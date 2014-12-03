The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 12/5/14

Here’s this week’s assumptive WWE Smackdown spoilers report, allowing you to know what happens on Smackdown and jump to conclusions about it without having to watch. On this week’s show, the same 8 or 9 people who are allowed to be on Raw did a slightly different version of what they did on Raw. ENJOY, SOMEHOW.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are actual Smackdown spoilers)
– This week’s guest general manager is Santino Marella, because when you’re picking someone to be in charge, you pick the fan you pulled out of the audience in a foreign country who made a career out of being a mentally abusive boyfriend and pulling a snake puppet out of his underwear. He plugs Jingle All The Way 2, co-starring a racist redneck who got rich pretending to be slightly more racist and slightly more of a redneck.
1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Luke Harper. Luke Harper continues to lose matches without losing the championship, because that’s what IC title holders do. They attack each other with ladders after the match, so Santino puts them in a ladder match at TLC. Because even the stupidest guy on the roster knows and recognizes your booking formula. Note: if he’s got this power, why doesn’t he give himself a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at TLC?
– Team Authority talked. They are actually doing a Big Show vs. Erick Rowan “stairs match” at TLC. I hope the winner is the first person who can escape the ring and climb the stairs.
2. A New Day defeated Tyson Kidd and Cesaro. Cesaro is now losing matches to Xavier Woods, in case you were wondering how that “Cena and Orton are boring” thing’s working out for him. After the match, Gold and Stardust appeared on the TitanTron and insulted A New Day. The two teams will have a GIANT RECTANGULAR SCREEN MATCH at TLC.
– The Miz sent Naomi flowers to apologize for last week. Jimmy Uso threw them on the ground and broke the vase, because he is a psycho and WWE doesn’t know what “good guys” are.
3. Rusev vs. Dean Ambrose didn’t happen. Rusev is refusing to compete because of America’s intimidation, which would be great if there was a Russian version of WWE. Anyway, they’re so disinterested in telling new stories that the advertised Rusev vs. Dean Ambrose match is just Rusev insulting Jack Swagger and Bray Wyatt beating up Ambrose. It’s not “pro wrestling,” kids, they’re telling stories!
4. The Miz defeated Jey Uso. Miz defeated Jey with a Skull-crushing Finale. Jimmy was not at ringside, because he was too busy finding out which stores Naomi shops at and beating up the sales clerks for selling her clothes that fit.
5. Naomi defeated Brie Bella. AJ Lee commentary, distraction, blah blah blah, roll up.
6. Ryback and Erick Rowan defeated Seth Rollins and Big Show. This is the smallest roster of all time. Anyway, in a weird plot point, Rollins and Show lose because of referee incompetence. He doesn’t see them make a tag, and their arguing costs them the match. It’s that babyface thing where a guy’s like NO COME ON WE GOT THE TAG, EVERYONE CHEERED IT but the referee obsessively pushes him back out onto the apron while the heels stomp his partner. Except backwards? I don’t know. MILLENNIALS.
Boo………urns.
I’m pretty sure they’re saying BOOOOO-SOOOOOOO
Maybe this is Jimmy Uso’s heel turn and he’ll cling to being a “good guy” in the MRA sense of the term and there’ll be some social commen- *gets flattened by A New Day excitedly dancing down the ramp*
You seem a bit bitter Brandon
@indieguy What a lazy, unmotivated comment. If you want to get noticed around here, you need to STEP UP AND GRAB THE BRASS RING.
So it seems Jey and Jimmy’s shirts weren’t a slogan, they were a warning
Man… INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION LUKE HARPER was such an interesting and exciting concept 2 or 3 weeks ago.
I’ve actually been watching Smackdown for the past 2 or 3 weeks based on these assumptive spoiler reports. Guess now I’ll be doing anything else based on these reports.
I’m getting a Cesaro/Kidd loss, a Harper loss AND annoying-as-f*ck jealous Jimmy all in one week? Wow. You’re spoiling me here WWE.
