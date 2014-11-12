The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 11/14/14

Welcome to this week’s assumptive WWE Smackdown spoilers report, taped (on tape) from Liverpool, England. Next time WWE goes to Europe, I’ll do one of these for Raw instead of writing 5,000 words about it.
If you’re new to the column, here’s what we do: we read someone’s mailed-in, copied-and-pasted Smackdown spoilers from the least reputable dirt sheet we can find, assume everything reported is accurate and true, and get bent out of shape about it without watching. It saves us a lot of time, because Friday nights are for playing video games or sitting alone in the dark, not uncool stuff like “watching wrestling.”
Here’s What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown, M8
(reminder: these are actual Smackdown spoilers, guv’nah! ENGLAND JOKES!)
– Chris Jericho opened the show with the Highlight Reel. Following last week’s ‘Peep Show’ with Christian, it looks like Smackdown’s new gimmick is bringing back all the old, interchangeable mid-show talk show segments that wanted to be Piper’s Pit, but were never actually important. Next week, Carlito will interview Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on Carlito’s Cabana. In two weeks, the corpse of Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake welcomes Sheamus onto an all-new episode of The Barber Shop. Yes, I know Brutus Beefcake is alive. Doesn’t make him any less of a corpse.
1. Bray Wyatt defeated Sin Cara. PRESTIGIOUS. Bray Wyatt’s TitanTron promos and matches should become the same thing. Here, he beats up Sin Cara while saying real spooky stuff and gasping between every word. Sin Cara spends the next 10 minutes trying to put a lucha mask over a plastic sheep face. Real talk: suddenly there’s nothing more I want in life than Bray Wyatt melodramatically prophesying about lucha libre stories.
2. Goldust and Stardust defeated Adam Rose and The Bunny. Adam Rose has never tagged with the Bunny and has beaten him up in his last two matches, so OF COURSE they should be teaming now. I am legitimately shocked that the tag team champions got the win here. I guess if you want your champs to win clean in WWE, one of their opponents has to be an accident-prone furry.
3. Triple Threat Elimination Match For The Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler defeated Tyson Kidd and Cesaro. This leads to a rematch on Raw that features Cesaro throwing Grumpy Cat in the air and European uppercutting it as hard as possible. I think the end of Grumpy Cat’s narrative is her realizing on her death bed that life is short and precious, and she should’ve been happier. Note: This match sounds awesome, so the closest thing I can get to snark is “here’s how I’d kayfabe kill a famous cat.”
4. Natalya defeated Layla. Natalya won the third fall of a 40-minute, 2-out-of-3 falls barnburner that saw both women bleed, tons of sweet falsies and a moonsault from the top rope through the announce table. Natalya worked Layla’s fingers throughout the match, and was able to counter whatever Layla’s finisher is into a desperation double-leg takedown and a Sharpshooter. She managed to hold onto it until Layla tapped, then collapsed in the ring from exhaustion. They received a standing ovation from the fans and the boys in the back, and early reports say this may’ve finally been the match to turn the tide of inequality and prove to the world that women can be great professional wrestlers. Sara Del Rey has been happily sobbing since Tuesday night.
5. Ryback defeated Kane. Both men stood in the ring looking at the entrance ramp, making “come on” gestures and obviously mouthing “DISSS QUALLL IF FEH CAAAAY SHUNNNNN.” WWE continues their foolproof plan for selling Survivor Series by having a guy who has been around for three weeks and turned twice defeat a man who never wins.
And that’s the show.
See you next week. In America.
The Nattie bit made me really, really sad.
the fact that Layla lost to Nattie in the UK is what made me sad.
this fantasy booking of Natalya here made me laugh so hard cause she’ll never have that
(and of course after typing that I immediately remember how much I loved her match with Charlotte from ArRival, and with Paige a few weeks before or after it on NXT)
BEST. SMACKDOWN. EVER.
This really clears up my Friday, I appreciate you doing it.
A risky mission to the bottom of the sea retrieved Ed Leslie’s original face bones. They were reconstituted into an unholy abomination that will host next week’s Barber Shop segment.
There’s your Corpse Brutus. BStro.
We should all agree to at least try to catch that Triple Threat, because it contains three of our favorite people wrestling a damn good match.
Also, who on earth thought it was a good idea to have Natalya go over Layla in England? By submission? Unless we’re teasing a Nattie heel turn, I want no part of that.
Nobody really cares about Layla, not even the UK. I remember how little reaction she got on that battle royale that AJ won, when they went out of their way to introduce her and make her wear UK underwear.
Dolph Ziggler haven’t been “one of my favourite people” in a long ass time. which is a shame, because yeah, he really wrestles a damn good match when allowed. regardless, I find him the most unbearably unlikable.
Layla is sadly way beyond her expiration date in her divas career, as hot as she still is.
themo, dude, do you still suscribe to Dolph’s twitter? If you do, maybe you should stop. I know it’s your biggest beef with him, so maybe you’d like him a lot more if his ring work was your only connection to him.
haha, of course I don’t. but then again, some people I follow just retweet his stuff to make fun of him, and it’s seriously awful stuff. Cesaro used to do that to him when they were feuding.
I mean isn’t it enough how awful his shirts alone have been lately?!
and then he gets to talk on main event or superstars or smackdown sometimes, it’s just… the worst. THE worst that Brandon or Nate or the others point out in the best & worst reviews. so…
Wrestling exchange: send Bray Wyatt to Lucha Underground (Luke Harper is his Silver Surfer who stays at WWE and keeps his message), send Ivelisse and Sexy Star to WWE and make them put AJ through tables (possibly during a match).
LEAVE GRUMPY CAT ALONE :(
Not going to lie, the triple threat actually sounds really good. NOT TO MENTION CAT FACTS HIMSELF GETS TO BE IN A FUCKING TITLE MATCH!
In 6 weeks, Luke Harper will have a sit down interview on the Abraham Washington Show to explain his actions. Tune in, folks!
“This leads to a rematch on Raw that features Cesaro throwing Grumpy Cat in the air and European uppercutting it as hard as possible. I think the end of Grumpy Cat’s narrative is her realizing on her death bed that life is short and precious, and she should’ve been happier.”
Brandon you are KILLING this comedy shit right now, man. Gold.
….what IS Layla’s finisher?
According to Wikipedia it’s either a Roundhouse kick, a Diving somersault inverted facelock jawbreaker, a Neckbreaker, or a Spinning roundhouse kick.
Come to think of it, after all the LayCool matches I’ve ever seen, I only ever remember seeing Michelle McCool use her finisher, which I still remember as The Faithbreaker.
What do you mean Adam Rose has never tagged with the Bunny? As far as I know, the Bunny has exclusively only wrestled while teaming with Rose.
I thought the same.
but also… if they had a beef all of a sudden all last week on every show, why’d they TEAM NOW?!