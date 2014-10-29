The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 10/31/14

Welcome to this week’s assumptive WWE Smackdown spoilers report, the column that jumps to snarky conclusions based on copy-pasta’d spoilers and never actually watches the show. This week’s episode of Raw featured a few changes in the lineup, so I’m confident that we can get through two hours of pre-taped Halloween wrestling show without any distraction rollups or non-title losses for champions.
“Confident.”
Here’s What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are actual Smackdown spoilers)
– Big Show started off the show by announcing that Daniel Bryan needs another surgery and will be out forever. He didn’t say “forever,” but his face said it. He got the crowd to do a “yes” chant to show their support for Brie Bella, I guess, because she’s the only one that does those. Sadly this does not end with Mark Henry showing up, World’s Strongestly Slamming Big Show three more times and yelling I HATE BAD NEWS, GIVE ME BACK THE WRESTLERS I LIKE.
1. Nikki Bella won the Divas Halloween Costume Battle Royal. AJ was on commentary. During the match, she stood up and yelled HEY, causing everyone in the ring to turn to her, make a confused face and hold up their hands. Nikki was able to roll them backwards out of the ring for the victory. I’m gonna guess she was dressed as a “sexy baseball player.” I’m also excited to see which Diva gets the yearly “I don’t get how sexy costumes work” push. I’m hoping it’s Natalya, and that she’s dressed like a pumpkin.
2. Kane defeated Dolph Ziggler. “Confident.”
3. Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler. “Confident.” Okay, so, in all seriousness, Kane beats Ziggler in a non-title match. After that one, Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble help beat Ziggler down. They put Zigs in another match against Rollins, and he’s already beaten up so he loses quickly. That’s not as damning as “two straight non-title losses for the same dude” sounds out of context. It’s not hopeless. It’s not like he got hit in the face a bunch of times with a microphone and ran away helplessly on Monday, then got a Jack-o-Lantern stuck on his head on Friday. Not that, uh, not that that happens to anybody.
4. Ryback defeated Heath Slater. Gonna assume this was hotly contested, ran about 14 minutes and ended with Ryback countering a lariat into a flash rollup for the win.
– Mark Henry appeared on MizTV. In a shocker, MizTV turned violent, and Henry assaulted Big Show. I’m wondering what they’re gonna do with MizTV after a tragedy like this. How can you find the strength to go on when your talk show turns violent??
5. Los Matadores defeated Stardust and Goldust. No shit, when I read this I did a Joe Schmo-style “wha-ha-ha-haaaaat?” out loud. I hope this feud ends with Stardust splitting open El Torito’s neck and draining him of his blood.
6. Rusev defeated The Great Khali. Rusev is now gunning for Sheamus and the United States Championship, which will be full of one of these things:
– great, brutal hoss fights
– really bad nationality-based humor
Also, “USA” chants. On the Indian version of Smackdown, Khali won cleanly in 30 seconds by standing still until Rusev disappeared.
– Bray Wyatt talked, rocked.
7. Dean Ambrose defeated Cesaro in a Trick or Street Fight. The “trick” is what happens when you tell someone you think John Cena vs. Randy Orton is a boring match. I want to go door to door now yelling “TRICK OR STREET FIGHT.” If they don’t give me a fun-size Snickers, I get to bash them in the head with an aluminum trash can lid and spray them with a fire extinguisher.
That’s the show. DO NOT GO GET CANDY FROM STRANGERS, CHILDREN, LOS MATADORES ARE ENTERING A TAG FEUD.
No Halloween divas battle royal will ever top the one where AJ busted out Mortal Kombat moves to try and fan lift Tamina out of the ring. That’s probably why she sat this one out… Her go-to strategy didn’t work
I hope this leads to Kane, Jamie Noble, Joey Mercury and Seth Rollins being announced for Team Authority and Dolph Ziggler joins Team Cena.
team Cena is becoming miserably douchy
Busting out the Joe Schmoe reference, I like it.
ARE YOU AN ACTOR?!?!?!
At first glance, I breezed past the Los Matadores victory line. Went back over it and it didn’t register. The third time, my brain exploded. I don’t know how I am typing this right now. While I am glad it’s not the Uso’s, I just realized the only other tag team that I can think of to do battle with the Dust’s, since the Wyatt’s are disbanded, is Slator Gator. I’d rather see them gain a W any day of the week. Is my brain that numb that I cannot think of more than 4 actual tag teams?
This fits into my Survivor Series team prediction:
Goldust/Stardust/Heath Slater/Titus O’Neil/Hornswoggle vs. Los Matadores/Adam Rose/The Bunny/El Torito
I’m going to watch the hell out of that street fight.
Same here. I’d complain more about Cesaro being shit if it wasn’t going to be an awesome match.
*shit ON (obviously Cesaro rules)
Eh, he’s in the main event of a show with arguably the hottest property on the roster.
