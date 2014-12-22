The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 12/26/14

Last week there was no assumptive Smackdown spoilers report because of a Tuesday edition of Super Smackdown Live. This week we have to post the report on Monday, because the show was taped on Sunday night. WWE’s just switching it up every week now to see if they can make me stop writing “ugh, Adam Rose” about every episode.
Regardless, enjoy this week’s edition of the only column online that tells you what happens on Smackdown, then becomes a total a-hole about it without actually watching it. The only one.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are mostly real Smackdown spoilers)
– Hulk Hogan starts off the show (brother) and announces that he’s this week’s GM (dude). He’s interrupted by Seth Rollins. Rollins is interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler is interrupted by The Big Show. Show is interrupted by Roman Reigns. Show is then joined by a Himalayan ice mummy, and the two simultaneously bear hug Hogan until he’s unconscious. A double main-event is made for the night: Rollins and Show vs. Reigns and Ziggler, and Hogan battling the aforementioned mummy in a monster truck sumo battle on the arena roof. The mummy drives a car wrapped in bandages. Okay, only the tag team match happens, but don’t pretend like you don’t want to see a mummy monster truck.
1. Ryback defeated Kane. Couldn’t get enough of Kane vs. Ryback during the Chairs Match at TLC? Have another scoop!
2. Naomi defeated Alicia Fox. Both women smiled a lot and clapped their hands, and were praised as “so positive” by the announce team. After the match, Jimmy Uso ran out and got in their faces for calling his wife “positive.”
3. Adam Rose defeated R-Truth. Adam Rose is now shooing away the Rosebuds and not doing the trust fall. Hey, remember when the only thing about Fandango that was over was his entrance theme, so they took away his entrance theme? Same deal. Rose won with his finish, now called “In Six Months You Won’t Remember I Existed.”
4. United States Championship Match: Rusev vs. Dean Ambrose was a no contest, or something. Bray Wyatt interfered, and he and Ambrose once again fought with a bunch of weapons. Remember how the build to TLC was just a bunch of Survivor Series stuff? Now the build to the Royal Rumble is just a bunch of TLC stuff. WWE Fast Lane will be promoted by a bunch of people picking numbers for the famous Fast Lane Battle Royal.
5. Jimmy Uso defeated The Miz. From the actual spoiler report: “The Miz tries to leave after getting beat up most of the match but Jimmy brings him back to the ring. Miz tries to shake hands but Jimmy hits two superkicks and a splash for the win.” I hope the next sentence is “Naomi decided to move into her parents’ house.”
– Goldust and Stardust cut a backstage promo about how they’re searching for something called a “cosmic key.” I’m kidding, but if they did you wouldn’t be surprised, would you?
6. Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns defeated Big Show and Seth Rollins. Reigns speared Rollins to win the match for his team. Reigns looked really strong. After the match, Ziggler pointed at Reigns and asked, “doesn’t he look really strong?” The announce team talked amongst themselves before reaching the consensus that yes, Roman Reigns did indeed look really strong. As the show was going off the air, you could hear a production team member say “Roman looked strong” to someone, or possibly everyone.
And that’s the show. Merry Boxing Day from your pals at WWE!
I keep reading your RAW Reviews and other WWE articles hoping against hope that I’m missing something awesome which will make me want to return to actively watching WWE but…nope. Brandon, the fact that WWE is almost entirely terrible right now makes me appreciate your dedication and effort even more than I already did.
The only WWE product worth watching at the moment is NXT.
…but did Roman look strong?
reportedly yes
Raw is just going to be three hours of Roman flexing in the ring while Michael Cole feels his muscles and acts impressed.
Main Event will just be Roman opening stiff jars of pickles.
Smackdown has him helping little old ladys around town…. crossing the street, grabbing things off shelves, carrying boxes up stairs.
There is zero reason to cheer Jimmy Uso right now. Literally zero.
Well he’s not beating the shit out of Naomi with a Forklift Truck. Just running her over, that’s nice of him.
It seems weird for Reigns to be pinning Rollins on a random Smackdown, right? Like, you’d think that’s a hot match-up that they’d want to save for a PPV.
I guess they’re banking on nobody paying attention to what happens on Smackdown.
