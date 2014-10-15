The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 10/17/14

Another week, another assumptive WWE Smackdown spoilers report. Nothing could top last week’s surprisingly fun anniversary show, so they didn’t try. Please enjoy this week’s Smackdown, which you’ve seen at least 15 times since April.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: These are actual Smackdown spoilers.)
Dark Match
1. Kofi Kingston defeated Heath Slater. Like El Torito vs. Mini-Gator, but the wrestlers still think they’ll be “World Champion” someday.
WWE Smackdown Taping
– The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about “whether he sold out,” because I guess it’s still June. Dolph Ziggler interrupts, and we have a match. The previously scheduled match of Zack Ryder vs. Christian will once again be bumped.
1. Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler. The curse of the Intercontinental Championship continues. Again, why would anybody want to be Intercontinental Champion? It makes you the biggest loser on the show. They should unify it with the United States Championship and have the belts turn black and dissolve when they touch.
– Dean Ambrose showed up and spoke about his match with Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Kane interrupted, and a Dean Ambrose vs. Kane main event was made. The previously scheduled main event of Big E vs. Alex Riley in a three stages of hell match was bumped.
3. Sheamus and The Uso Brothers defeated The Miz, Goldust and Stardust. New theory: WWE championship belts have little prickly needles on the inside of the strap containing tranquilizers, so if you wear one you become sleepy and lethargic. That’s the only way to explain champions specifically being scheduled in as losers every week. It’s not even a coincidence caused by lazy booking anymore. And yes, I could’ve used this if either team had lost.
– Big Show cut a promo on Rusev. “I will beat him at Hell in a Cell, and Mark Henry will DEFINITELY not turn on me.” Kinda weird that he’d phrase it like that!
4. Nikki Bella defeated Naomi. I hope Cameron turns face, and her catchphrase becomes “GURL HI.” I know that doesn’t have anything to do with this match.
– Dean Ambrose and John Cena will face Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Kane in a “handicap street fight” on Raw. WWE should just create a John Cena Division where wrestlers beat 2-3 people at once in every match.
5. Dean Ambrose defeated Kane. Ambrose won by DQ due to Seth Rollins interference. I can’t even be snarky about this anymore. If I’m a kid, I would’ve given this up months ago to watch something more creative, like my living room floor.
That’s the show.
So Ziggler has gone full Wade Barrett with his title reign. Least next year we’ll get a few great months of Unfortunate Report Ziggler before Swagger injures him.
I hope Cesaro sees this and lies down for Zigs the second their IC Title match starts.
I always thought the non-title losses were something like, “Why should I exert myself and risk killing myself over a match that doesn’t even count for anything?”
That’s why they always lose non-title matches, but win the title ones.
Well, in WWE kayfabe, losing a non-title match often results in the victor becoming #1 Contender to said title — so a champion would want to win any match their involved in. However, the likes of Randy Orton and Seth Rollins will not be competing for the Intercontinental Title. Really, they should be. This entire reign feels like paper/transitional champion. Much like when Kofi beat Cesaro last year for the US title so they could put it on Ambrose a couple weeks later. With the WHC out of the picture, it would be so refreshing to see main-eventers look at any title belt as a good opportunity.
With Riccipad here. The only reason for Ziggler to not try is because he knows that the guys he’s losing to think his title is worthless garbage (because they’ve watched the show) and don’t want it. They might as well have Seth beat him on Monday again, take the title, and put it in the garbage.
I would love for the belt to end up on Kofi or Slater or someone like that. Not just from the humor aspect, but from a story potential. I imagine Slater winning by accident or outside interference, and then immediately he has to go on the run as all the sharks circle knowing that this is the easiest chance they’ll ever have to get the title. Like Bilbo stealing the one ring from Gollum and being constantly tempted by the power, will Slater find his courage, can he survive?
Also he could carry mini-gator to the ring in a sack like Jake the Snake carried Damien. But he should do that anyway.
Have the Dust Bros won a single match since becoming tag champs?
have their character change and months of backstage dark room promos resulted in any change at all other than calming the pops they used to get as the Rhodes bros last year down?
oh well, I still enjoy them at least. what can we marks do? it’s life. it’s unfair and stupid.
New Theory: The lower and mid card group of wrestlers are paid peanuts. So they’re hungry to win the IC, tag team or US championship. Once they do, they have more than enough money to make a living. As a result, they start to binge eat and not train as hard in the gym, costing them to lose non-title matches. Then when the title is on the line, they remember how scary it is to be making peanuts and they start to take it serious again. They even go back to living on a peanut salary for the week to get their body adjusted, just in case.
That’s when they win the PPV.
So, it’s like the UFC.
An Alex Riley three stages of hell match is just having to watch Alex Riley wrestle three matches.
Also A.M. (American Made) Show is a thing now. Pass it on.
Poor AJ is so directionless, that her match against Layla got passed over…
I think one of the only good uses for the “lesser” championships these days is to have one of the members of a faction hold it (like they did with Dean Ambrose when he was with the Shield). It looks visually impressive when a group of guys is in the ring together and several of them are holding belts. The announcers can point out that all the members of this faction are champions now.
Works even better if a guy is one half of the tag team champions AND the US or IC champion. It makes him look like one of the most dominant guys in the company even if he is not in the main title picture yet.
Reading these now, it reminds me of what Eric Bischoff has repeatedly said in his podcast appearances this year. He never wanted Thunder. It added two more hours of TV to create each week, when it’s hard enough to do 2-3, and he felt they got stretched too thin. Vince Russo and Ed Ferrera both told Jim Ross that they left the WWF over Smackdown being added. And if you’ve paid good attention, Smackdown has gone completely to shit since RAW went three hours, a process that began when they created the “Raw Supershow” and took away any valid reason to WATCH Smackdown. Creative just has nothing to give it, and RAW is the flagship, so Smackdown is endlessly filled with stuff people saw on RAW already, which would ONLY MAKE SENSE if Smackdown were still on network TV and not friggin SyFy, because you know damn well that USA is a more watched network.
Last week, the “15th Anniversary,” would’ve been a great time to say goodbye. The show long outlived its usefulness, and if WWE insists on keeping it alive, it should be the showcase where a lot of the younger talent gets to work matches instead of literally doing the same matches that have been on RAW for weeks. Give Big E, Adam Rose (yes, I said it), Slater Gator, and others room to grow and breathe, get TV time, build their own storylines. Keeping the same 10-12 people in front of us every week has meant that when someone has nothing from creative, they just have nothing. And that’s a waste of talent.