had X really great matches and a few really cool moments, so even though he drove me crazy, I can still commend the dude on his performance” but this year he didn’t even have that. I honestly didn’t want to put Cena on the Worst list, because again, it’s a dorky thing to do, but looking over 2014 objectively the dude just brought nothing to the table.
Completely agree on the Miz, I disliked him, a lot, but he has been getting better, and while i won’t say he is one of my favorites, he is at least enjoyable.
Completely disagree on Cena, no one had more time in the camera, and he couldn’t make anything worth a damn, other than being squashed at summerslam.
Cena had that barnburner Raw match against Cesaro when it was looking like they might actually give Cesaro his shot. Easily in my top 10 WWE matches of the year.
Also, let’s not forget Cena’s role in putting Brock over. I’d argue that, all things considered, he should in the bottom half of the Worst list rather than the top half.
So Cena had two good matches this year. One where he got beat up a bunch, like in most of his matches. And one match were he actually performed to his abilities.
Think about it, the guy could have Cesaro “barn burners” every single week. He had one. If that is not enough to deserve a worst, I don’t know.
I could switch some people off the worst list (Aj/Bray) & add Jericho & Rosa Mendes.
But Queen Heel at #1 best just makes it all better anyway.
Rosa on the list doesn’t make sense to me? Not because she isn’t horrible but because she got so little TV time and most of it was as a valet. To that I say meh. I didn’t love it but I didn’t hate it like I do Brie or Cameron’s year.
I’m a huge Jericho fan, but yeah, he really contributed NOTHING this year. Last year he had that pretty dope match with RVD that neither of them had any right having.
This year, I’ve been underwhelmed constantly by his presence. His guest-hosting thing almost made me question why I’ve ever been a Jericholic to begin with.
No Heyman? Definitely would dump Miz and Nikki Bella (and my disgusting love for her) out for him.
Heyman might as well have single-handedly killed Cesaro’s push.
What?
Heyman’s promos when he managed Cesaro were 50% about himself, 45% about Brock, and 5% about Cesaro. And the live crowds fucking HATED Heyman the first few months after WM. He was a boat anchor.
Yeah but I think that’s where it gets weird. Were we tired of Heyman singing Brock’s praises because Brock wasn’t around, or were we getting expertly worked by a guy who knows that WWE fans are human garbage and pushing our buttons?
And I’d argue that what completely killed Cesaro was the decision to make him heel in the first place. He’s pound-for-pound the strongest dude on the roster, can work great matches with anyone, is a very handsome man, and had The Swing as a crowd-popper move. Cesaro should be getting the Roman Reigns push. He should be the guy anchoring the roster in the absence of Bryan.
I don’t think that was Heyman’s choice or fault.
I think the one behind the one in 21-1 deserved a spot. The Cesaro stuff probably is not Heyman’s doing. It just seemed like they had no plan besides “stick him with Paul and magic”
I wish I had a good plan to fix the main roster, but all I have is the admittedly stupid and childish plan of grrr make NXT main roster and main roster NXT. but that’s only cuz when I think of how bad main roster is I turn to a stupid baby.
Okay, as the resident AJ defender in these parts, I gotta contend AJ’s spot as #10 worst. I won’t defend her past couple months too much, but she did the best of a bad situation at the start of the year. Despite having a completely bungled storyline with the TD cast, she still managed to hold a fairly bad division together as the Queen of the mountain. Her EC title match was against Cameron of all flippin’ people and she managed to make it somewhat entertaining through mocking cheerleader routines and selling a superkick in a way Ziggler would find excessive. That sweet promo for her Wrestlemania match was fantastic and even though she hasn’t been handled like we wanted her to (and the finish was botched), in terms of “in the moment” reactions Paige coming up the RAW after Mania and beating AJ for the title was a huge moment that AJ was perfect in helping a new talent up. Couple that with some solid matches she’s had since her return (SummerSlam match was packed and stiff-looking for such a short time, NOC triple threat) and always great commentary work, I’d say she should at least not be in the Worst category (not when Eva Marie and Rosa are still performing, at least).