WWE’s booking of Rollins throughout 2014 has just been one of the most inconsistent booking of a supposedly top heel ever. he never looks really strong for more than one show consecutively. but really, by now, he’s become versatile enough in that not much can hurt him much either (unlike how he was right after breaking up from the Shield) so they can waste these opportunities for no reason like this and not many would complain whatsoever. (and I HATE that, because it’s lazy and goes against everything that art defines, but what can I do?)
I wonder if Punk knew what he was doing when he told his, “Make Roman look strong,” story because now that is all I see online when people discuss Reigns.
seemed to me the dude was joking. although I could really imagine Vince SERIOUSLY thinking like that and everybody in WWE adopting that mentality of the boss and walking with it every single time.
it’s hilariously depressing.
I think that Ambrose vs Rusev could actually make for a really good feud. Part of Lana and Rusev’s gimmick is how utterly humorless they are. It would be fun to see them deal with someone who they perceive as irrational, disorganized and disrespectful. How do you assert your superiority over someone that doesn’t take the contest seriously and doesn’t seem to care about the outcome? Plus, with his apparent mutant healing factor even brutal beatings won’t deter him from popping up again next week.
Oh on paper it could be great (if nothing else for Ambrose calling Lana old-timey gangster things like Toots and Dollface). Problem is they’d blow it. I remember when Rusev and Lana first came around I couldn’t wait for insanely racist/nationalist Zeb to feud with them. But instead of the funny, over the top Zeb, we got lame baby face Zeb who said things like “the WWE UNIVERSE thinks you need to shut up!”
At least Roman Reigns looked strong.
You guys are just getting swerved. Wait until Roman wins the title and takes that vest off to reveal that he’s TWO RODERICK STRONGS STANDING ON ONE ANOTHER’S SHOULDERS
NO! RODDY MULTIPLIED!? I HATE THAT GUY! >:(
god fucking damn I would mark out and love it more than anything forever. I LOOOVE Roddy so, so much!
True story: My alarm went off this morning and I rolled over and told my wife that I had just been explaining to Adam Rose that he sucked. I can’t recall much of the dream now, but he was backstage rehearsing a “serious” promo about overcoming adversity and I was just yelling, “BOOOO! BOOOO!” like the hag from the Princess Bride.
…And then I found ten dollars.
Why are you having dreams about Adam Rose?
IS REIGNS FUCKING GOING OVER????
… am I doing this right?
The show was in Sioux City. So I’m sure the crowd was amazing too.
…Not that I could blame them, with this show.
At least the build up for Ambrose vs Wyatt at Wrestlemania will be a bunch of wacky races.
Ambrose/Wyatt doesn’t seem like it’s going to continue beyond the Rumble much. (at least I sure HOPE TO GOD it doesn’t)
Now that we know we’ll be seeing Adam Rose vs R-Truth for the next 6-8 weeks, can we at least have the bunny be Little Jimmy?
Adam Rose against R-Truth COULD actually make some sense, if WWE was into remembering the storylines they set up.
Truth is afterall, the guy who told Adam to his face that the Bunny was overshadowing him, which (temporarily) got Adam Rose to turn on the Bunny (multiple weeks in a row) and had him deliver a promo where he showed that he views himself as their God.
Until they didn’t, like how The Bellas are best friends again.
That said, I’m nervous to see where the Miz/Uso/Naomi story goes, because it’s actually an interesting story, and I’d hate for WWE to just fart in the wind completely fuck it up, as they’re won’t to do.
Adam Rose’s shit is so uninteresting that even I forgot that Truth started it all. this is inexcusable. WWE’s creative bullshit lazy work strikes again…
and I kind of just gave up on them ever explaining what happened with the Bellas. and if they ever even do so in the future, although it would be appreciated and all, I would still not like it all that much because doing so after over 2 months is just too late and lazy. it would reek of them just not planning stuff well and saving things for the Road to Wrestlemania. also inexcusable.
Sounds good, but I watched the show. The new guy brought the whole Truth/Rose/Bunny thing up, JBL brushed him off, and Cole said he couldn’t even remember what happened on Raw. Whole damn company in a nutshell
Michael Cole admits that he doesn’t remember what happened on RAW
Monday…when freaking Tom Phillips mentioned Halloween Night this year.
-________-
I have no problem admitting that Bray Wyatt jump-scared me.
Who yelled “I love you!!” twice during The Usos’ Siva Tau?