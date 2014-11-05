The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 11/6/14

Welcome to this week’s assumptive WWE Smackdown spoilers report, an extremely positive column that copies and pastes over someone else’s copied and pasted news and jumps to a bunch of conclusions about it. It’s basically an excuse for us to never, ever watch Smackdown. Want to know how I’d improve the show? Two steps; step one, remove all the canned crowd noise. Step two, air it sometime other than Friday night, when I’m out with friends and having fun*.
*playing video games and watching old Nitros on the Internet
Here’s What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(These are actual Smackdown spoilers, in case you were wondering.)
Dark Matches
1. The Ascension defeated Jobbers. The Ascension defeated an armless Daniel Bryan and a gutsless Roman Reigns with The Fall Of Man. I’m kidding, but that’d be pretty hilarious. I don’t know which jobbers they beat, but I hope the match ended with Hideo Itami jogging down to the ring and getting beaten to death.
2. Adrian Neville defeated Fandango. If Fandango won NXT season 4, can we say Adrian Neville “won” season 8? Bo Dallas obviously won season 7.
WWE Smackdown TV Taping
1. WWE Tag Team Championship Cage Match: Goldust and Stardust (c) defeated The Usos. I am not joking when I say they opened the show with the tag team cage match, or that it ended with a rollup. THEY ENDED A TAG TEAM TITLE CAGE MATCH WITH A ROLLUP. We’re through the looking glass, people. I am joking when I say Stardust tried to do a moonsault off the cage onto Jey Uso, hit nobody and severely injured himself.
– Kane announced a main event of Kane vs. Dolph Ziggler inside the already-there steel cage.
2. Ryback defeated Cesaro. Kane told Cesaro that if he won the match, he’d get to join Team Authority at Survivor Series. Cesaro was like, “I don’t know, that sounds pretty boring.” If you’re keeping track, the three lowest-ranking jobbers on the show according to the Stanksy and Rosenberg Treaty of 2012 are (1) Bo Dallas (2) Titus O’Neil (3) Cesaro.
3. R-Truth defeated Adam Rose. Either that, or I stared into the Oculus mirror for two minutes.
– Dean Ambrose was a guest on Christian’s Peep Show. They should change the name of the segment to “Christian Mingle,” but whatever. Bray Wyatt interrupted and revealed the “dark secret” he was supposed to reveal about Ambrose’s past on Raw, but didn’t: Ambrose’s father abandoned him and is in prison. “I have a deadbeat dad” makes Dean Ambrose about as dark and secretive as about 70% of Earth’s population. Then Wyatt was like, “wait, I’ve got something worse.” He then showed footage of Ambrose leaving a bar and accused him of being an alcoholic. Then it’s revealed that Ambrose has a SISTER who ISN’T DOING WELL. Unbelievably, at least one of the things I just typed is what they actually went with.
– Nikki Bella beat up AJ backstage, choking her with her own wedding ring. I’m assuming.
4. Summer Rae defeated Natalya. The story here is that Tyson Kidd hates his horrible wife and wants to hook up with alignment swingers Summer Rae and Layla. Distractions were had, rollups were rolled, and a worked divorce angle continues across TWO PRIMETIME TELEVISION SHOWS.
5. Cage Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Kane. Kane said that if he won the match, he’d buy Cesaro some lunch. Dolph Ziggler won by escaping the cage, and Cesaro had to eat a cold, shitty Lunchables.
That’s your show. Go Trick or Treating instead. Yes, I know Halloween was a week ago.
Way to make me (temporarily) unhappy about Ryback’s return, WWE!
Glad I decided not to attend this live. That’s how terrible Smackdown has become. Being completely serious, I’d rather go to a house show.
It was actually a pretty decent show, finishes aside. Sami/Tyson had a good match for Main Event, too.
The crowd was hot for most of the show, but I noticed on Main Event when I watched it back it didn’t translate well on screen.
Cage match roll up finish? Was it off of an entrance music distraction, too?
Adam Rose turned heel and attacked the Bunny, casting him out of the RoseBuds. I wonder who will be the joke comedy character now.