P.S: I love Steph too, but main roster Women’s match of the year? It’s not all that good a match (better than expected) and I’m shocked you’d pick that over your girl Nikki’s great powerhouse performance in the NOC triple threat (the actual main roster Women’s MOTY).
I think AJ ended up on the Worst list for sheer volume of bad segments. It seems like she does a 2-minute match or bored guest-commentary stint on every show. She’s had more good moments than say, an Eva Marie, but she’s also had 5-times the bad segments.
Except it really wasn’t a good year for AJ. She was kinda phoning it in at the end.
@Nate
On a different note, +1 on the image you used for AJ. She certainly seems a little perturbed at your placement of her on your list ;) .
I think it was just apathy for her. She looked motivated and pretty solid through the beginning of the Paige feud, but once A Wild Bella Twins Appeared, she basically went into “f*** this shit” mode. She then started being a really crappy babyface and she just kinda floated around not doing anything interesting or fun until her Slammy Award acceptance speech where she said “hey, go watch Bayley and Sasha on NXT; they’re pretty great”
@Johnny Slider That AJ pic was one of my finer screencapping moments this past year.
Lol before I even read it, Cenas face is all “Your not gonna choose me. Are you?”
Also sad no Lana, but I don’t know where you’d out her. And Cesaro did win the “Andre the giant memorial invitation over the top rope battle royale match” at WM…so he shone for that one moment.
*where you’d put her
Lana was almost on the list, but I forgot about Daniel Bryan until the last second and she got bumped.
Accepted.
Good list. Only two issues being that it feels weird not to have Orton on here, when I think he was awesome all year, and Rusev deserved a spot in the best 10.
Roman Reigns could have been split into two guys “Shield member” and “Post-Shield dude” and made both lists.
I liked this most recent Orton heel run a lot, but I feel like most of the best stuff happened in 2013.
Co-signing Steph for #1, she brought me consistent joy all year.
How did AJ beat out Brie for the last spot on the worst list? Brie had that weird I’m a face but acting like a selfish dbag thing prior to Summerslam then followed it up by being the worst at acting with Nikki. This included aping the Yes chant and all of her husband’s moves and then promptly turned heel after a month of servitude? It made so little sense and she made none of it work at all. I’m not saying AJ’s year was star-spangled awesome but Brie was definitely much worse.
I know I didn’t stick to it entirely, but this was supposed to be a ranking of performances, not booking and Brie was…fine. Most of the crazy-making stuff she did was just shitty writing.
I’d have found room on the Best list for Cody Rhodes. He didn’t half-ass his transformation into Stardust, he embraced it with gusto, and delivered some great tag matches with his veteran brother. I wish they’d found more for these two to do than feud endlessly with the Usos until everyone was tired of both teams. Goldust is always reliable, but Cody really demonstrated how to grab onto a gimmick with both hands and make the most of it.
But… he’s kind of terrible in the ring as Stardust.
Not true, Stardust has been super entertaining the past few months.
He still looks super-awkward to me on most things. Maybe it’s that I think that the Cody to Stardust transition was a lot more severe than it was.
Aside from moving Trips to #2 and bumping everyone else down a spot, I have no quarrel with this list.
Maybe next year we’ll have wrestlers in both those spots.
Meh. I agreed 100%… Up until Miz. And no Dolph? Come on bro. Again I agreed up until that point.
Also not 100% sure about Steph but I could understand that. She’s done a really great job.
This year sucked for Dolph until about 2 months ago.
Yeah.. your right. 2015 might be better. He just sells offense and has offense ya know? Shouldn’t be so rare among top guys but Cena. Reigns. 3 moves of DEATH
Hey, Miz earned that spot this year.
“…beneath all the bad booking and lack of direction, there were still a lot of talented guys and ladies working their asses off to entertain us each week, and they deserve to be recognized. This list isn’t based on who was pushed the hardest or was most successful by WWE’s terms, but who made the most of what they had and excelled the furthest within their given positions.”
It seems more than a little hypocritical to me to open the article with this and then go on to criticize people’s characters rather than their ability/effort as performers. Yeah, Bray’s character has been awful post-Mania, but he’s still been pretty on point as a performer. Unlike a lot of folks on the worst list (who deserve to be there), Bray still commits fully to his character, something that should probably be commended given how little he’s been given to work with.