People have to lose. Cesaro is gonna be just fine.
I liked it the first 2 times we’ve seen it (or 3? can’t keep up with how many times WWE does rematches anymore…), so I’m hoping this one’s also good and that WE DON’T SEE IT AGAIN AND AGAIN ON RAW AND SMACKDOWN AND EVERYWHERE ELSE IN THE SAME GODDAMN MONTH.
pretty excited for it!
A seemingly unprompted Daniel Bryan update to say “nope, he’s not coming back soon” has me convinced he’s going to be on Team Cena next month. I’m sure I’m setting myself up for disappointment and we’ll see him round about Wrestlemania XXXII.
Especially considering it was on Smackdown. You would think they would either use a Raw or a PPV to announce that. The last time they announced D-Bry injury news was at MITB.
I was at that MITB show live, and the air just drained out of the building when he said that. But weird they did this to open a Smackdown. Or even at all really. Guess we can fuel speculation that way?
Yea, I was there to, and it was an extreme disappointment.
too* damnit
Unless… THATS JUST WHAT THEY WANT US TO THINK
Not very likely since Bryan is going to have surgery again. It seems he’s not coming back anytime soon and it’s unrealistic to think he’s already healed.
+1 for that Joe Schmo reference. College bro Rickety Cricket and Psychiatrist Kristin Wigg. What the hell is going on?!
Ahh, WWE. One step forward, two non-title losses back.
You know, I might be okay with Nikki beating AJ for the title (suppossedly that was a #1 contenders match), considering in the lead up AJ will decimate her on the mic. That’ll make it worth it alone.
remember how I wished for Rusev to go after the US belt (both protecting him from getting paired against the main eventers and getting his streak broken for some more weeks, and giving us RUSEV VS SHEAMUS!) and Nikki to go after the divas one (both breaking the awful, horrible curse of the AJ/Paige disappointing, very bad feud, freeing AJ to fight with Stephanie while Paige goofs on Total Divas and also rewarding Nikki for her huge improvement)?
WWE came so close to losing me, but they snatched me up back again so easily. I don’t ask for much! I’m so easily satisfied by anything above the usual mediocrity.
now, all they got to do left to make me the happiest I’ve been because of them since Summerslam is let Harper’s wrath free on the poor WWE roster! a Luke Harper singles run with a new match every week (similar to Rusev’s since he got called up) would be THE MOST AMAZING.
Luke Harper hitting everyone with Discus Lariats is Best For Business.
Discus Lariats everywhere! Best For Business indeed.
Being a Cesaro fan is too hard these days so from now on, I’m only going to get excited for Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury until it’s safe to like Cesaro again.
(… not that I’m not *actually* excited for Jamie and Joey.)
Creative Team: We ran out of face teams to face Gold and Stardust for the tag team titles.
Los Matadores/El Torito: OLE!
Creative Team: Oh we forgot you three are still in WWE so you two Diego and Fernando are going to beat Gold and Stardust in a non title match.
you got to think if they were thinking at all before doing this
my only explanation is that they think you won’t remember or care about it for more than 1 week and it’s not building up to anything
Half the times they probably come up with these plans at the last minute without putting much thought into it and dropping it one week later which leads to them thinking we won’t remember or care about it but the king sized icy mind in me remembers A LOT of things from the past.
I read Paige’s Halloween costume was “summer Rae”… Gonna hafta check that out
It’s going to be real weird when the Irish guy is getting USA chants. Maybe Sheamus will play up a “good immigrant” angle? Which should definitely bring out Zeb Coulter, but he should have been out long ago, so who knows.
Also: they missed an opportunity there by having Show give the bad news rather than Kane. Kane, as VP of Something or Other, seems like a more official mouthpiece, and he has a deep emotional connection to his best friend Daniel Bryan. But then I guess he got injured in that match with Kane, didn’t he? I keep forgetting that they turned on each other, because the glory of Team Hell No is blinding.
Why not have Wade Barrett do it? #BNB
For some reason, that Indian Smackdown crack reminded me of that time TNA tried to put on a promotion in India.
Oh what memories
Ring Ka King was amazing. I loved it so much and will remember it very nicely forever.
Ring Ka King ruled so hard. It was a million times better than actual TNA. I’m also still in lust with Kubra Sait’s voice.
I would be fine with the open if Big Show had a giant lecture and anounced “Im afriad Ive got some bad news……” then just laughed manically for about 10 mins.
*i.e. I miss Bad News Barret.
I can never tell on some of these where the joke starts. What part of the Daniel Bryan thing (if any) is factual? Damn this wonky format.
Ryback vs. Slater…*sigh* more Nexus on Nexus violence.
Acknowledging Daniel Bryan surgery on WWE TV? Soooo worky.
I think it is safe to say that for Survivor Series CM Punk is confirmed.
Please tell me Paige dresses up like Mileena and tries to bite Natalya’s face off…