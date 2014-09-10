The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 9/12/14

Welcome to the Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report, your #1 resource for finding out what happens on Friday’s wrestling show and the least-read column on the Internet. Is it because people don’t know what “assumptive” means? Maybe I should I have called it “These Smackdown Spoilers Broke My Heart, Then Gave Me Hope. #7 Was My Favorite.”
Anyway, we take the reported Smackdown spoilers from copy-pasta Graps Newz sites and misinterpret them so you don’t have to. It’s like Raw, only blue and nobody’s watching.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(Note: these are actual Smackdown spoilers)
1. The Usos, Mark Henry and Big Show defeated Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Goldust and Stardust. It doesn’t matter if it makes sense. If you’re a bad guy, you’re friends with all the other bad guys. I’m sure Goldust was drinking his morning coffee or whatever and thought, “you know, I’m a good person who has an issue with this one specific tag team because I want the tag titles. You know who I should be friends with? The cultist swamp-hillbillies who might be led by The Devil.”
Note: I would love this match if
(a) Goldust and Stardust wrestled in jeans and tank tops that look like they’ve been in the trunk of somebody’s car for six years, or
(b) The Wyatt Family decided glittery gold face paint was in their style guide.
2. Bo Dallas defeated Justin Gabriel. To kill a werewolf, you shoot them with a silver Bo-llet.
3. Paige defeated Summer Rae. Paige won with AJ’s Black Widow submission. Layla was at ringside, so there’s a 40% chance that Fandango interfered and was the one who actually tapped to the submission, because he was mean to them once several months ago.
4. Mark Henry defeated Rusev. Don’t get excited, it was in an “international arm-wrestling contest.” I assume it’s just this, word-for-word:
5. Dolph Ziggler and R-Truth defeated The Miz and Damien Mizdow. The curse of the Intercontinental Championship continues. “Good news, Dolph! We’re giving you a belt. No, not that one, the white one. Oh and you’re gonna be tagging with R-Truth in matches against The Miz. SEE YOU NEVER.” I really hope they continue their Fappening angle and have Dolph suddenly say he’s taken down all the leaked Miz photos because ETHICS, but actually because the money’s started drying up.
6. Roman Reigns and Chris Jericho defeated Seth Rollins and Randy Orton. Dean Ambrose was the scourge of Seth Rollins’ life, keeping him from accomplishing any of his goals, so Seth had to assault him with cinderblocks and take him out of action. Note: when Ambrose was around, Rollins won all his matches, won Money in the Bank and was close to cashing in on the champion several times. Since Ambrose’s injury, Rollins has lost all his matches, been emasculated by John Cena with an Attitude Adjustment on the announce table and only won on Raw because of outside interference unrelated to his stories. Uh, maybe Seth should send Dean a care package?
That’s the show.
Please share these spoilers with everyone you know, so that Friday night will be FRIENDLY AND COOL and not a bunch of people sitting at home watching wrestling.
Why are they giving R-Truth all the wins? Also #1 should end with Big Show countering a Goldust Hurricanrana into a Sunset Flip. And when Big Show turns heel, he should turn heel by hitting Mark Henry with a C4 then going to the top and delivering a Red Arrow because Big Show is apparently NL! Big Show.
“Why are they giving R-Truth all the wins?”
New album coming out, with John Cena guest starting on two tracks! The kids are gonna love it. Just to play it safe, R-Truth will simeltaneously pin both Ziggler and Cesaro to become US Intercontinental Champion at HIAC just before John Cena beats Brock Lesnar to retain in 5 seconds with an STF where his hand are literally 180• apart from each other.
Here, let me spoil RAW’s Divas match for you: AJ defeats Rosa Mendes with the PTO.
We’re getting to the point where they’re gonna start cosplaying, aren’t we?
Would that be so wrong?: [encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com]
*sigh* Oh Kaitlyn, I miss you so
In all seriousness, I’d be pretty impressed if AJ could crosslock Rosa. I know AJ is ripped, about in great of shape as she can be, but she’s 5’3. I thought the only woman she could lift would be Alexa Bliss.
She was actually backstage at a RAW a couple months or so ago.
[twitter.com]
Enjoy your heart exploding.
*heart explodes*
I saw someone’s blog entry about the path they think is ahead of Reigns leading up to Mania. I’m hoping it isn’t what they think should happen because he won every PPV match ever up to the Rumble and won that too. The sad thing is that they are probably right.
I’m hearing Vince is wanting to mega-push Reigns to set him up for Lesnar at Mania. I have no idea how accurate that is.
is wanting? WTF? I’m an idiot.
I read Vince wants it to be Rock and HHH wants it to be Reigns. I think both are poor decisions though.
@Axiel
Yeah, the amount the the families could sue after Brock’s done with them is something the company can’t afford to pay right now.
It wasn’t R-Truth… It was R-Ziggler… It was as horrifying as you’d think it would be… At least we got nxt guys in the dark matches
Apparently “Dolph Niggler” is the running joke right now. Crazy kids.
I just wanted to comment on “copy-pasta”. I’m stealing it and you can’t do a damn thing about it…
Too late, copy-pasta is already a term!
Yeah, I didn’t make that one up. That’s been around forever.
Everyone point and laugh at the geezer! Ahh haha…ha…. now i’m sad.
I usually don’t make fun when people aren’t up on memes, but holy poop man, I think copy pasta is nearing a decade old.
I for one enjoy this article.
Mostly because I hear the results in Eric Bischoff’s voice.
“And in the main event, a Samoan and that Lionheart dork that used to work here beat some little guy and Randy Orton, Okay, NOW LET’S GET BACK TO NITRO ACTION”
(Big Bubba’s entrance music plays)
Maybe I should I have called it “These Smackdown Spoilers Broke My Heart, Then Gave Me Hope. #7 Was My Favorite.”
I would have gone with “6 Smackdown spoilers that will SHOCK you.”
Sunny AND Marlena?
I’m getting libido induced teenage flashbacks!
Seth lost his rival and now doesn’t care enough to try as hard anymore hence why hes losing.
So I assume that the Uso’s are never going to lose their fat shirts.
R-Truth as R Ziggler looks like a clone of TNA Orlando Jordan.