(I would make the same argument about Cena, but a) it’s not hard to argue his extra pull backstage has led to him influencing the booking that he’s been involved with this year, which reflects his abilities as a performer, and b) people will burn me at the stake for suggesting John Cena is actually pretty damn good at what he does, even if what he does is infuriating.)
“Yeah, Bray’s character has been awful post-Mania, but he’s still been pretty on point as a performer. Unlike a lot of folks on the worst list, Bray still commits fully to his character”
what IS his character at this point, even?! it feels like his motivations has never been clear since being called up. he hasn’t been anything different than the male version of whatever the shit WWE did to Paige’s character since calling her up this year.
to be frank, I honestly believe that Bray is the most boring WWE superstar to listen to talk today. I only skip segments while watching the show because I’m not interested in them and not because I expect them to be bad, but Bray sometimes forces me to do the opposite.
I completely agree with The Miz and Damian Sandow. I don’t know about anyone else, but I want to see the Royal Rumble live for the SOLE purpose of seeing what happens when Miz and Sandow are in the same ring and Miz gets eliminated. Would Sandow toss himself over or wave bye-bye to Miz and be his own man?
The only thing in the WWE with an actual build.
He’s already eliminated himself after Miz got eliminated in the US Championship Battle Royal. It was pretty great.
I’ve been all in on the Miz since his return. Dude has been killing it. He’s better as a heel, but I also truly believe he would be a great babyface as long as the WWE doesn’t mess with his character and just let him be Mike Miznanin, that guy from Cleveland who loved wrestling and is living his dream.
I’m glad to see Miz and Mizdow both getting credit. You can’t have one without the other.
Did you consider Tyson Kidd, or leave him out as he was mostly NXT this year? He’d definitely be near the top of my all-WWE rankings.
Kidd’s done some good main roster stuff this year, but it’s been too inconsistent. He has a good match one show, then he’s jobbing like a dork the next. Also the Nattie stuff has been up and down, but mostly down.
i’d easily put rusev (and lana) in over triple h and nikki bella. hard to argue the other 8 bests.
10 Best:
1) Dean Ambrose in Shield vest with dog mask, 2) Dean Ambrose in Shield vest without dog mask, 3) Dean Ambrose in black sleeve tee, 4) Dean Ambrose in sleeveless “DA” tee, 5) Dean Ambrose in weird non-vest shirt Shield gear, 6) Dean Ambrose in sleeveless “Unstable” tee, 7) Dean Ambrose in black wifebeater, 8) Dean Ambrose in white wifebeater, 9) Dean Ambrose in sleeved “Unstable” shirt, 10) Cesaro. (With the garters, for the record.)
The Miz is excellent these days. He puts a lot of effort into his performance, so much so that he convinces you that he may truly be sincere in his efforts, whether or not he really is. When he came down to cheer Naomi on, from the back you think, “Oh isn’t this funny? Miz trying to escalate the situation,” but then you see that shot of his face and his expression is, if nothing else, seemingly genuine. He seems excited to be there, and to be there supporting someone he believes in. That’s great acting and it’s especially great wrestling acting.
I hate that company-approved talking point that people within the industry do when they talk about how much of a “rub” people get from working with Cena. It’s almost like they have blinders on when it comes to seeing how horrible the up-and-comers who have worked with him have ended up. They do that dismissive wanking thing like, “Oh, he got on TV with Cena, he worked a main event with Cena, tell me he didn’t get a rub,” and it’s like, “He’s lost all momentum and is a joke, how much was that main event worth?” For all of that Cena praise, you’d think they’d turn their objectivity sensors on for once and realize that the person who really seems to be helping others by giving them purpose (thusly, a rub) is the fucking Miz. I NEVER thought I would be saying that a year or so ago, but here we are. The dude is killing it right now.
People “The Miz” has gotten over this year: Dolph Ziggler, Damien Sandow, Jimmy Uso (as having some personality (even if it’s “possessive jealous husband”)), Naomi
Holy crap, you’re right.
