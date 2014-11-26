The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 11/28/14

Welcome to this week’s edition of the assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers report, the only column online that tells you what happens on Smackdown and jumps to conclusions about it. The only one ANYWHERE. You can’t even find this thing in a MAGAZINE.
Here’s What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are actual Smackdown spoilers)
Dark Matches
1. Cameron defeated Naomi. This makes sense, as Cameron is the 17th best female wrestler in the world and 21 wrestlers better than Naomi. Cameron won when she put Naomi in a standing bear hug and yelled, “COUNT IT REF.”
2. Sami Zayn defeated Justin Gabriel. The battle of bunnies! Sami Zayn won when Fandango showed up and wrestled that entire match from Survivor Series and Raw, defeating Gabriel with a top rope leg drop. Note: Sami Zayn can win the little one.
WWE Smackdown Taping Results
– The Miz opened the show with MizTV. His guest was Daniel Bryan, who is guest general manager for the night. They talked for several minutes about how sad it must be to have won the WWE Championship, but know you’re never winning it again.
1. Rusev won a 20-man battle royal to retain the United States Championship. As a reminder, Rusev is the babyface. He stood up for his girlfriend/manager on Monday to keep her from having to do the Pledge of Allegiance to a nation she’s (kayfabe) not a member of, and here he not only participates in the punishment battle royal, he WINS it. Rusev would be Magnum TA right now if the colors on his flag were in a different order.
– Bray Wyatt cut a promo. Can’t wait to hear what one of those sounds like!
2. Nikki Bella defeated Emma. Nikki cut a promo on AJ afterwards, and AJ showed up. They probably argued about their personal lives, because their professional lives are exactly the same, the only difference being the Bellas were on NXT as Pros instead of Rookies. Nobody mentioned Brie Bella’s “I’m her bitchsistant for 30 days” stipulation being up, because somebody Men In Black’d us.
3. Ryback defeated Seth Rollins. Ryback won when Kane interfered and hit him with a chair, drawing a disqualification. You can tell they’re positioning Ryback to be a main-event player because they’ve stopped letting him win matches with his finish. He either wins with a secondary move, or he wrestles for 10 minutes and gets a DQ. RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU’RE EXCITED FOR THE RYBACK VS. KANE FEUD.
4. The New Day defeated Heath Slater, Titus O’Neil, and Curtis Axel. It’s not a red herring. Also, first person in the comments to come up with the perfect name for the heel trio here gets a high five. The best I’ve come up with is Minnesator Gator, and that’s f*cking terrible. McGatorcutty?
– Daniel Bryan said he’d be back soon. The arena patted him on the shoulder and told him he was doing a great job.
5. Dolph Ziggler defeated Luke Harper. Ziggler won by countout, so Harper’s still the champion. That’s two losses for Intercontinental Champion Harper this week, for the record. Soon he’ll join Ziggler, Wade Barrett and The Miz in the IC title run hall of fame.
If they were Final Fantasy enemies they could be Slater Gator normally and Slater Gator Perfect when they assimilate Axel.
Slater, O’Neil, and Axel:
Black and White and Red All Over aka “The Joke”.
That deserves a golf clap.
Man… Can we get Cena to win the Intercontinental Championship so it actually seems important for once?
Alternately, can we get Cena to win the Intercontinental Championship so he takes a shitload of losses?
@middlehead Also acceptable.
Slater, the Gator, and the Imperfect Guy
See, this works because he ruins the rhyming scheme since he’s imperfect.
Jokes you have to explain are the best.
O’Slaxel?
3 Man Bland?
Yes. +1
+1
+1
Excellent work.
yeah this is probably it
Contest over.
Shah-later Gator?
+1, Close the thread, we have the winner
+1 for you!
+FACT
I was hoping for some vignettes of a very awkward McMahon family Thanksgiving dinner.
The Leftovers? (Slater’s all that’s left of 3MB, Axel got left behind by Ryback, and O’Neil was left out of the New Day)
I was going to say the Nexus Leftovers, but that works better.
Slator Gator & Big Mini Gator.
I’m going with The Sketchy Mechanics.
Let’s go with…The EhhhhhhN.W.O.
So is New Day being positioned as a heel stable? Slater Gator just wrestled as faces on Sunday. Or did they do that thing where the jobbers switch allegiances at will?
Slater the Genesis of Gator
Slagataxel. Take with water for restless channel switching syndrome. Side effects of Slataxel include comedic nausea, unfulfilled hossiness, and future endeavors.
Knowing how WWE faces and heels work, I’m gonna guess Nikki basically said “you lost to me in 20 seconds, get out with that no talent crap” and AJ responded with “YOU ARE A HO-BAG OF HOOKERS”
When did The Rock join the writing team?
But shouldnt the face be the one who wins in 20 secs…… then so is Bella the face? Then shouldnt she be insulting Aj, now the heel? What the hell is going on in WWE?????
+1000000 if Nikki starts beating her chest yelling FELLA!!! all the time and dying her hair red…….
Hmmmm…… is Eva Marie still around?
@wackazoa
If Brie divorces Bryan and marries Sheamus you may get your wish.
It’s simple, my girl Nikki is always the face. And sorry, but there can be only one She-mus, and that’s Becky Lynch.
Rock, Axel, Gator, Lizard, Spock
The Daytime Syndication Players.
+1.
The team of Slater, O’Neil, and Axel? How about:
Meh on a Mission.
Tit Axel O’ Slate
The New JOB Squad … following in the footsteps of the New Blackjacks and the New Rockers.
Greater Slator Gator?
Team Baconator?
The naming of Slater Gator and Axel will begin right now, at this time, the start of the naming is happening, from this point forward, names will be given, a name that encompasses greatness forever, but starts now, not later, right now and forever from then on. All of you will look back on this day and say, “that was when Slater Gator and Axel got a name.”
god when are they gonna throw the IC title in the trash is has become absolutely worthless, its a jobber belt if such a thing could exist.
Slater, in his limited screen time, has created a more intriguing character than just about everybody on the main roster.
Could you imagine what a Heath Slater online dating profile would look like? It’d be glorious.
I’d go with New-New Nexus, but then Stephen Stills would probably ban talking about them at practice.
Slater, O’Neil, and Axel:
The Future Endeavors? Though that would prolly make a better name for a 3 man finishing move…
Give the three of them a figure-skating gimmick, and call them Triple Axel.
Slater, Gator and the Perfect Impersonator?
Since Slater, Axel, Gabriel, O’Neil & Young are doing nothing, why not bring back the Nexus when Barrett comes back? I’d definitely mark out. And yeah, I know O’Neil isn’t Michael Tarver, but nobody else will notice.