I hope the bunny under goes a radical change and joins the Real Americans to take on Rose and the Rose buds
You can tell Kane is best for business, because when they hire a cage for the night service, he makes sure to make it worth it by having two matches.
I’m liking Cesaro’s new With Spandex gimmick of being bored of everything and it having terrible consequences. To be honest, with what I know about the creative team and how petty everyone is in WWE, the fact he doesn’t have a gimmick where he yawns all the time is probably them showing incredible restraint. It should be the new, “Steph heard Cena rapping on the bus and made it his gimmick”.
*1 months later*
Ambrose (to Reigns): “Who knows if Bray is truly defeated, Roman. He could come back at any time, in any form, and pin us all.”
Bray, dressed as Husky Harris, getting off the Randy Orton Express: “Boo, ahahahah, rawrr, ehh.”
Ah, come back! I left my lantern on the seat!
Okay look I know you’re throwing shade at it but let’s pretend for a moment.
On the one hand, you’ve got Nattie who is beautiful and in shape but has an awful personality and weird rape fantasies and is basically your sister.
On the other, you’ve got SummerLay who are your ersatz LayCool and LAYLA JESUS CHRIST.
I think Tyson is pretty smart. He’s an asshole but he’s smart.
I can’t just accept people describing Natalya with “beautiful”
even if she was as sweet as Bayley, I doubt I’d still like her. I just don’t get her face!
so how is it when she’s also consistently the worst human being on the show (on EVERY SHOW she’s on) for about 2 years?! I don’t understand how she ISN’T a heel all the time! I would at LEAST bear it if I’m “supposed” to hate her instead of always feeling guilty about it.
It would have been a bigger twist if Bray revealed Dean really has a loving, stable family that was always there for him and supports him in everything he does. Like when WCW retconned Raven into a spoiled rich kid.
Your Cesaro jokes are the only thing keeping me out of a bottomless depression when it comes to his current situation.
How is the Ambrose “secret” a huge reveal when Ambrose himself said as much during a promo back from his NXT days in 2012-ish while feuding with Regal? (“Drugs took my mom, the cops took my dad…”)
Nevermind I just answered by own question…
Cesaro lost? But. But. .. He got rid of the Statham look!
I heard Cesaro’s gonna job to Sara del Rey for her debut match.
The WWE’s booking of Cesaro is starting to legit depress me. Because of one comment he made in a British magazine? You’re taking one the most gifted performers on your entire roster and booking him for shit because he said something that annoys your bookers and happens to be what a huge portion of your audience thinks? I’m consistently astounded by the E’s ability to succeed despite itself.
remember when the Real Americans accidentally got over and they broke them up? remember how we were promised to not fear anything, as he won a huge battle royal on mania and got paired with PAUL FREAKING HEYMAN? see where that all went?
2 failed attempts at winning the US title this year, 3 (or 4, if you count the 2-out-of-3 falls match as 2 consecutive attempts) other ones with the IC title, and a pretty long and boring run of jobbing to RVD before he left again, too.
I just… I don’t.. I don’t know, man. I would legit cheer Cesaro more than even Bryan if they book them the same way but… but he just never gets to have that. I don’t understand why.
No idea if this will make you feel better or worse, but I’ve read from totally unreliable sources that Cesaro is not being punished for his comments at all. If true, that means this is just Cesaro’s standard shitty booking.
Only 5 matches in a 2 hour TV show? I assume the Adam Rose match and women’s match lasted 2 minutes each as well. Don’t know why they bother.
Every other segment is a 4 minute career retrospective hyping Cena’s long awaited return to RAW.
NXT season 5 was the one up to that last episode with Tyson Kidd vs Micheal McGuillicutty in it
season 6 is the one starting when FCW and NXT joined together
season 7 starts from when Sami Zayn joined and, coincidentally, Brandon started recapping NXT and everybody started following it, up until it debuted on the Network (so yeah, Bo won that)
the network era started season 8 with ArRIVAL. but when does it finish? when we get a PPV not named Takeover?
Waaaaaait a minute… Christian is still around?
*pictures Ambrose suplexing Cesaro onto Lunchables*