@JerichoThat It’s wild, because I vividly remember Miz’s return on Raw which Jericho interrupted and saying, both in the comments section and out loud to my brother “Thank God someone cut the Miz off because I can’t stand this guy” — Miz went from “change the channel” heat to one of the must-see parts of the show in such a short time. I still (wrongly) think Miz didn’t hit his stride until he enlisted Sandow as his stunt-double but I know that’s not true.
Can I please get a proper Steph/AJ feud now?
As soon as they’re both done birthing their babies.
Assuming she comes back. She’s been absent this week.
Steph deserves #1 for her drunk white chick dancing and lip-sync rapping alone
I totally agree with The Miz as #2 best. He’s been killing it since returning with the Hollywood Johnny Cage like gimmick. Damien Mizdow as the stunt double makes it even better.
Dude, where is Ziggler? I know you don’t like him, but how is he not on this list?
Yeah, where IS Ziggler? I mean, Ziggler the wrestler was pretty great this year, but Ziggler the character has been completely absent. THAT’S why.
No Ziggler and Rusev/Lana on the best list? BOOOOOOOOOOOO!
I’d take Bray out and replace him with either Brie Bella or Big Show. Bray is more of a victim of shitty booking than his performance. There were more than enough people that bought into his and Ambrose’s feud.
Brie couldn’t even pretend to hate her sister despite being her sister’s slave for a month.
“There were more than enough people that bought into his and Ambrose’s feud. ”
really?
REALLY? reeeeeeeally?
because of BRAY’s “performance”, the feud became just all about “Ambrose surprisingly having a prisoner dad he hates out of nowhere, and Bray losing his precious chair.” nothing to HATE each other because of unless they’re in elementary school. hell, their feud as a part of the Shield vs the Wyatt Family earlier this year had much more hate! Wyatts had caused the Shield their spots in the elimination champer then!
we could’ve had this feud be about Ambrose being obsessed with Rollins still and HATING Wyatt for ruining his opportunity at revenge, but Bray’s boring promos sadly ruined it and made us forget even that. it’s sad, really.
Eesh man.. as much as I agree with Miz and Sandow and a few others, do you really think Bray Wyatt and AJ Lee are among the 10 worst performers in the company? Or is this list the same as the PWI 500 where it weirdly incorporates kayfabe sometimes but not all the time. I’m just really confused.
I know you don’t like Dolph but you can’t honestly tell me Nikki Bella has been more entertaining than him this year. I know Bray got shoehorned into the horrible Cena feuds but he’s had some great matches (Wyatts vs. Shield and Bray vs. DB were in 2014 man) so it’s just crazy to me that he is here but Eva Marie, Titus O’Neil, etc aren’t. Even if you want more high profile guys, Jericho and Roman Reigns were about 1,000x worse than him.
To be fair to him, you could easily say that Bray’s 2014 was more disappointing, as no one expected much from Titus or Eva Marie this year. Mostly it’s just that he doesn’t like Bray and wants to constantly bring it up since the last few feuds have been so underwhelming.
I’ll just be that guy and wonder why Steph is #1 when The Authority might be the worst major wrestling storyline in YEARS, and part of it was her endless, smarky wankfest promos with her awful voice that put no one over but themselves. This was a faction that was only defeated after divine intervention allowed Vince (and John Cena) to show up in the storyline. At least HHH wrestled several great matches this year and did the right thing at the right time. Steph? I suppose her match with Brie was good. Otherwise, not a chance.
No Bella should ever make the Best as well. They’ve done way too much damage to women’s wrestling in the U.S. via Total Divas and their previous subpar work. I WILL say that Nikki has improved and her hoss style is…appealing, but there’s too many red flags.
If you are consistently the best part of the show for months, I think that does justify a Best. What else would?
I’d complain about Wyatt, but… goddamn that Cena feud killed him. Like most Cena/Young Guy X feuds tend to do
I agree with most of this list, but Lana got robbed!
I’m glad I’m not the only one who digs The Miz!
No Reigns or Big Show? It’s hard to tell if they’re not trying or if they’re just legitimately unable to be entertaining but they were some of my least favorite parts of 2014.
‘Batista bombed’
Heh.
