The 10 Best (And Worst) WWE Performers Of 2014

2014 may not have been a standout year for WWE, but beneath all the bad booking and lack of direction, there were still a lot of talented guys and ladies working their asses off to entertain us each week, and they deserve to be recognized. This list isn’t based on who was pushed the hardest or was most successful by WWE’s terms, but who made the most of what they had and excelled the furthest within their given positions. In other words, Damien Sandow is every bit as eligible for the number one spot on this list as John Cena, so don’t think you can predict where this train is going.

Without further ado, here’s the top ten Best and Worst WWE performers of 2014…

Note: I’m sticking to main roster names for this list, since comparing WWE and NXT talents is kind of an apples and oranges thing. Also it would have made the list harder to do, so to heck with it.

#10 Worst: AJ Lee

It pains me to include AJ on the Worst half of this list, because come on, I like AJ. Well all do! For nearly a year I tried to deny my feelings as I slogged through two-minute matches, disinterested promos and dumbshit storylines, but somewhere along the way I finally cracked. I’ve enjoyed watching AJ on TV about as much as she’s enjoyed being on TV this year, which is not high praise.

#10 Best: Nikki Bella

Come on now, you already knew Nikki Bella was making my Best list. I bet a few of you are surprised she didn’t rank higher. Hell, I’m surprised she didn’t rank higher, but I suppose I need to appear semi, sort of objective. Over the past year Nikki has developed into a legit hoss who knows her limitations and works smartly within them (you’ll note she rarely, if ever, throws a dropkick any more) and looking back, almost all my favorite 2014 main roster Divas moment involved Nikki in some way. Growing Up Bella, helping Stephanie McMahon murder Brie and the list goes on. Sure, she had the most room to grow, but that doesn’t change the fact that she was probably the most improved talent on the main roster this past year.

#9 Worst: Adam Rose

I feel a little bad picking on Adam Rose, because he’s a genuinely talented guy who’s been stuck with a garbage one-note gimmick, but a talented guy should be able to wring something usable from even the worst dross. Health Slater made “thinks he’s playing a guitar but isn’t” work. Damien Sandow has turned “does the exact same things as the least likable guy on the roster” into genius. It seems pretty clear Rose got one look at his PG Russel Brand gimmick and immediately thought “well then, ‘spose I never have to try again” and for that you’re banished to partying on the Worst side of the tracks, buddy.

#9 Best: Dean Ambrose

Admittedly, Dean Ambrose isn’t a personal favorite, but there’s no denying the guy stepped up to the plate, particularly when Roman Reigns was out of action. He’s also, wisely, created a unique, not easily replicable persona for himself, so he won’t be so easily shunted to the side now that his big hunky buddy is back.

#8 Worst: Cameron

Cameron doesn’t understand pro wrestling. I don’t mean she doesn’t know how to do it, which she obviously doesn’t, I mean I don’t think she understands, on a basic level, what this thing she does for a living even is. If you asked her to describe what wrestling is she’d probably tell you about her schoolgirl outfit, the time they gave her a mirror to carry around and then gurl bye you until you left her alone. Apparently everyone was so flabbergasted when she said Melina vs. Alicia Fox was her favorite match, nobody actually sat her down and told her “no, that wasn’t a good match, and here’s why”. Poor girl probably still thinks that’s her gold standard.

#8 Best: Triple H

2014 wasn’t the banner year for the Authority version of Triple H (that was 2013) but he still turned in solid performances week-after-week as the guy who’s been through the curtain, seen how the wrestling biz works at the highest levels and pities and resents all us naive rubes as a result. He also stepped up big time when his buddy Batista bombed out earlier this year – Triple H was almost as important to the last-minute success of Wrestlemania this year as Daniel Bryan was.