I’d just like to point out that that Kidd and Cesaro are 34 and 33, respectively.
Basically not what I’d consider millennials.
Yay! Finally a chance to use my sociology degree in a wrestling forum!
Honestly, the time dates for this all really depend on who you talk to. But realistically it is people born between the early 80’s and late 90’s. For me, I would never use anyone born after 1997 but that’s just me when I use the term in papers and such.
Kidd and Cesaro would likely place in that weird middle ground between last of Gen X and first of the Millenials, though I would lean more towards last of Gen X.
It’s a weird gray area. I’ve heard it generally described as anyone who was a “young adult” at the turn of the millennium. I guess whether we’re talking biological or developmental is entirely separate debate.
If those guys apply, they barely squeaked in and would represent the very oldest of a given sampling. In any event I think what Vince referred to, in terms of behavioral characteristics, is more a post-millennial generation.
what? It was ME Vince was talking about? And here I was agreeing with him, thinking Millenials were now teens to , like, mid-20’s.
Unrelated I think Cena will remain the dominant Hogan-esque face of the company until someone rivals him in merch sales. I think all this “grabbing the brass” ring talk is a load of bullshit.
the sidewinder His merch sales HAVE been rivalled. Punk and Jeff Hardy were both beating him for a period of time and it changed nothing.
A “millenial” is anythin one younger than you that you want to old-man complain a out.
In can’t be one, because I suck at texting.
1980-1996= Millenials
1997-2010-> Social Media
2010-present-> Give it time.
@Jeans Ambrose So Gen Y and Millenials are basically the same thing? I thought Millenials were the “generation” after Gen Y.
@johnny slider has the correct definition anyway. Anyone younger than you that you want to complain about.
So…we’re officially at the point where it’s pretty certain WWE does not what they’re doing? And by that I mean, not finding a way to displace Vince as CEO?
Stairs match.. ugh. You can throw your opponent into the stairs in any regular match. What’s so special about this stairs match???
Also, and this has always bothered me, since a ladder match will only end when one person has taken the championship/briefcase from where it is hanging via climbing a ladder, and there are no disqualifications in a ladder match, isn’t EVERY ladder match also a TLC match? There’s no rule against using tables or chairs in a non-TLC ladder match. Is there?
Also, aren’t these all just “Hardcore” matches?
The difference between a ladder match and a TLC match is what WWE actively provides the competitors to use. Like, the MITB ladder matches have about forty ladders around as part of the “match environment”, but no chairs or tables.
@Jamaal Charles- Well, you don’t climb a ladder to grab something in a TLC match. But that’s obvious
You don’t NECESSARILY retrieve something in TLC, but they only introduced pinfall/submission TLC matches two years ago.
Confession time. I am a pinko, liberal, Godless commie. Even such, I am still one of those people that just move along from Brandon’s comments about WWE’s treatment of women cause usually, it doesn’t bother me much. But this stuff with Jimmy Uso, Naomi, and Miz, after barely a week, has finally got to me. The whole “super possessive boyfriend” thing is utterly stupid, tiresome, and annoying.
Let me give those possessive males out there, and at WWE Creative, a nickel’s worth of free advice from a socially well adjusted, longtime happily married man. If you have a significant other who presumably loves you, and if someone else starts to show interest in that person, it is not on you to get all macho and possessive about to establish your ownership of the person like some alpha dolt. What you do is trust that the person loves you enough to tell that other person to back off themselves. Otherwise, you come off like an unlikable asshole. I know, I know, this means you don’t get to let off that testrone with manly punches and kicks, but strangely, it makes you a more likable person.
Just a thought.
Here’s the thing. I don’t think WWE Creative think that Jimmy Uso is acting how people should act. I think WWE creative thinks the “WWE Universe” thinks that is how people should act. I really think Vince and co. think we’re all backwards scum.
and sadly, judging from the comments on WWE’s youtube videos I can’t say that they’re wrong.
The worst part is Miz isn’t even hitting on Naomi (yet?). He’s just trying to be helpful.