Nikki Bella?! Da fuck?! Tits do not equal talent. Her promos were Orton-esque in their one note delivery and she only appears half decent in the ring because most of the Divas couldn’t wrestle open a bag of chips. Shit, put me in a skirt and I could out-wrestle most of them!
In Nikki’s case, her talent is finally as big as her tits, so your opinion is wrong.
And just as fake. (I don’t actually think that, it was just too easy not to go after)
Stuntman, if you think Nikki is talented then it’s you who’s wrong. Go watch Charlotte vs Sasha at NXT Revolution and compare it to any of Nikki’s PPV matches. If you still rate the plastic princess afterwards then you’re beyond saving.
1. The beginning of the article said that NXT people are excluded, so what Charlotte and Sasha Banks did is completely irrelevant to this particular discussion.
2. It’s R-Evolution, not Revolution. Goddammit, learn to awkwardly spell things.
3. Outside of maybe Paige (who basically did the same thing for like 6 months), no Diva outperformed Nikki Bella this year. Not AJ, who gave zero shits about everything and turned into one of the worst babyfaces on the show. Not Natalya, who was her usual “I’m just happy to be here” self. Not Brie, who made Nikki look like Audrey Hepburn in the acting department. Not Naomi and her one legged dropkicks. No one.
@stuntman there’s no way Nikki’s talent is as big as her tits. Those things are huge and wonderful!
“Cesaro has been given approximately zero chances to shine this year”
Well, he was given a chance to shine in the Andre Battle Royal at WM. But that’s about it, because after he capitalized on it LIKE THE INTENDED PURPOSE WAS, they completely took the rug out from under him.
My picks:
BEST
10 3MB
And it’s whispered that soon, if we all call the tune, then Heath Slater will lead us to reason. And a new day will dawn for McIntyre and Mahal, and arenas will echo with laughter.
09 Dolph Ziggler
I think Team Rocket might have ruined Ziggler for me forever. No matter what he does, I can’t help but picture it with AJ and Big E by his side, and reality no longer suffices. He’s still pretty nifty though. That Survivor Series main event was one of the few bright spots on the main roster in months.
08 Seth Rollins
I haven’t been as impressed with his heel run as some of you guys are, but he’s made the most of everything they’ve thrown at him. I still mostly just miss The Shield though.
07 Bray Wyatt
If he had lived up to the potential he showed in NXT beyond the Bryan match at the Rumble, he might have topped my list. 2014 was a disappointing year, but I’m still a Wyatt believer. And those fireflies sure are pretty.
06 AJ Lee
She’s obviously phoning it in at this point, but phoning-it-in AJ Lee is preferable to most of the main roster for me and her work leading up to Mania and the hand-over to Paige was good stuff.
05 Brock Lesnar
There will be Bork. He’s shown up, what, a dozen times this year? That’s the only reason he isn’t higher on my list. His alien shriek still haunts my dreams.
04 Dean Ambrose
His number two babyface run has been pretty iffy, and his feud with Wyatt incredibly disappointing, but his work with The Shield was outstanding and his innate greasy weirdo character is still fun to watch. Hope he gets some more interesting stuff to do next year.
03 Stephanie McMahon
The best pure heel in WWE for a long while. When she wasn’t channeling her husband and belittling the women’s roster for no reason, she was doing the best work of her career.
02 Rusev and Lana
I’m a little surprised how high I’ve ended up ranking them. One of the rare NXT call-ups that works better on the main roster than they did at Full Sail.
01 Daniel Bryan
That boy right there single-handedly carried my interest in WWE on his shoulders for the first half of 2014, and made WMXXX one of the best Pay-Per-Views I can remember. I miss him so much.
WORST
10 Mr McMahon
Vince showing up used to feel like a big deal, no matter what he actually ended up doing. Now it’s just a sad, old man wondering out in front of a crowd because whatever he was trying to do didn’t work.
09 Eva Marie
I thought they’d finally given up on the Eva Marie experiment, but no, there she is in the new Total Divas commercial, punching in slow-motion like she only just noticed she has arms.
08 Big Show
I feel bad, because giants don’t live as long and who knows how many years he’s got left. Poor fella. He’s continued to flip-flop from face to heel to pandering patriot to chuckly comedic relief to monster who punches but only after wrestling for 5-10 minutes first. Dumb.
