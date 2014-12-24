The 5 Most Holiday-Destroying ‘Santa’s Little Helper’ Divas Matches Ever

There’s been a lot of these things over the past decade-or-so, but I bravely tackled them all to find the five worst Santa’s Little Helper’s matches of them all. Pray for me…
#5. Armageddon 2008 – Maria, Kelly Kelly, Mickie James & Michelle McCool vs. Maryse, Jillian Hall, Victoria & Natalya
This one isn’t the worst Yule-time abomination I’ve ever seen – I’m largely sticking it in the #5 spot due to the commentary team, which consists of Jim Ross (okay, off to a good start), Jerry Lawler, Michael Cole (uh oh), Tazz, Todd Grisham (oh no) and Matt Striker (Jesus, kill me). I’m not sure what hell looks like, but this is absolutely what it sounds like. Even Jim Ross gives in to peer pressure and starts making jokes about Jerry Lawler’s weiner half-way through. As for the match itself, well, it’s from that halcyon era when Kelly Kelly was the focus of the women’s division, so most of match is talented ladies trying to figure out how to sell for Kelly doing bad cartwheels.
Questionable Christmas fashion highlight: Michelle McCool in a nutcracker hat, bra and tiny trunks that are held up with suspenders for some reason. Also questionable — the excessive butt coverage of Mickie James’ outfit.
#4. 2014 Tribute to the Troops – Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Paige, Naomi, Alicia Fox, Cameron, Rosa Mendes, Emma, Natalya & Summer Rae in a Battle Royal
Well, time to take back all that complaining about 2014 being a forgettable year – how could you not remember a year that served up the fourth worst Santa’s Little Helper match of all time? The theme of this match, which happened just last week, is that everyone in the current Divas division is stupid and/or crazy. Mostly stupid. Somebody holds up Cameron’s mirror and she’s transfixed by it like a parakeet. For some reason Paige, badass former champion Paige decides to go outside the ropes and hang on the turnbuckle like it’s a stripper pole. Brie slides through somebody’s legs right out of the ring. Emma is outsmarted by Rosa Mendes. If you want everything wrong with the main roster Divas division encapsulated in four minutes, watch this match.
Questionable Christmas fashion highlight: I don’t know who this Tom Brokaw chick is, but I dunno, she’s not really doing it for me.
Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson rolling around in spunk sounds okay to me…
How Alicia Fox hasn’t poured milk or egg nog on herself is one of life’s mystery.
Micki James’ excessive butt coverage is probably due to trying to focus the match on Kelly Kelly. Gotta cover that light with a bushel if we want K2 to look like she shines.
You want anyone to stand out in the ring when Mickie James is in it, you’re gonna have to cover Mickie James in a full burka. She is still so foine.
Think that’s bad? Melina is wearing pants! Melina doing the splits in a skimpy skirt was amazing. Batista ruined his marriage for those splits!
AJ sounded like she was gonna shoot murder someone after that spinning clothesline spot
As Brandon theorized, that spot is what made her best friend quit wrestling (Kaitlyn doesn’t get hit by Eva’s clotheline at all but leaves the ring anyway), so that wouldn’t be surprising. That writers room got off lucky.
Her commentary was great. They should have just subtitled everything she said with “what is this shit? Why am I here?”
This was the first time I saw the whole clip.
I’m going to have to drink a ton of egg nog with whiskey tonight to forget how mad this match made me.
I wish AJ would have said “Well that sent women’s wrestling back 20 years.” Especially because that’s exactly how she looked.
There’s eggnog without whiskey?!
If AJ had jumped into the ring and Shining Wizarded all the Total Divas then beat the hell out of them with a chair, she’d be my favorite wrestler of all time in a walk. She’s already up there too.
God I remember when that #1 match happened I was PRAYING for kaitlyn to spear the everloving hell out of that human whip when it came in her direction. That honestly might be my least favorite moment in wrestling history.
It’s my exhibit 1 (and my only one) of why none of those women ever deserve to be Women’s Champion.
I’m never watching the match again so I won’t check the video, but isn’t that the same one where after the match was over all the Total Divas got in a stupid looking chorus line and started doing that awkward shuffle step thing?
Yes, oh god, why did I watch the video again to confirm?! I would have rather watched The Ring video! Does a sloshed Brie Bella crawl out of my screen and force me to chug until I die of alcohol poisoning now?!
While screaming BRIE MODE, C’MONNNNNN!!!, yes.
Did enjoy the shoot JR took at Lawler in #5.
“And King likes Kelly Kelly becuase she is the youngest Diva in the match.”
+1 JR
Hey, this is a lol off topic but I havent watched tribute to the troops. Is it worth on slow work day or no?
nah.
The worst part about all Divas Battle Royals is the fact that they amend the rules so they only have to go through the ropes and not over. It’s just so stupid.
Also, when I saw Paige go through the ropes, I thought she was pulling a Gail Kim memorial spot.
That Armageddon 2008 match seems super competent compared to the main roster multi-divas matches we get these days. Mickie James is sorely missed.
Anybody else notice/LOL’d when Nikki bella drop kicks Tamina in the jingle all the way match #2
I find it funny for two reasons
1) Every one else did a clothesline
2) Due to the holding arms gimmick she fell awkwardly looked like she suffered more then Tamina
That dress she wore just wanted to have a malfunction too
match #1
yep, always thought so since I first saw it.
And not long after that #1, Kaitlyn quit. Nobody questioned it.
At least the Divas champ is regularly featured on TV now.
The spinning clothesline and Cameron’s cover of Naomi are #1 and #2 why nobody takes women’s wrestling seriously.