The thing about it too is Miz is married too, so shouldn’t Maryse be the jealous one? I know, I know, “jealous woman” is just as bad, but in this case, it would be WAY more understandable.
not sure why you had to preface that with “I usually think what Brandon says is garbage but now that something’s directly relevant to me I care,” but good to have you on board I guess
Cause I don’t think it is “garbage” it just doesn’t motivate me to comment about it as much as you do. Nor am I really worried about it’s “relevancy” to me. But thanks for putting words in my mouth.
@TheFakeMSol Naomi and Maryse interracted a bit on twitter over this. Somethig about slapping faces and stuff.
While you didn’t use the word garbage, the words you did use made it sound like you didn’t think his opinions on the way WWE treats it’s women are valid, so it still equates, even if Brandon’s interpretation was stronger.
I hope you’re happy Brandon, your little Stair Match joke got turned into a real match.
An awful, awful, match.
Just wait till New Day/Dust2Dust are in a match when they are only allowed to hit each other with things of a rectangular nature.
COMING UP AT TLC, DIEGO VS THE BUNNY IN AN ADVENT CALENDAR MATCH. WHERE EVERYTHING’S ILLEGAL EXCEPT FOR ADVENT CALENDARS, THE FIRST PERSON TO PIN THEIR OPPONENT WITH AN ADVENT CALENDAR WINS. ONLY IN TLC. (If we’re just making this shit up, we might as well make it interesting.)
@Armando Payne “And coming up next… It’s Cesaro vs. R-Truth in a WRESTLING RING match!”
This is ok as long as we also get Hornswaggle vs. El Torito in a Kwanzaa match. This is a match in which the rules keep are continually repeated, but no one really cares and wonders why they are even in this match.
YO DAWG, HEARD YO BOOKIN’ MATCHES, YOU CAN’T BOOK MATCHES, UNLESS YOU PASS IT BY THE BUNNY FIRST. HE’S HEAD BOOKER OF PPVS, THAT’S WHY HE PUT HIMSELF OVER EVERYBODY LAST SUNDAY IN HELL IN A CELL. ONLY SHOUTIN’ CAUSE I’M IN BRITAINLAND AND YO OVER TO THE SOUTHWEST IN LIKE AMERICANA OR WHATEVER THE COUNTRY EAST OF CHINA IS?
@ Armando Payne I ran my match by the Bunny, he said it sounded like something that came out of his a$$, so it’s all good.
As to the rest of your comment I reply with the immortal words of DeMarcus Cousins, “Do you know where Alabama is?”
“Note: if he’s got this power, why doesn’t he give himself a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at TLC?”
Because he kind of retired earlier this year because of a neck injury?
I will pay upwards of 11.99 to watch Santino try to hit Brock Lesnar with a snake hand. I mean, you know, RIP Santino, but that’s way better than more John Cena emotion faces.
So that internet bit in Hulk Hogan’s Monday Nitro promo for 11/27/1995 was actually all about Brandon. BRANDON’S GOT THE SCOOPS BROTHER!
Essentially, there’s no reason to watch any wrestling show until the first televised Raw of the new year.
NXT!
But. But. But. Seth Green, everybody loves Rat Race.
@Armando Payne That’s a good movie.
@Armando Payne They should have got Lovitz! And Smash Mouth!
Nah, just televised WWE. Between now and the first Raw of 2015 is the CHIKARA season finale, NXT Revolution, episodes of NXT and Lucha Underground (which if it hasn’t happened yet, includes the crowning of their first champ), a big Ring of Honor show (if you’re in to that), and WRESTLEKINGDOM 9. And if you want live wrestling, there’s probably an indie show somewhere nearby with wrestlers worth supporting.
There’s so much great wrestling over the next month; it’s just not airing on USA/SyFy.
Oh! And there’s this promotion called Inspire Pro Wrestling that I’ve heard lots of good things about; they even have free matches and shows online.
depressingly and hilariously bad