07 The New Day
It’s insulting to the audience, let alone to the performers. Good grief.
06 Adam Rose
Secret: I wasn’t particularly partial to Leo Kruger. Adam Rose was an improvement but he got called up way too soon, before he’d had a chance to really own the character, and so he’s floundered. It’s paper-thin.
05 Gold & Stardust
I loved Goldust. I loved Cody Rhodes. I was so excited for Stardust, but… holy crap. The power of the current tag team division to make me not give a fuck has never been stronger, apparently. Just the phrase “Gold & Stardust” makes my blood boil.
04 Brie Bella
Her autotuned brown note entrance theme. Her never ending “terrified screaming” during Bryan’s Kane feud. Her unapologetic appropriation of the crowd’s love for her husband, and the way she squats doing the Yes! chant. Total Divas. No.
03 Roman Reigns
He was great as The Shield’s exclamation mark, but on his own he’s the male Kelly Kelly.
02 The Usos
They are the creeping ennui of a late-2014 episode of Raw personified. If every kick is super then none of them are.
01 John Cena
I think… I think he’s getting worse? His matches are getting so over-the-top and cartoony. His stupid damn face during the Survivor Series main event nearly ruined the entire match. I wish he would go away, and I know he never will.
Not that I begrudge Nate for his list, because obviously everyone has a right to theirs, but this is mine too.
That’s…a pretty stellar list.
Although I wouldn’t be so hard on Roman because he was in the Shield for 4 months.
“I think Team Rocket might have ruined Ziggler for me forever.”
so glad I’m not the only one. (but also, as Brandon usually explains, Ziggler’s promos are TOO babyfacy and credit everything to the crowd instead of himself, and as Nate usually explains, the heels still don’t treat Ziggler like the big deal that he is and all the big wins in the world won’t be enough if they don’t do that)
also totally agreed about Seth and about Rusev & Lana ranking on your list, as well as inserting the Usos and Brie in the worst list.
This list is just pure poetry :-)
…and now I miss Team Rocket and The Shield, so I’m going to grab a cup of tea and have a nice cry. Hopefully I’ll be finished by the time Raw kicks off, but then I’ll have all new reasons to cry…
I’ve got no issues with the list. I might have stuck Brie on the worst side, because she is, indeed, the worst. It’s telling when Nikki out does her in every way.
I would have liked to see Rusev/Lana on the best side, but I can live with them being #11. WWE hasn’t treated them very well.
Stephanie deserves to be #1, and I miss her and Trips terribly already.
Stephanie as #1 is crazy and Big Show deserves a spot in the top 10 worst. Solid list, otherwise.
Swagger is probably the worst. I can see that he hasn’t been given much but Ziggler didn’t get much for 8-9 months this year either. The guy jumps off the screen for the wrong reason too often
No Paul Heyman? Page one rewrite.
Let’s just say Heyman and Brock are a package deal. Which they should be.
Bray Wyatt was in 2 of the top 10 matches of the year, including the match of the year, and somehow he’s the fifth worst person as well? Boy I don’t know about that.
it’s really weird. I absolutely agree about Nate that Bray is one of the worst performers all year long, especially now. but I will always remember those 2 matches as 2 of the best of the year for sure! well, who he was wrestling, who he was teaming with and his momentum back then surely helped, but now? nah, meh, no Wyatt for me thank you.
Michael Cole turned a Miz devotee gimmick into the worst character in WWE history. Sandow’s turned a Miz devotee gimmick into one of the best.
I would have taken off AJ and replaced her with Big Show. The guy has seemed lifeless all year. I feel like Ziggler and Bad News Barrett should have gotten an honorable mention because while they might not have done anything noteworthy for a large portion of 2014 (Ziggler) or suffered an injury while riding a wave of momentum (Barrett) they were two of the hardest workers while they were there. Also, Barrett on the mic was the shit. I’m also surprised that Sheamus and especially Rusev were not even mentioned on this list at all. Other than that, the list is perfect.
I’d say JBL and Lawler have been much worse than Cole this year. Cole is bad (well, Vince is bad for telling him to say shit things) but he’s the lesser of three evils.